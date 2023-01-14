ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ex-Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur ‘expected’ to join Rams staff

By Andrew Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiQ0R_0kF5eyxm00

Mike LaFleur’s next coaching job might come across the country.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo , LaFleur has emerged as a “possible” option for Sean McVay’s vacant offensive coordinator role with the Rams — and a candidate “expected” to land on the Los Angeles staff. LaFleur and the Jets parted ways Wednesday after two seasons, a move made to allow LaFleur to pursue other opportunities .

The Rams’ offensive coordinator position opened when Liam Cohen returned to Kentucky after one season in the NFL, and Garafolo reported that “there will be many changes” on McVay’s staff. Los Angeles went 5-12 and missed the playoffs just one year after claiming the Super Bowl.

For a brief period following the regular season, there was doubt about whether McVay himself would return. He revealed his decision Friday, though, and the Rams confirmed on the team’s Twitter account . McVay dealt with a similar debate last offseason after Los Angeles’ Super Bowl victory, with reports of broadcast opportunities emerging before the 36-year-old ultimately signed a contract extension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSqva_0kF5eyxm00
Mike LaFleur spent the last two seasons calling plays for the Jets as their offensive coordinator.
Corey Sipkin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmCol_0kF5eyxm00
Sean McVay recently decided to return to the Rams for the 2023 season.
Getty Images

“I’m gonna take the next couple days to really be able to kinda reflect,” McVay said in his end-of-season press conference Monday. “Obviously, a lot of conversations with various people that will dictate and determine the decision that’s best for me, my family, the Rams and a lot of people. That’s kinda of where we’re at with that.”

With his decision made, McVay’s next steps will revolve around improving an offense that finished last in the NFL with 280.5 yards per game and 27th in points per game with 18.1. The Rams lost top offensive target Cooper Kupp to a season-ending ankle injury in November, but even before that, the unit never found a rhythm. Quarterback Matthew Stafford dealt with a variety of injuries, including a spinal cord contusion that ended his season early, according to NFL.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWEta_0kF5eyxm00
The Jets’ offense didn’t score a touchdown in its final three games of the 2022 season under Mike LaFleur.
Bill Kostroun

LaFleur’s offense also struggled in 2022, as the Jets dealt with injuries and inconsistent quarterback play while failing to score a touchdown across their final three games. Rookies Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall provided sparks — though Hall eventually suffered a torn ACL — but Zach Wilson was benched twice and Mike White sustained fractured ribs, leading to a revolving door at quarterback that even featured Joe Flacco in five games.

LaFleur previously coached on the west coast while on the 49ers’ staff, where he served as San Francisco’s wide receivers coach and, ultimately, passing game coordinator.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Larry Brown Sports

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit

Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Vikings Sign Six To Futures Deals

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Proehl, 24, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year...
Larry Brown Sports

Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral

The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday made history in their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants, but don’t expect them to brag about it. The Vikings had success moving the ball against the Giants, particularly in the passing game. Kirk Cousins went 31/39 for 273 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was not... The post Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL world blasts New York Jets coaching move

The New York Jets are in need of a new offensive coordinator, but fans are not too happy about the latest candidate to emerge for that position. According to a report from Dianna Russini of ESPN, the jets are meeting with fired Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the position. The New York Jets Read more... The post NFL world blasts New York Jets coaching move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Commanders sale reportedly expected to happen soon with new favorite

Christmas could come in the spring for many fans of the Washington Commanders. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the sale of the Commanders expects to happen soon, possibly by March. Washington, D.C. native Josh Harris has emerged as the “most likely” candidate to purchase the Commanders. Harris...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team

Wink Martindale has helped the New York Giants turn things around after five straight losing seasons, and his work has caught the attention of at least one rival team. The Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Martindale for their vacant head coach job, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. That is the first known... The post Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Major Firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly made a decision on offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.  According to PewerReport.com, the Bucs are planning to fire Leftwich after they struggled on offense throughout the season. The team even had plans to fire Leftwich during the season but Todd ...
TAMPA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Alexus Atchley, TB Buccaneers Vita Vea’s Newlywed Wife

Vita Vea has gone through highs and lows during his NFL career, including injuries and a Super Bowl championship. Moreover, Vita Vea’s wife, Alexus Atchley, is making his Instagram followers swoon. The fellow athletes have been together for years and before his professional career. Atchley’s also been his constant cheerleader at games. They’ve made their relationship work through physical distance and tied the knot in 2022. Fans want to know more about Vita Vea’s newlywed wife’s background, which we reveal in this Alexus Atchley wiki.
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Giants coordinators OK putting head coach dreams on hold for now

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had made no secret of how much he would like to be a head coach in the NFL, so when the Colts requested permission to interview him for their opening, he was excited. “It’s one of those things, it’s an honor when they put a slip in because I think it’s harder to get a head-coaching job in this league than being in the Senate,” Martindale said Wednesday. But as thrilled as Martindale was to get the request, he has told the Colts they’ll have to wait. Martindale has to prepare for the Giants’ divisional playoff game...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Giants’ Xavier McKinney opens up on nearly losing three fingers in ‘traumatizing’ accident

There was more fear than blood for Xavier McKinney when his life changed in the blink of an eye. No one has a greater appreciation for what the Giants’ divisional-round playoff against the Eagles on Saturday night means than McKinney. He is the Giant who can still dream of football heaven after having survived a personal hell. His recent Instagram post displaying a photo of X-rays of his broken fingers on his left hand, suffered following a freak Can-Am ATV accident in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the Giants’ early-November bye week, would have said it all if McKinney didn’t feel compelled to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Baltimore Ravens Kyle Hamilton’s Girlfriend, Reese Damm

Kyle Hamilton, who signed his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, has all the makings to become a dependable safety for years to come. So it’s only natural for people to be curious about his private life. Fortunately, the football player is quite open about his relationship status with his childhood sweetheart. Kyle Hamilton’s girlfriend, Reese Damm, was with him since high school. While celebrating his pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the duo caught the limelight with their special handshake. Get to know the full background of the NFL WAG in this Reese Damm wiki.
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy