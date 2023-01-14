ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trae Young Responds to Draymond Green's Harsh Advice

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
 4 days ago

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has responded to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was very complimentary of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young in a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, but he also had some harsh advice for the Hawks star.

"I personally think Trae has in his mind [that] he's taken on this villain role," Green said. "He's good enough to take it on... But I personally think it's the wrong approach. Because being a villain ain't fun."

Trae Young saw these comments from Green, and responded on Instagram with a comment that read, "Love hearing Dray... but can respectfully disagree on his thought on how 'I think' about my situation.. someday people will hear my whole side & how 'I THINK' about everything. Great listen tho."

It was a respectful comment from Trae, who disagreed with Green, but also appreciated the dialogue. While Green's advice was harsh and honest, it followed a lot of high praise for Trae Young. There is obviously mutual respect between the two players, even if they disagree on how Young currently approaches the game.

A podcast host and a regular guest on other interviews like this one with Bleacher Report, Draymond Green is never hesitant to speak his mind. Whether he is talking about himself, his team, or other players and teams around the league, Green will not hold back. For Trae Young, he appreciates that, even if he disagrees with what Green had to say.

