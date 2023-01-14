Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On TwitterFlorence Carmela
Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans, a great event for a great causeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?Ted RiversLouisiana State
Sean Payton coaching race heats up, multiple teams interviewing the former Saints head coachTina Howell
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Accused of Having Extramarital Affair With Member of Her Security Team
According to a new court filing, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been accused of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasts 'false accusations' of an affair
Mayor LaToya Cantrell rebuffed questions Wednesday about claims in a divorce petition that she had an affair with a police officer on her security detail, describing those and other claims around her relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie as sexist and baseless. “By the time I complete my...
NOLA.com
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations
Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
NOLA.com
Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Central City, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Central City, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way (map). He was taken to the hospital, where police said he later died. Authorities did not release his name or...
NOPD investigating midday Central City homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Central City that left a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
KSLA
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source tells Fox 8 a new court filing accuses New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team. The wife of New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie filed the amended divorce petition earlier this month. It claims that in November 2022, she became aware of an inappropriate relationship between her husband and a woman identified in court documents as “Mrs. L.C.” A source tells Fox 8 that “Mrs. L.C.” refers to LaToya Cantrell.
NOLA.com
City official: NOPD, supplemental police to get same pay for Mardi Gras parade details
New Orleans police who are assigned to Carnival parades will get the same or higher hourly wages as the supplemental officers the city plans to hire during the 2023 Mardi Gras season, according to a top deputy of Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño said late Wednesday that...
Louisiana Woman Indicted for Theft of Government Funds for Allegedly Stealing Approximately $59k
Louisiana Woman Indicted for Theft of Government Funds for Allegedly Stealing Approximately $59k. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been indicted for Theft of Government Funds for allegedly stealing $59,320.97 in Social Security Administration and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds between 2016 and 2020.
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Beam column: Violence has families moving
Want to know one of the reasons why people are leaving Louisiana? Ask Reginald Taylor and Ronique Jones-Taylor, the parents of 15-year-old Ronie Taylor who was shot to death at a birthday party in Bogalusa on Dec. 9. Two other 14-year-olds were both injured in the attack. Jones-Taylor said she...
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: It's going to take a village to attack the crime problem
I continue to be frustrated and deeply concerned about the ongoing crime in New Orleans. Though we know it happens frequently, it's shocking when crime, especially violent crime, touches us or someone we love or know. We're alarmed. We want action. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is right to form...
Man and woman killed on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Cops are looking for clues after finding two people dead on the Westbank. “The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that occurred tonight in unincorporated Westwego…
Expert: Mayor Cantrell subject to criminal charges after court filing
Could New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell face criminal charges related to her adultery her NOPD bodyguard? It’s possible. After reports that the mayor was having an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie, his wife filed for divorce.
2022 homicide of teenager leaves another behind bars
On Apr. 14, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Mansfield Avenue on a call of shots fired in the area.
NOLA.com
City Council asks judge to hold Cantrell-led Wisner Trust in contempt
Recent signs of detente between the New Orleans City Council and the Wisner Trust management board appear to be fizzling, with the council accusing the board – which is led by Mayor LaToya Cantrell – of stonewalling its requests for financial records, in defiance of a court order.
NOLA.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
NOLA.com
Divorce filing appears to accuse Mayor LaToya Cantrell of affair with security officer
Months after a police officer on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team was removed from his post amid an investigation into his pay, a recent legal filing appears to accuse him and the mayor of having an “ongoing sexual relationship.”. New Orleans Police Department Officer Jeffrey Vappie allegedly admitted to...
WDSU
Source: Mayor Cantrell at the center of divorce filing of former security detail
NEW ORLEANS — A source tells WDSU divorce documents allege Mayor LaToya Cantrell was having an extra-marital affair with a member of her security detail, NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. The documents say the "petitioner desires a judgment of divorce from the defendant because of the defendant's continuous acts of...
fox8live.com
NOPD officers frustrated by city’s Mardi Gras parade pay disparity offered to outside agencies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police officers are frustrated and demoralized by the city offering lawmen from outside agencies higher pay to secure Mardi Gras parade routes than NOPD officers doing the same work, according to an attorney representing them. City officials last week said they hoped to cover...
NOLA.com
New Orleans pays city workers at least $15 per hour. Should Jefferson Parish follow suit?
With New Orleans offering city workers a wage of at least $15 per hour, Jefferson Parish government is evaluating whether it needs to follow suit in order to remain competitive and help fill hundreds of vacancies in its workforce. In June, the parish hired The Archer Company, a South Carolina-based...
