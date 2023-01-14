Read full article on original website
Lil Uzi Vert Unexpectedly Joins Kids Making a TikTok for Their Song
Lil Uzi Vert recently proved they're a fan of a fan by pulling up on some kids while they were making a TikTok video to one of the Philadelphia rapper's songs and joining the fun. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), a video went viral on TikTok that featured Lil Uzi Vert...
thesource.com
Meek Mill Follows Lil Baby In Unfollowing Gunna
It seems like many more are joining the bandwagon in following Gunna on social media. Over the weekend, observant fans noticed Meek Mill had unfollowed Gunna on Instagram, shortly after they discovered Lil Baby had unfollowed him as well. This all stems from the backlash that erupted after Gunna took...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
NBC Los Angeles
Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22
The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist. Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22. His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."
The Rapper 50 Cent Wishes Blew Up Instead of Him
50 Cent has seen the rise of many rappers over the years, but there's one emcee in particular that he wishes found as much success as he did.
hypebeast.com
Drake Spotted Wearing $104K USD Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain Once Belonging to Pharrell
Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video
Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
Blueface’s manager tells rapper his career hasn’t been the same since this
California rapper Blueface has been one of the most talked about rappers in recent months, but not because of his music. The one-time online sensation left his mark on hip-hop with 2018 singles “Thotiana” and “Bleed It” has been quiet lately in the industry. His last notable appearance on a record was his feature on DDG‘s remix of “Moonwalking in the Calabassas” in 2020.
HipHopDX.com
Mike Jones Called Out By 1017 Rapper BiC Fizzle For Not Clearing 'Still Tippin' Sample
Mike Jones has been called out by 1017 rapper BiC Fizzle after his request to sample the Houston veteran’s smash hit “Still Tippin'” was denied. According to an acquaintance of BiC Fizzle, who aired his frustrations alongside the 1017 signee in a recent Instagram Live session, the rapper’s camp asked Jones to clear a sample from his breakout single for Fizzle’s new song “44s” which he dropped last May. The Swisherhouse veteran allegedly refused to clear it, shelving “44s” for the foreseeable future.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers
The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
Lil Wayne’s New Artist, Drizzy P Makes a Statement in His Latest Freestyle
Drizzy P, Young Money’s new artist starts the year off the right way by freestyling over insane beats with the Most Energetic Entertainer, Manni Supreme on Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, Hot 107.9. To give a little history about the rapper, it wasn’t until Drizzy P’s senior year of High School in 2020, that he […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Polo G Is The Latest Rapper To Unfollow Gunna
Lil Baby and Meek Mill also unfollowed Gunna this weekend. There aren’t many rappers standing with Gunna these days but there’s been an influx of artists who’ve distanced themselves from the YSL rapper this weekend, including Polo G. Some of Gunna’s closest friends and associates have presumably...
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” Takes Shots At Ye, Yung Miami, Gunna, And More: Stream
Among many favoured New Year’s traditions that have arisen in recent years comes Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” track. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t hold back at all while recounting the wild events of 2022. From the downfall of Kanye West to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent courthouse victory, he addresses all the smoke across the 15-minute title.
BET
‘It’s Only One Side’ Gunna Calls For Young Thug’s Release
For the first time since being released from prison last month, Gunna posted on his Instagram account, and he’s making his thoughts about the rest of his label known. Under a solo photo of himself, possibly working on some new music, the rapper captioned: “N****s acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side. #YslTheLabel #FreeThug & Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!”
HipHopDX.com
Tierra Whack Thinks 'Light Skin' Eminem Is 'The Best Rapper Ever'
Tierra Whack has let it be known who she thinks ultimately sits on the throne in Hip Hop, giving the title to Eminem. The G.O.A.T. debate is a subjective one that’s been going on for decades, but the Philly native felt it was necessary to remind her followers over the weekend that Slim Shady still holds the title belt as the best to ever do it.
Essence
Rapper Gangsta Boo Dead At 43
The Memphis-born Three 6 Mafia member was a pioneer of female rap. Gangsta Boo, known for being a member of the Memphis-bred rap group Three 6 Mafia, has died at the age of 43. According to Fox 13, Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead at her home at...
