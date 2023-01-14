Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Emergency crews respond to fire in Davenport
Firefighters responded to an incident in Davenport on Wednesday morning. This was around 4 a.m. near 2nd and Brown — close to the entrance to the Centennial Bridge. As you can see in the video above, multiple trucks were on scene and a number of firefighters going in and out of what appears to be a small residential building.
KWQC
Multiple crews respond to Moline structure fire at apartment complex Wednesday night
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday night at an apartment complex that injured one, and evacuated multiple others. At approximately 5:53 p.m. Wednesday night the Moline Police and Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at Homewood Apartments, stated a media release from Moline Fire Department. Occupying the apartment at the time of the fire were two residents who were able to evacuate on their own. However, one resident was injured while trying to extinguish the fire.
KWQC
Muscatine Police investigating Friday collision and disturbance
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a collision and disturbance that happened Friday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision where a juvenile female had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, Friday morning, Jan. 13, at 3:44 a.m., according to a media release.
KWQC
Police: 3 arrested after drive-by shooting in Muscatine Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police arrested three people after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning, according to a press release. Officials say officers responded at 1:02 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired at the 1300 block of Oak Street. No injuries were reported on the scene but a home was hit several times by gunfire.
KWQC
Moline Police investigating crash that seriously injured woman Tuesday
Quad Cities Hy-Vee donates pet supplies collected during drive to honor Betty White’s birthday. The Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores donated supplies to local animal shelters that were collected during the pet supplies drive to honor Betty White’s birthday. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police say they believe...
ourquadcities.com
Blaze destroys home early Saturday
A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find...
KBUR
Carthage, Ill. man arrested for fleeing on motorcycle, speeding over 120 MPH
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man on multiple charges after fleeing police while speeding over 120 miles per hour. According to a news release, at about 2:12 PM Monday, January 16th the Hancock County Sheriff’s office received a report...
KWQC
Man injured in Galesburg shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Around 5 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 100 block of Blaine Avenue and found a man lying in the yard and screaming he had been shot. The man was transported to St....
KWQC
Muscatine police K9 gets body armor donation
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police K9 Dexter gets body armor from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donation. K9 Dexter got a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit organization sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois, according to a media release. The vest is embroidered to say, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg man sent to hospital after shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg man had to be taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound. According to a Galesburg Police press release, officers responded to the area of Blaine Avenue and Main Street early Monday morning for a man laying in his yard screaming that he had been shot.
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
KWQC
Man wanted in connection to Galesburg shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg police are looking for a man police say shot and injured a man in Galesburg Monday. According to police, John S. Thurman, 31, is wanted on the charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Around 5 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the...
KWQC
Siren Shop Reuse Art Supply Store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Heidi Sallows introduces details about Siren Ship’s mission and the recently-opened, new Village of East Davenport location at 1019 Mound Street, Suite 202 and 203. For more information about the reuse art supply store serving teachers and students, visit https://muralsoup.com/ or call 309-781-2891. To contact via...
KWQC
Monday Morning Jumpstart: The Spas At Orion
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Amy Anderson, Director of The Spas At Orion and Heather Tucker, esthetician and nail technician, discuss the services that the spa provides and how these self-care services can have many additional health benefits. The Spas At Orion Information:. Location- 3940 Elmore Ave. Website- www.thespasatorion.com. Phone- 563-600-7727.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Moline, Davenport, and Bettendorf police was arrested, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Greyson Killinger, 36, was wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also had warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport.
KWQC
Quirky retailer Raygun opens downtown Davenport store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Katie Mayers, Raygun, highlights the vast array of products carried in the retail store (including many items customized for the Quad Cities) located at 210 East 2nd Street, Davenport. Most of the various collections available in-store and online are based in humor, quirkiness, or meant to provoke...
KWQC
Davenport man charged in shooting that left woman injured
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting in November that left a woman injured. Demetrius Cortez Batemane, 18, was booked on charges of will injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; assault while participating in a felon-serious injury, a Class C felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Man Arrested on Warrant
On January 17th at about 12:44 AM, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on the location of a fugitive. The vehicle believed to be operated by the fugitive attempted to flee when a traffic stop was initiated for a moving violation. After a short pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle in the area of 210th Ave and 62nd Street, rural Monmouth. The vehicle entered a ditch, striking a fence. The driver fled on foot but was apprehended in a field.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
