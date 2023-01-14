ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Columbus bank robbed

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday.

According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m.

The suspect handed the teller a note, then gestured that he had a gun inside his coat pocket, police said. The teller handed the suspect an unknown amount of money inside a white envelope.

The suspect was last seen running toward I-270.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are below.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2600.

    The suspect wanted in connection with allegedly robbing a bank on the southwest side of Columbus on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
    The suspect wanted in connection with allegedly robbing a bank on the southwest side of Columbus on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
    The suspect wanted in connection with allegedly robbing a bank on the southwest side of Columbus on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Guest
3d ago

So those other customers inside the bank st the same time doesn’t think it is unusual of a customer wearing a fave mask and a hood inside the building!

