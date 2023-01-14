ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Brazil’s former justice minister Anderson Torres arrested for collusion with rioters

By Jacob Geanous
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211eG1_0kF5ex5300

Brazil’s federal police arrested the country’s former head of public security Saturday on accusations that he colluded with rioters that stormed the presidential palace, Supreme Court, and Congress on Jan. 8.

Anderson Torres, who was in charge of security for the capital city at the time of the riots, was taken into custody at the Brasilia Airport, according to a statement by Brazil’s federal police .

The police nabbed Torres after Brazil’s Supreme Court issued a warrant for his arrest last week, accusing him of failing to act in his role as security chief.

“Omission was amply proven by the predictability of the conduct of criminal groups and the lack of security that enabled the invasion of public buildings,” Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes said, according to BBC.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said those responsible for guarding the presidential palace were complicit in allowing rioters to enter government buildings, but Torres, who was the security chief for former President Jair Bolsonaro, has insisted that he is innocent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Hq8o_0kF5ex5300
The 4th Police Battalion in Brasilia where Torres is being held after getting arrested on January 14, 2023.
Photo by SERGIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieD8f_0kF5ex5300
Torres was the security chief for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images

Torres was fired from his job shortly after the riot by Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha.

Police also reportedly found a document in Torres’ home that they linked to an attempt to overturn October’s election results, but Torres said that the document was taken out of context.

Torres had been in vacation in Florida before his arrest, but he returned after current justice minister Flavio Dino said authorities would give Torres until Monday to come back to Brazil or face extradition.

The arrest came a day after the Supreme Court agreed to include Bolsonaro in its investigation of the riots .

Prosecutors said Bolsonaro may have incited the riots by refusing the concede defeat after the election and openly questioned the legitimacy of the elections.

“Public figures who continue to cowardly conspire against democracy… will be held accountable,” de Moraes said.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
New York Post

Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
PENSACOLA, FL
AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
WASHINGTON STATE
blavity.com

Mexican Authorities Give Update On Shanquella Robinson Death Investigation In Press Conference: 'There Is No Impunity In This Case'

The tragic death of Shanquella Robinson grabbed national headlines in mid-November. Since then, the development of her case has been pretty hush-hush since Mexican officials took over. Recently, during a press conference, Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya gave updates about the case. Attorney General de...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
New York Post

If shameless McCarthy doesn’t force Pinocchio Santos to quit, he’s complicit in a massive fraud on the American people

“The only thing worse than a liar,” said Tennessee Williams, is a liar that’s also a hypocrite!” The great playwright could have been talking about George Santos, who is rapidly cementing the few remaining slimy disingenuous globules of his reputation as the worst liar in American political history. Given how high the bar is, it is quite an achievement. Santos is also a gorgonzola-strength stinking hypocrite of spectacularly pungent proportions. Before he was exposed as a man so fork-tongued he makes even Prince Harry look a bastion of public figure credibility, Santos specialized in calling out others for lying. “BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!” he tweeted...
New York Post

The luxe lives of El Chapo’s sons, including jailbird Ovidio Guzmán López

Ovidio Guzmán López — El Chapo’s son — was born in Sinaloa Cartel country in northwestern Mexico, but raised hundreds of miles away from his drug-trafficking father in the lap of luxury. As a boy, Ovidio — who was captured earlier this month by Mexican authorities, prompting a wave of cartel violence — was driven every morning by taxi to his elite Catholic boys’ school in the upscale Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood, one of Mexico City’s chicest enclaves. But if his mother, Griselda López Perez, had wanted her youngest son to enter bourgeois society and pursue a post-secondary education, her plans were likely...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Biden lawyer who discovered first set of classified documents spoke with federal investigators

President Biden’s personal attorney who discovered a batch of classified materials at the DC think tank that bears Biden’s name has spoken with federal investigators probing the case, according to a report.  Patrick Moore, the lawyer the 80-year-old president tasked with cleaning out his former office at the Penn Biden Center last November, reportedly met with US Attorney John Lausch’s team after finding some 10 highly sensitive documents, according to CNN.  The interview came during the Justice Department’s initial phases of the investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, the news outlet said on Tuesday.  CNN also reported that the interview with...
New York Post

Rep. George Santos also known as drag queen named ‘Kitara’ in Brazil over a decade ago: report

House Rep. George Santos reportedly dressed as a drag queen named “Kitara” while living in Brazil more than a decade ago as more details of the congressman’s convoluted identity continue to emerge. Santos, who’s reportedly gone by a number of aliases in his truth-challenged past, appears to be depicted in a photo in a drag costume from 2008, according to an article from the Substack site “The Handbasket” by reporter Marisa Kabas.   The latest look into Santos’ younger years was revealed to Kabas by Eula Rochard, a drag queen in Brazil and former friend of Santos. Santos and Rochard met when Rochard...
New York Post

Biden administration argues CDC has right to require travelers to mask up in appeals court

The Biden administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that the government didn’t have the right to impose a federal mask mandate on public transportation during the pandemic. The Justice Department on Tuesday argued that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had the legal authority to require travelers to wear masks on planes, trains and buses to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, the Washington Examiner reported. The appeal comes nine months after a Florida judge struck down the federal mask mandate, ruling that the CDC failed to follow proper rule-making procedures....
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Man ordered to remove ‘Jesus is the only way’ T-shirt at Mall of America

A man inside the Mall of America last week was ordered by security guards to remove his T-shirt that read “Jesus is the only way” in a viral confrontation that has sparked online outrage. The man’s bright yellow shirt read “Jesus saves” on the front and “Jesus is the only way” on the back with the “Coexist” symbol which represents peace among different religions crossed out, the footage shows. Security guards told the man that other shoppers at the Minnesota mall said they were offended by the shirt. “Jesus is associated with religion and it’s offending people,” one of the guards...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Usain Bolt missing $12 million in alleged ‘serious act of fraud’

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Lawyers for Usain Bolt, one of the world’s greatest sprinters, said Wednesday that more than $12.7 million is missing from his account with a private investment firm in Jamaica that authorities are investigating. Attorney Linton P. Gordon provided The Associated Press with a copy of a letter sent to Stocks & Securities Limited demanding that the money be returned. Gordon said Bolt’s account once had $12.8 million but now reflects a balance of only $12,000. “If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both...
New York Post

How a corrupt FBI could save Joe Biden in classified-docs scandal

The White House is being whipsawed by the discovery of secret documents from President Joe Biden’s vice presidency recklessly stored around his garage, his Delaware house and his rented Washington office. The appointment of a special counsel to investigate Biden’s classified-document violations could imperil the president’s survival. But Biden may be saved by the charades the FBI concocted to rescue Hillary Clinton. Federal law penalizes the removal or mishandling of classified documents via “gross negligence” by up to 10 years in prison. The number of clearly marked confidential documents discovered on Biden’s turfs is up to 20 — all of which...
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Ukrainians learn mine clearing skills from Cambodian experts

PREYTOTOEUNG, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian experts, whose country has the dubious distinction of being one of the world’s most contaminated by landmines, walked a group of Ukrainian soldiers through a minefield being actively cleared Thursday, hoping their decades of experience would help the Europeans in their own efforts to remove Russian mines at home.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy