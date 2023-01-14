ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Ohioans unlock world of imagination with Legos at Brick Fest event

By Matthew Herchik
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend thousands of central Ohio kids are using one of their favorite forms of innovation to, brick-by-brick, unlock a world of imagination.

“When that’s finished, I kind of want to see what it is from the full thing,” says Solomon Ramsey, an eight-year-old boy who has been playing with Legos since he was three.

While we talked, Ramsey was piecing together what is just a small part of a soon-to-be much larger masterpiece on the Columbus Convention Center floor.

“I’ve never done really pixel art before, so this is pretty fun to me,” Ramsey admits.

As the two search through bins for the appropriate pieces, for Ramsey’s father, it’s a moment of bonding over a shared passion. “My mom saved all my Legos from when I was a kid, and when we moved into our house, she gave me all my Legos back, and he found them under his bed at three and just dug into it and started going to town,” Ramsey’s father describes.

Ramsey is just one of nearly 8,000 kids who will make their way through the convention center this weekend for ‘Brick Fest Live’ — one of the nation’s biggest events for fans of all things Lego.

“Some kids stay here all day long and just build different cars until they win and that’s one of the most popular things here,” describes Devon Smith, the Brick Fest Live show manager.

In addition to the custom car derby races, attendees are treated to a variety of free-hand building stations and one-of-a-kind displays. “It’s just that phenomenon that anybody of all ages can just sit there for hours and just peacefully building something and just have this thing come to life,” Smith encourages.

Kids even got to meet Jack Schwarz, an expert builder from the T.V. show “LEGO Masters.”

“I love this. This sparks children’s creativity and I’m very happy to be a part of this thing,” says Schwarz, who says when it comes to building Legos, Ramsey and his father aren’t alone. For brick fans, Lego are much more than fun and games.

“It also draws families back together again and build together. And it kind of opens that dialogue back up between them that gets lost sometimes,” Schwarz adds. If you missed out on all the Lego-building fun on Saturday, Brick Fest Live continues Sunday at the Columbus Convention Center from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For ticket information, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

