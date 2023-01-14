Read full article on original website
2024 Corvette E-Ray AWD Hybrid Is The Quickest ‘Vette Ever, Hits 60 In 2.5 Seconds
Going mid-engined in 2020 was only ever the first step in a new direction for the Corvette. Turning the Z06 into a genuine supercar rival was the second, and today we finally get a proper look at the third. This is the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, a new take on the C8-generation cart that fills two more lines on the Vette’s resume by bringing hybrid power and all-wheel drive to the model line.
Toyota Corolla Dethrones Honda Civic As Canada’s Best-Selling New Car For The First Time In 24 Years
The Toyota Corolla was the best-selling vehicle in Canada last year, dethroning the Honda Civic that had claimed the top spot for each of the past 24 years. Sales figures reveal that Toyota sold 33,096 Corolla models in Canada throughout 2022 compared to the 29,772 Honda Civics that sound homes across the country. These figures came despite Corolla sales falling by 17 per cent compared with a year ago and Civic sales dropping by some 31 per cent.
Stellantis To Confirm New Models For Windsor Plant By Q3, Likely Includes Charger EV
Stellantis is “getting fairly close to being able to reveal” the models it will build at its historic Windsor, Ontario, Canada plant, just south of Detroit, according to Mark Stewart, the company’s COO for North America. The plant currently builds the Chrysler Pacifica, the Grand Caravan for...
Toyota GR Corolla ECU Cracked By VF Tuner In Search For Even More Power
Korean company VF Tuner has just announced that it’s cracked the Toyota GR Corolla’s ECU. This milestone should provide owners with the chance to fully explore their GR Corolla’s performance potential. It could even improve engine longevity in the right circumstances. The GR Corolla is already a...
Mazda Still Has A Dream Of Building A New Rotary Sports Car
The assistant manager of Mazda’s powertrain development division, Yoshiaki Noguchi, has acknowledged that the automaker still dreams about building a new rotary-powered sports car. Mazda launched its first new rotary engine since the RX-8 in the new MX-30 R-EV just a few days ago but this rotary simply serves...
Facelifted 2024 Mercedes CLA Lands With More Digital Real-Estate And Extra Hybrid Power
Safer, better equipped, and more stylish: that’s the facelifted Mercedes CLA in a nutshell, though if you’re looking for huge upgrades you won’t find them here. Both the CLA Coupe and its Shooting Brake brother feature subtly revised styling that includes standard LED lights for the first time and a star-design grille, while the AMG 35 performance version gains the toothy Panamericana unit previously reserved for the top-dog 45.
2024 Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Drops Some Camo In Latest Spy Shots
Lamborghini recently updated the 5-year-old Urus, and many expected the facelift to include the new plug-in hybrid version of the super SUV. This was not the case as Lamborghini is still working on the electrified Urus. Our spy photographers were able to capture a prototype of this vehicle testing, which has dropped some of its camouflage since the last time we saw it.
Ford Mustang-Based Python Is One Of Just 12 In Existence
An extraordinarily rare ‘Python’ Ford Mustang has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a $45,000 asking price. The story goes that work on the Python started in the mid-1960s as a project that Carroll Shelby could use to replace the AC Cobra. Both Coupe and Convertible prototypes were built before the project was scrapped. Fast forward to 1981 and a man named Alvin Kelly found an original prototype body and built up four prototypes with the help of McKinley Thompson, the designer that originally created the car.
This 1965 Ford Mustang Is All You Could Want From A Restomod
An extensively modified 1965 Ford Mustang is heading to auction next week and beautifully combines classic looks with modern technologies. Immediately making this Mustang special is the fact that it is powered by a 427 cubic-inch Roush IR V8 engine that features an iron 4-bolt block, a steel crankshaft, H-beam rods, forged pistons, CNC-ported aluminum heads, a roller cam, an 8-stack intake, Roush ECU, AEM Performance fuel pumps, and a custom fuel cell.
Chevrolet Drops Promotional Financing For Bolt EV And Bolt EUV
The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are no longer eligible for promotional financing, a bulletin sent to Chevrolet dealerships last week has revealed. The Bolt EV and Bolt EUV were in the headlines last year after prices for the regular model were slashed by up to $5,900 while the EUV’s price was cut by as much as $6,300. At the same time, buyers could get the duo at interest rates starting at 0 percent APR and 72-month financing deals from 1.9 percent APR.
Novitec Upgrades The Tesla Model Y With Carbon Fiber Aero Kit And 22-Inch Wheels
The Model Y is the last Tesla to benefit from a tuning kit by Novitec, following similar upgrades for the Model 3, S, and X in previous years. Modifications include a new bodykit made of carbon fiber, a new set of 22-inch wheels and a lowered suspension. Novitec’s styling upgrades...
Coleman Milne Converts The Ford Mustang Mach-E Into An Electric Hearse
The EV revolution isn’t only taking place in the passenger car market, but the funeral business too. And it’s easy to see why. Hearses tend to only travel short distances so range is never an issue, and an EV’s smoothness, near-silence and lack of tailpipe emissions makes them perfectly suited to sombre occasions.
2024 Porsche Cayenne: More Power For Base And Turbo GT, Bigger Battery For PHEV And S Regains Its V8
Some facelifts consist of nothing more than a pointless visual re-jig, while other refreshed cars, like the 2024 Porsche Cayenne really are more than a prettier face. To be honest, we can only presume that it’s now prettier. Porsche hasn’t formally revealed the 2024 Cayenne, but it let some members of the media drive disguised cars in California. And while they weren’t able to see or photograph the cars without their camouflage to show us the front and rear light and bumper revisions, they were given a comprehensive rundown of some more important hardware upgrades heading the SUV’s way for the coming season.
Jay Leno Tries Out Rivian R1S And Talks To CEO About EV Firm’s History
While Rivian missed its production schedule for 2022 by a few hundred units and still has a long way to go to establish itself as a top seller, what the company has managed to do in the last few years is very impressive. Back in June last year, Rivian chief...
Here Are All The Modified Nissan Z Builds From Tokyo
The Tokyo Auto Salon was held last weekend but the magnitude of the debuts made it impossible to cover everything on time. Predictably, the Nissan Fairlady Z was the focus of the Japanese tuners which showcased plenty of different exterior, interior, chassis, and performance modifications for the latest iteration of the sportscar. We gathered all of them in a single story, making sure you won’t miss any of the tuned Zs.
Volvo C40 And XC40 Recharge Gain RWD Variants, Improved Range
After a 25 year hiatus, Volvo is embracing rear-wheel drive once again. The move was announced as part of an update to the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge. The EVs are getting three new powertrains including two rear-wheel drive variants, which will become the first RWD Volvos since 1998. The...
Tuner Turns Toyota Corolla Cross Into A Mini-RAV4
The Corolla Cross sits below the RAV4 in Toyota’s SUV range both in terms of size and pricing but what can you do when you have the former but prefer the looks of the latter? Japanese tuner Rivai has the solution with a new RAV4-style bodykit for the Toyota Corolla Cross that was exhibited at the Tokyo Auto Salon combined with a number of off-road accessories.
The Corvette E-Ray Has A Secret Burnout Mode
Powered by a 6.2-liter naturally-aspirated V8 at the front axle and a 160 hp electric motor at the front wheels, the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette is capable of a 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds and run down the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at 130 mph (209 km/h). These...
Toyota RAV4 Gains More Rugged Looks Thanks To A New Bodykit By Kuhl
Japanese tuner Kuhl launched a comprehensive styling update for the Toyota RAV4 at the Tokyo Auto Salon, with a design inspired by military vehicles. The bodykit is called VRAVRA Mars and can be combined with off-road wheels and a suspension lift for better results. The Toyota RAV4 already has a...
Tesla Rolls Out Cheaper Model Y With 4680 Batteries And 279-Mile Range
In what seems like a move shrouded in secrecy, Tesla recently added a new base trim of the Model Y to its nationwide inventory. The new Model Y Standard Range utilizes 4680 battery cells that is produces at its Texas plant and has an EPA-estimated range of 279 miles (449 km). Not only is the trim level not currently available on the configurator, but it seems like it might already be sold out.
