MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday night at an apartment complex that injured one, and evacuated multiple others. At approximately 5:53 p.m. Wednesday night the Moline Police and Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at Homewood Apartments, stated a media release from Moline Fire Department. Occupying the apartment at the time of the fire were two residents who were able to evacuate on their own. However, one resident was injured while trying to extinguish the fire.

MOLINE, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO