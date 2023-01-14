ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nova the clouded leopard is back in enclosure with sister; police investigating release

The clouded leopard, who was found on Dallas Zoo grounds after an hours-long search that sparked a criminal investigation, has been reunited with her sister.

The Dallas Zoo said Nova, the 4-year-old leopard, had no signs of injuries and had already “slipped right back into her routine” with her sister, Luna.

Nova was located near her enclosure and teams were able to safely secure her at approximately 5:15 p.m. Friday, the Dallas Zoo said in a statement on Twitter.

There was no indication that Nova was injured, and she was seen by a veterinarian on Friday. Conservation interpreters were on site all day Saturday to answer guests’ questions.

The Dallas Zoo shut down for the day Friday after the clouded leopard went missing, and police announced a criminal investigation as the search for the animal continued for hours.

Officials posted on Facebook on Friday morning, stating the zoo’s closure was due to a “Code Blue,” reporting “a non-dangerous animal that is out of habitat.”

Dallas Zoo officials said police were called to assist with the search efforts.

Police and zoo officials said at a Friday news conference that they found a “suspicious opening” in the front wall of Nova’s enclosure. It’s unclear if the hole was cut was an attempt to steal the cat or release it.

“This is a cat of conservation concern. This is not a pet — she’s a critically important member of our family at Dallas Zoo,” said Harrison Edell, vice president of animal care and conservation for the zoo.

Clouded leopards, native to Southeast Asia and considered a vulnerable species, fall in between the size of big and small cats, due to their smaller statures, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo . It’s estimated that fewer than 10,000 adults remain in the wild.

