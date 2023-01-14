ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 1

Mary Jane
4d ago

We know how things start, but we never know how they will end. A small argument turns into screaming and violence. People haven't learn to walk away from heated arguments. RIP 🙏

Reply
2
Related
Click10.com

Man dies following deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man, who loved ones said was a marine engineer, has died, a week after being shot by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to BSO, the body of Joseph Francis was taken from the hospital to the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

One dead, three injured: 24-year-old shooting suspect unknown

Miami-Dade police discovered the victims after the fatal shooting in Homestead and are in search of any leads to a 24 year old. On the 15th of January, just before 4 pm, four people were shot at while exiting a home in Homestead. While the shooters were gone when police arrived, shots were likely fired from a vehicle. 24-year-old Dontravis Byrd lost his life, while the other three were left in need of serious medical attention. Anyone with any information about this tragic and fatal shooting should bring it to the police department immediately.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Victim transported to hospital after hit-and-run incident in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A girl is in the hospital after being struck in the street. The victim was hit by a car on Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue, Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run. The girl was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Trauma Center.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

BSO detention deputy injured in accidental shooting at Markham Park gun range

SUNRISE, Fla. – A detention deputy with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office was injured in a self-inflicted accidental shooting on Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at Markham Park located at 16001 State Road 84 in Sunrise.
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Deputy involved in motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office was injured in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes on Wednesday morning. According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. at Northwest 24th Court and Northwest 49th Avenue, just...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward Sheriff’s Office K-9 Macie retiring

(WSVN) - Wednesday, K-9 Macie, a 114-pound purebred bloodhound, got a well-earned retirement party after a life of unwavering service. Macie was donated to the Broward Sheriff’s Office by the Jimmy Ryce Foundation in 2013 and helped search for missing children and adults. She’ll be joined at the ceremony...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after body found floating off Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Miami-Dade police opened a death investigation after someone fishing off Key Biscayne noticed a body floating in the water Tuesday afternoon, officers said. According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, police received the call at about 3 p.m. The body was floating near...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
CBS Miami

Investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

3 injured, 1 killed in shooting at Homestead duplex

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Homestead. The shooting was reported at 3:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Sixth Street. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a man opening the rear passenger door of...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy