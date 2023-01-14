Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbing Popeyes at gunpoint in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted for robbing a Popeyes in Frayser at gunpoint on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery at the Popeyes located at 2153 Frayser Boulevard. Police say two men entered the business at 8:56 a.m. Both suspects grabbed...
Man found shot to death at East Memphis hotel, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death at a hotel in East Memphis Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said officers responded to a shooting at a Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Kirby Parkway around 10 p.m. When police arrived, they said...
Memphis Police mourn death of retired MPD K9 'Blek'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are mourning the death of a retired K9 dog that served 11 years with the department. MPD said K9 ‘Blek’ passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Born in 2009, Blek began service with MPD in 2011, partnered with Officer L. Howell. MPD...
MPD looking for shooting suspect after 1 critically injured in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a shooting suspect after one person was critically injured in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon. According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting at the 2800 block of Peres Avenue. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD...
Shooting at hotel on Kirby kills one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in southeast Memphis. Police said they responded to a shooting 3076 Kirby Parkway, a Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 385, at 10:01 p.m. They found a 38-year-old man dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police provided no […]
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Hickory Hill double shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another critically injured after a shooting in the Hickory Hill neighborhood of Memphis Tuesday, according to Memphis Police. MPD said officers responded to the shooting scene around 6 p.m. in the 5800 block of Mt. Moriah Road. Two men were found....
Man robs 5 fast food restaurants in Memphis during hourlong spree, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is on the run after he robbed five fast food restaurants in Southeast Memphis during an hourlong spree, police said. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is looking for the man who committed the robberies between about 8-9 p.m. Monday. Police said the robber would...
Man arrested after deadly fight in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 32-year-old man was arrested in the death of another man who was found dead following a fight in South Memphis, police said Tuesday. Darius Aldridge was charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in early November, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Woman hits baby in street, killing child, before taking off and painting her car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman faces charges months after a child was hit with a car, eventually leading to that child’s death, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a young girl was hit by a car on August 14, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. The car responsible, a blueish-green Toyota Scion with green rims, took off, police said. That girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died four days later, according to MPD.
Second suspect in murder of missing UofM nursing student arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department arrested a second man believed to be connected to the murder of Barshay Wilson, the University of Memphis nursing student who was found dead with several gunshot wounds after he was reported missing on December 10, one day before his graduation. Cassius Bryant,...
MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
Man robs Memphis Quick Check cashier at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frightening moments were caught on camera when a robber pointed a gun at a cashier and demanded money. Memphis Police said the robbery took place at a Quick Check on Alcy Road around 8:40 p.m. on January 10, 2023. Security video shows a man dressed in...
City of Memphis, MPD say video of confrontation between Tyre Nichols and police could be released next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis and MPD said Tuesday that video of the arrest of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop and confrontation with Memphis Police, will be released when an internal investigation is completed. In a statement, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief...
Threatening Facebook comments leads to man’s arrest for murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Facebook comments led to a man’s murder arrest, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said Darnell Appling was found shot to death with multiple gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. on December 29, 2022 near a grocery store on North Watkins Avenue. Police were...
Man steals running car with keys inside from gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man parked at a Memphis gas station, left his car running with the keys inside and walked into the store. But, when he walked out, his car was gone, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). That’s because, while he was inside the store, 31-year-old...
localmemphis.com
MPD: No evidence yet to suggest there's a serial killer in Memphis, despite rumors
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Many Memphians have seen speculation growing online of a serial killer in the Westwood community. Several homicides in the area recently have people wondering what's fact and what's fiction. This TikTok video gaining traction has nearly 500,000 views, with a Westwood native worried about safety -...
Will MPD release footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A protest broke out Monday outside the National Civil Rights Museum, where a group called for the release of body camera footage that captured a traffic stop that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death. Their demands were loud and clear. Memphis Police said he was recklessly driving and stated a confrontation occurred when […]
Cordova apartment double shooting leaves one dead, another injured, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, and another injured after a Cordova apartment shooting. At approximately 11:10 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Prestine Loop, at the Villas at Cordova Apartments. When officers arrived, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, another was taken to...
Shelby County sending free gun locks to residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is taking a new step in the ongoing fight against gun violence. This week, the county will start mailing free gun locks to people who order them. When it comes to gun violence, Memphis and Shelby County have certainly seen their share of it. Even though homicides decreased last year, […]
Cops Kill People: Tyre Nichols’ Death At Hands Of Memphis Police Sparks Angry Protests
Clearly, police officers don’t subscribe to the social media mantra “new year, new me” because there have only been 17 days in 2023 and they’re still on the same ol’ bulls**t. According to CNN, angry protests broke out in front a Memphis, Tennessee police station...
