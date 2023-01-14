ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasts 'false accusations' of an affair

Mayor LaToya Cantrell rebuffed questions Wednesday about claims in a divorce petition that she had an affair with a police officer on her security detail, describing those and other claims around her relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie as sexist and baseless. “By the time I complete my...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations

Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.

On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in Central City, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Central City, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way (map). He was taken to the hospital, where police said he later died. Authorities did not release his name or...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating midday Central City homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Central City that left a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source tells Fox 8 a new court filing accuses New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team. The wife of New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie filed the amended divorce petition earlier this month. It claims that in November 2022, she became aware of an inappropriate relationship between her husband and a woman identified in court documents as “Mrs. L.C.” A source tells Fox 8 that “Mrs. L.C.” refers to LaToya Cantrell.
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Violence has families moving

Want to know one of the reasons why people are leaving Louisiana? Ask Reginald Taylor and Ronique Jones-Taylor, the parents of 15-year-old Ronie Taylor who was shot to death at a birthday party in Bogalusa on Dec. 9. Two other 14-year-olds were both injured in the attack. Jones-Taylor said she...
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Source: Mayor Cantrell at the center of divorce filing of former security detail

NEW ORLEANS — A source tells WDSU divorce documents allege Mayor LaToya Cantrell was having an extra-marital affair with a member of her security detail, NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. The documents say the "petitioner desires a judgment of divorce from the defendant because of the defendant's continuous acts of...

