Phoenix police investigating hit-and-run that left 1 dead

Officers responded to a collision just before 4 a.m. on Saturday near 35th Avenue and West Glendale Avenue.

A man was found injured in the roadway, police said. Fire personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Officer learned that the man was attempting to cross northbound when he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on Glendale Avenue, said Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department.

The suspect vehicle left the area after the collision and has not been located at this time. The vehicle is believed to be a dark colored SUV and may have damage to the vehicle consistent with a collision. Anyone with information that can help locate the person responsible can reach out to Silent Witness to make an anonymous tip by calling 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTEGO for Spanish.