KJ Adams sinks ISU’s upset hopes at KU

(Lawrence, KS) #14 Iowa State went toe-to-toe with #2 Kansas on the road Saturday. Gabe Kalscheur made a 3-pointer with :35 left to tie the game at 60. KJ Adams Jr. answered for Kansas with :10 left to give the Jayhawks a 62-60 win.

16-1 KU led 29-28 at the half. The game remained very tight the rest of the way. Neither team led by more than four points after the break. Kalschuer posted 23 points and 6 rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had 14 points and 6 boards.

Iowa State goes to 13-3 on the season and 4-1 in the Big 12. They’ll host #10 Texas on Tuesday.