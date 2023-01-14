LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people are in custody following a lengthy stand-off at a house on Tangley Way near Man o’ War Boulevard Tuesday night. Lexington police say they initially responded to a home on the 300 block of Tangley Way a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday to assist with the arrest of two suspects who were wanted out of Minnesota for kidnapping.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO