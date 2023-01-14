Rutan will not enforce recent bill regarding gun registration, ownership, sales

false

Crawford County Sheriff Bill Rutan responded to the recent passing of House Bill 5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

Rutan joined surrounding sheriffs in the statement he issued to the public.

“As your duly elected sheriff, my job and my office are sworn, in fact, to protect the citizens of Crawford County,” Rutan said. “This is a job and responsibility that I take with the utmost seriousness. Part of my duties that I accepted upon being sworn into office was to protect the rights provided to all of us, in the Constitution.”

On Tuesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the act that bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and switches in Illinois. The bill took effect immediately.

A switch is a piece of equipment that can be added to a handgun and turns it into an assault weapon.

The bill states that Illinois gun manufacturers can continue to make assault weapons and sell them to suppliers in other states but are no longer allowed to sell them to buyers in Illinois.

“The right to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people,” the statement from Rutan said. “I among others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Crawford County, that neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this act.”

Rutan is not the only sheriff in the state who disagrees with the bill.

More than 72 of the 102 counties in Illinois have made a public statement from the sheriffs stating they are not enforcing the bill.

“The fact is, that yes, there are of course people who are trying to politically grandstand, who want to make a name for themselves, by claiming they will not comply,” Pritzker said. “But, the reality is that the state police is responsible for enforcement, as are all law enforcement, all across this state, and they will, in fact, do their job, or they won’t be in their job.”

The legislation bans dozen of specific brands of rifles and handguns such as .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds with a 15 round limit for handguns.

The ban also includes weapons that have one or more of the following: a pistol grip or thumbhole stock, a weapon that has a feature capable of functioning as a protruding grip that can be held by the non-trigger hand, a folding, telescoping, detachable stock or a stock that can be folded or adjusted in a manner that operates to reduce the length, size or dimension that could enhance concealability, a flash suppressor, grenade launcher, a shroud attached to the barrel or that partially or completely encircles the barrel, a buffer tube, arm brace or any other part that protrudes horizontally behind the pistol grip and is designed to allow the firearm to be fired from the shoulder, a semiautomatic pistol that has a fixed magazine with the capacity to hold more than 15 rounds and any shotgun with a revolving cylinder.

The following are not considered assault weapons under the bill: any firearm that is an unserviceable firearm or one that has been made permanently inoperable, an antique firearm or replica, and a firearm that is manually operated by bolt, pump, lever or slide action, unless the firearm is a shotgun with a revolving cylinder.

For Illinois residence who already own these guns, Pritzker wants gun owners to register them with the serial number, to the Illinois State Police.

There are eight states and the District of Columbia who currently have bans on semiautomatic weapons. Each state varies slightly in the definition of a semiautomatic weapon but in general it is a ban on 10-round clips for long guns and handguns. Five other states require registration of guns purchased previous to any recent law charges.

The counties, which also include Clark, Clay, Cumberland, Effingham, Edgar, Jasper, Richland, Lawrence, Edwards, White, Wabash and Wayne will not actively check to see if gun owners have registered with the state nor will they jail residents charged with non-compliance of the bill.