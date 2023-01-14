ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

KJ Adams sinks ISU’s upset hopes at KU

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15icoV_0kF5fNi200

(Lawrence, KS) #14 Iowa State went toe-to-toe with #2 Kansas on the road Saturday. Gabe Kalscheur made a 3-pointer with :35 left to tie the game at 60. KJ Adams Jr. answered for Kansas with :10 left to give the Jayhawks a 62-60 win.

16-1 KU led 29-28 at the half. The game remained very tight the rest of the way. Neither team led by more than four points after the break. Kalschuer posted 23 points and 6 rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had 14 points and 6 boards.

Iowa State goes to 13-3 on the season and 4-1 in the Big 12. They’ll host #10 Texas on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

#12 Iowa State picks up win over #7 Texas

(Ames) Iowa State picked up a win over a top ten opponent on Tuesday with their 78-67 victory against Texas. Jaren Holmes led the way with 21 points. Caleb Grill scored 17. Gabe Kalschuer added 16 points and Osun Osunniyi scored 11. Former Cyclone Tyrese Hunter shot 3/11 from the field an scored 10 points in his return to Hilton Coliseum. Texas tied the game at 47 with a 6-0 run in the 2nd half. The Longhorns took a brief lead at 51-49, but ISU reclaimed the advantage on a Gabe Kalschuer 3-pointer and the Cyclones wouldn’t trail again.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Drake unable to hold on to 13 point in loss to Missouri State

(Des Moines) Tucker Devries hit a pair of free-throws in the final minute to force overtime, but Drake fell 65-62 to Missouri State on Wednesday. The Bulldogs held a 34-21 halftime lead only to see the Bears storm back and take a 51-50 lead with 5:11 remaining. It was one of three lead changes down the stretch. Two free-throws from DeVries at the start of overtime gave Drake a 58-56 lead, but Drake scored seven of the next nine point to go in front for good.
DES MOINES, IA
KSNT News

‘It’s going to mean extra’: Bill Self previews Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball will travel to Manhattan, Kansas on Tuesday for the 298th Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks have owned this rivalry both recently, and historically, and come in as hot as any team in the country. KU’s current ten-game winning streak is the sixth-longest active winning streak in college basketball. The Jayhawks have […]
MANHATTAN, KS
kmaland.com

Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State ranked in top 13 of AP poll

(KMAland) -- Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas State are all in the top 13 of the Associated Press Top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below. Find the complete top 25 linked here. Associated Press Top 25 Poll. 2. Kansas. 3. Purdue. 7. Texas. 8. Xavier.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas Reflector

If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
franchising.com

Trio Acquires 5 Twin Peaks Restaurants in Kansas Markets

Kansas-based 3B Lodge LLC has agreed to acquire 5 Twin Peaks locations in the Kansas City and Wichita markets. Brent Steven, CEO, and brother Brad Steven, COO, along with Brian Carduff, CFO, are the partners behind 3B Lodge and each has experience working in the restaurant, sports, and entertainment space.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Multiple new Scooter’s Coffee locations opening soon in Lawrence

With at least two new Scooter’s Coffee locations set to open by the end of March, commuters in south and east Lawrence will have new options for their morning coffee stop. Tony Manzitto, who owns the Scooter’s location at Sixth and Wakarusa, plans to extend the Nebraska-based drive-thru coffee chain’s reach into Lawrence by opening locations on the northwest corner of 23rd and Haskell (946 E. 23rd St.) and the southeast corner of 25th and Iowa (2500 Iowa St.).
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

When is the new Scooter’s Coffee in North Topeka opening?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The newest Scooter’s Coffee location in Topeka will be opening its doors early next month. 27 News spoke with Ryan Stauffer, a spokesperson for Scooter’s Coffee, who confirmed that the new location at 1409 Northwest Topeka Blvd. will have its first day on Feb. 6. This will be the fourth Scooter’s Coffee […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men

Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
SALINA, KS
Kansas Reflector

ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly at odds with leadership in the GOP-dominated […] The post ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD take individual into custody after Oakland standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police took 46 year old Timothy Evertson into custody following an hours-long standoff Wednesday evening in the city’s Oakland neighborhood. Police responded at 1:34 p.m. to 705 NE Kellam Ave to reports of a subject trying to break into a garage. At this point...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Gardner man was injured Sunday morning in a rear-end collision on I-635. According to the KHP crash logs, Alberto Gaytan, 38 was driving south on I-635 when his vehicle rear ended a semi-truck as they were going up a hill. Gaytan was taken to...
GARDNER, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Rise chicken and biscuit chain opening soon in Overland Park

A scratch-made buttermilk biscuit and fried chicken chain is set to open its first south Overland Park restaurant along 135th Street later this week. The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to launch his second Johnson County location with a grand opening on Saturday.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy