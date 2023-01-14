Read full article on original website
Jose Baez Says Mistakes Likely Made in Tory Lanez Trial to Warrant Appeal
Tory Lanez might not be staring down a 22-year prison sentence if he'd hired renowned defense attorney Jose Baez during the trial ... at least according to Baez, who's feeling good about winning an appeal. Tory's new high-powered lawyer -- who famously won an acquittal for Casey Anthony -- joined...
Tory Lanez Hires Casey Anthony’s Former Defense Lawyer
The Canadian rapper has called on some powerhouse lawyers for his appeal battle, which has been extended. Tory Lanez’s court battles continue as he hired a powerhouse defense lawyer and legal team for his appeal. After authorities found him guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, he fired his original attorneys. Now, he’s hired Jose Baez, who famously and successfully represented Casey Anthony when she was accused of murdering her daughter.
Kim Kardashian visits Pelican Bay State Prison and meets with inmates in solitary confinement
The 42-year-old aspiring attorney was joined at the notorious supermax prison in Crescent, CA by Babylon producer-star Tobey Maguire, Hangover producer Scott Budnick, and a camera crew
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
Marvin Gaye III's Wife Files Restraining Order Against Him After Domestic Violence Bust
More marital issues for Marvin Gaye III, son of Motown icon Marvin Gaye ... his wife is seeking court-ordered protection after he got arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at her. Marvin's wife, Wendy Gaye, beelined it to court Tuesday and filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her...
50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Being Dropped By His Lawyers
50 Cent responded to Kanye West being dropped by his legal team on Instagram. 50 Cent responded to reports of Kanye West’s lawyers dropping the polarizing rapper on Instagram, Monday. The legal firm took out newspaper ads to alert Ye that they are no longer representing him in a New York lawsuit.
Jim Jones Checks Interviewer Over Max B Question
Jim Jones wasn’t too happy about being asked about Max B in a recent interview, and didn’t hide his annoyance. During a sit-down with DJUTV, the Harlem rapper refused to discuss his long-running rap rival, explaining he doesn’t talk about people who are dead or in jail.
Sheek Louch Gives Young Thug Advice Amid RICO Case, Slams YSL Members Who Took Plea Deals
Sheek Louch has shared advice for Young Thug regarding his circle of friends amid his RICO case, while also slamming the YSL members who took plea deals. In an interview with VladTV, the LOX lyricist reflected on Thugga’s legal woes and the number of co-defendants who have taken plea deals in the YSL RICO case. According to Sheek, the Atlanta rapper needs to remove these disloyal people from his life because they clearly don’t have his best interests at heart.
Jan 6 defendant stabbed in the nose during jail fight over Tucker Carlson show
An alleged Proud Boy accused of attacking police officers on January 6 says a bloody jailhouse brawl broke out over whether Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight could be shown on the communal TV.“The Jan 6ers liked to watch Tucker Carlson on it, and that was never an issue until a small group of individuals came in and they decided that Tucker Carlson was racist. It was a little confusing to us, but it is what it is in today’s standards and time,” Barry Ramey, who allegedly hit Washington police with an irritating chemical spray on January 6, told the...
Cardi B Talks Takeoff’s Death, Plastic Surgery, Quavo’s “Messy” & More With Jason Lee
The mother of two is the first guest to join the Hollywood Unlocked CEO on his new REVOLT show. The five-year anniversary of Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is quickly approaching. Unfortunately for her fans, a release date is not yet set for her sophomore effort. Still, many have their fingers crossed we’ll see it arrive in 2023.
The Courts Screwed Gunna, Now He’s Being Shunned by His Peers
The arrest of Young Thug, Gunna, and other YSL associates in last May’s RICO (short for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) indictment elicited a unified response from within the rap world. Fans and other musicians resoundingly proclaimed “Free Gunna.” But after his release in December, following an Alford plea deal that gave him time served and a five-year suspended sentence, few people in the rap world celebrated. Since footage of the Georgia plea hearing leaked, and the world saw him affirm Fulton County prosecutors’ assertion that YSL is a gang and “YSL must end,” he’s been demeaned as...
Kanye West's Lawyers Want Newspaper Ad to Tell Him They're Dropping from Case
Kanye West's legal team wants to officially say they're finished representing the rapper in a lawsuit -- and they're planning on doing so in a very public way. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Greenberg Traurig, LLP claims there's been "a breakdown in communication" with Kanye, as they attempt to let him know they're off of the case. They say Ye apparently deactivated the phone number they previously used to get in touch with him.
Prosecutors Want Life Sentence For Alleged Cult Leader Larry Ray, Arguing He Took ‘Sadistic Pleasure’ In Crimes
"He intentionally inflicted brutal and lifelong harm on innocent victims that he groomed and abused into submission,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mollie Bracewell wrote in a sentencing letter advocating for a life sentence for alleged sex cult leader Larry Ray. Federal prosecutors want Lawrence ‘Larry’ Ray to spend the rest...
Sheek Louch Says Young Thug’s Friends Are Snitching On Him, “It’s Horrible”
The Lox veteran spoke to VladTV about snitching being “all the way horrible.”. As Young Thug’s RICO trial is underway, Sheek Louch is one of many artists chiming in on snitching in the YSL case. The Lox member recently spoke to VladTV for an interview, about 20 years since first connecting. Moreover, the rapper called Thugger’s situation “all the way horrible,” especially when it comes to his Young Stoner Life cohorts.
NBA YoungBoy’s Chain Retrieved By His Lawyer After Being Seized By Police
NBA YoungBoy‘s lawyer has worked some magic to retrieve a bedazzled chain for the rapper that was previously snatched up and held by police authorities. Tanner Woods of MGKB Law took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 17) to reveal the glistening “NBA” chain was back in the rapper’s possession and he even hilariously rocked the burly ice for a picture.
Carole Baskin's First Husband Still Missing Despite Resurfaced Interview
The feds finding Carole Baskin's first husband alive is all the buzz on the internet -- but that would be news to local authorities, who tell TMZ they haven't heard from the feds, and still consider Don Lewis missing. Here's the deal ... Twitter users started chirping Wednesday when a...
