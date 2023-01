Venezualachian music duo Larry & Joe are headed to Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday, January 25 as part of their first ever tour to the Northeast. Larry & Joe is the latest project of Joe Troop, founder and bandleader of former GRAMMY-nominated Latingrass ensemble Che Apalache, and Larry Bellorín, a powerhouse of Llanera music who’s also an asylum-seeking migrant.

