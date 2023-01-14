Ex-Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur ‘expected’ to join Rams staff

Mike LaFleur’s next coaching job might come across the country.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo , LaFleur has emerged as a “possible” option for Sean McVay’s vacant offensive coordinator role with the Rams — and a candidate “expected” to land on the Los Angeles staff. LaFleur and the Jets parted ways Wednesday after two seasons, a move made to allow LaFleur to pursue other opportunities .

The Rams’ offensive coordinator position opened when Liam Cohen returned to Kentucky after one season in the NFL, and Garafolo reported that “there will be many changes” on McVay’s staff. Los Angeles went 5-12 and missed the playoffs just one year after claiming the Super Bowl.

For a brief period following the regular season, there was doubt about whether McVay himself would return. He revealed his decision Friday, though, and the Rams confirmed on the team’s Twitter account . McVay dealt with a similar debate last offseason after Los Angeles’ Super Bowl victory, with reports of broadcast opportunities emerging before the 36-year-old ultimately signed a contract extension.

Mike LaFleur spent the last two seasons calling plays for the Jets as their offensive coordinator. Corey Sipkin

Sean McVay recently decided to return to the Rams for the 2023 season. Getty Images

“I’m gonna take the next couple days to really be able to kinda reflect,” McVay said in his end-of-season press conference Monday. “Obviously, a lot of conversations with various people that will dictate and determine the decision that’s best for me, my family, the Rams and a lot of people. That’s kinda of where we’re at with that.”

With his decision made, McVay’s next steps will revolve around improving an offense that finished last in the NFL with 280.5 yards per game and 27th in points per game with 18.1. The Rams lost top offensive target Cooper Kupp to a season-ending ankle injury in November, but even before that, the unit never found a rhythm. Quarterback Matthew Stafford dealt with a variety of injuries, including a spinal cord contusion that ended his season early, according to NFL.com .

The Jets’ offense didn’t score a touchdown in its final three games of the 2022 season under Mike LaFleur. Bill Kostroun

LaFleur’s offense also struggled in 2022, as the Jets dealt with injuries and inconsistent quarterback play while failing to score a touchdown across their final three games. Rookies Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall provided sparks — though Hall eventually suffered a torn ACL — but Zach Wilson was benched twice and Mike White sustained fractured ribs, leading to a revolving door at quarterback that even featured Joe Flacco in five games.

LaFleur previously coached on the west coast while on the 49ers’ staff, where he served as San Francisco’s wide receivers coach and, ultimately, passing game coordinator.