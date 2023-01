LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 217 took place Saturday with 11 bouts on the lineup. We’ve got you covered with backstage winner interviews from the UFC Apex.

You can hear from all the UFC Fight Night 217 winners by checking out their post-fight news conferences below.

Charles Johnson had gender reveal in cage after win

Dan Argueta frustrated by opponent's 'weird' grappling strength

Allan Nascimento proud to be part of 'new era' from Chute Boxe

Abdul Razak Alhassan says it's on-sight with Joaquin Buckley

Mateusz Rebecki admits he went too hard in Round 1

Umar Nurmagomedov feels bad for extra shot after KO win

Javid Basharat reacts to moving to 4-0 in UFC

Raquel Pennington wants title shot after 5th straight win

Roman Kopylov reacts to Chase Hooper comparison

Dan Ige relieved to snap three-fight losing skid

Dana White reacts to event and updates on news

Ciryl Gane reacts to Jon Jones title fight at UFC 285

Sean Strickland talks short-notice main event win