ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police investigating hit-and-run that left 1 dead

By Lillian Boyd, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnuLq_0kF5hFI800

Officers responded to a collision just before 4 a.m. on Saturday near 35th Avenue and West Glendale Avenue.

A man was found injured in the roadway, police said. Fire personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Officer learned that the man was attempting to cross northbound when he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on Glendale Avenue, said Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department.

The suspect vehicle left the area after the collision and has not been located at this time. The vehicle is believed to be a dark colored SUV and may have damage to the vehicle consistent with a collision. Anyone with information that can help locate the person responsible can reach out to Silent Witness to make an anonymous tip by calling 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTEGO for Spanish.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead

PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Goodyear hit-and-run of man, dog

PHOENIX – Police in Goodyear arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that left a man and his dog dead. The Goodyear Police Department said Joy Joyner, 24, of Phoenix was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Monday on one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a collision.
GOODYEAR, AZ
KOLD-TV

Deputy injured after MCSO vehicle involved in crash with semi in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after an early morning crash in Tempe on Wednesday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Baseline and Rural road around 4 a.m. and involved an MCSO vehicle and semi-truck. Tempe police say that they believe the deputy was headed southbound in the intersection when they were t-boned by a semi-truck traveling eastbound. MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says the deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As for the driver of the semi, he was also taken to an area hospital. Arizona’s Family crews at the scene saw the man able to walk before getting onto a gurney. Video from the scene shows the MCSO SUV heavily damaged and smashed up into the semi.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman shot, killed near Verrado Way and Yuma Road; police investigating

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near Verrado Way and Yuma Road around 4:45 when police say a man in his 50s walked into a police station and said he shot his wife after an argument the two had.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run

Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR.com

18-year-old arrested after 15-year-old killed in Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Julian Francisco Soto was booked Monday into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony counts, including murder and aggravated assault, the Phoenix Police Department said. Soto...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mother arrested after toddler gets into her meth in Queen Creek, police say

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A toddler was rushed to the hospital, and a woman is behind bars after the child got into her drugs in Queen Creek on Sunday, court documents say. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home where Miranda Taylor Reidhead lives with her boyfriend and his stepfather. Police said the boyfriend was asleep when Reidhead woke him and said the 18-month-old child was unconscious. He started screaming, and the stepfather ran into the room and started doing CPR while calling 911.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12news.com

Police: Buckeye man fatally shoots wife, turns himself in

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Buckeye man is in police custody after fatally shooting his wife in the bedroom of their home, Buckeye police said. According to early reports, the man entered the Buckeye Police Department station around 4:45 a.m. and told officials that he had shot his wife. Officers...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of stabbing gas station clerk then spitting in Florida cop’s face

MIAMI, FL (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents revealed that a Phoenix man is accused of stabbing a gas station clerk in Miami, Florida before spitting in police officers’ faces. According to documents filed with Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a Marathon gas station, where police say that Phoenix man Billy Joe Martin, 39, stole a drink from a fridge by putting it in his pocket. Court papers say that a clerk asked the victim what he had put in his pocket, to which Martin responded “aggressively” by reportedly stabbing the clerk multiple times. Afterward, Martin then took a pack of Newport cigarettes from an employee-only area, court papers say.
MIAMI, FL
AZFamily

Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy