Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
ECU baseball ranked 11th in Division One Baseball preseason poll
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D1Baseball announced its preseason top 25 poll on Tuesday and East Carolina University is ranked 11th. The Pirates open the season in a month when they host George Washington from February 17th to the 19th. Wake Forest is ranked 6th, UNC is ranked 12th, and NC...
WITN
ECU announces new cornerbacks coach
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football announced Tuesday morning the signing of Jules Montinar as its new cornerbacks coach and defensive game coordinator. He comes to ECU from Temple where he served in the same capacity. He served as Florida’s cornerbacks coach prior to Florida. He has also worked as a defensive assistant coach at South Florida, Georgia, Baylor, Texas State, James Madison, and as a graduate assistant at Purdue and later Alabama.
WITN
North Lenoir boys beat Kinston at Kinston for the first time ever, make up postponed games from Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston high school basketball had its games stopped with North Lenoir due to altercations among fans on Tuesday. They made the games up Wednesday night with the North Lenoir girls winning 46-38. After the games, I asked how everything was on Tuesday from the boy’s perspective.
WITN
Schwartz says on radio show Small out for “Forseeable Future”
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head men’s basketball coach mike schwartz told 94.3 radio on his coach’s show Monday night Javon Small will be out for the foreseeable future. The Pirates leading scorer is averaging about 16 points per game. ECU lost to South Florida without him Sunday. Their 4th straight conference loss.
WITN
Sports Spotlight: Bear Grass Charter’s Chandler has grown into one of her school’s strongest student-athletes
BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - Bear Grass Charter’s Madeline Chandler is one of the top students in her school, on one of the top cheer teams in the state in their division. We feature Madeline in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight. “I tried out in 7th grade and...
WITN
Farmville Central goes from trailing in the second half to running time win over First Flight
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central closed out its Martin Luther King Junior showcase with a showcase of firepower as the Jaguars pulled away to a 112-71 win over First Flight. The Jags trailed by a score in the third quarter of the game. But an absolute onslaught happened from...
WITN
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Kelly Brown
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 18th is Kelly Brown. Brown is a 5th grade teacher at W. H. Robinson Elementary. She is a graduate of ECU. She says she loves watching her students grow academically and socially throughout the school year. The student...
WITN
NCWU president installed for additional five years
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The head of an Eastern Carolina university gets another five years as president. North Carolina Wesleyan University’s board has extended Dr. Evan Duff’s tenure as president into 2028. Duff had been appointed acting president by the Board of Trustees in June 2019, then...
WITN
Peace and Unity march held in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Around 100 people participated in a peace and unity march in Jacksonville Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Keeping the Dream Alive committee hosted its 16th annual march starting at city hall. People sang and chanted while walking to the courthouse, and then back to city hall where the march wrapped up.
WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: MLK Monday looking fantastic, warm temperatures by Wednesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Grab the winter coats! Mostly sunny skies are expected today as high pressure continues to build across the area. Northerly breezes may cause wind chill values to fall into the lower 20s at times. We’ll stay cold just in time for the start of Martin Luther King Jr. Day before slowly warming into the 60s by early week.
WITN
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Light showers today expected to return again Thursday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Light rain showers will sweep over the area in the early afternoon after a cloudy start to the day. About a quarter of an inch of rain is expected across most Eastern NC communities. The rain will pull away from the coast after sunset, leaving the cloud cover and southwesterly winds behind. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 50s with cooler air coming in with the rain.
WITN
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
WITN
Endangered woman missing from Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
WITN
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures rise despite lingering cloud cover
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fog has burnt off but the clouds have not fully retreated. Occasional sun breaks this afternoon will help push our temperatures back into the mid 60s later this afternoon. Winds out of the west to southwest will be light, blowing in at 5 to 10 mph. The cloud cover will increase over night, helping keep our temperatures in the 50s by sunrise Thursday.
WITN
Jones County man mourns loss of 17 pets in devastating house fire
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jones County man is back home and mourning the 17 pets he lost in a house fire a week ago. James Hall now lives in a camper on his property along Plantation Road, with three pups and a cat who survived Wednesday’s fire.
WITN
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
WITN
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
WITN
Martin Luther King Jr events throughout ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In Greenville, there will be an annual march and rally at 10 a.m. at Eppes Recreation Center. A people’s feast will follow at the Moyewood Community Center. Also in Greenville, a Day of Service will be held at River Park North. The public is encouraged...
WITN
ENC honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -People chanted quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King’s famous speeches as they honored his legacy, calling for equality through the streets of Greenville and rallying at the Pitt County Courthouse. Social and economic injustice advocate, Richard Taylor says, “We are here because Martin Luther King would’ve...
Comments / 0