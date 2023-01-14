ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU baseball ranked 11th in Division One Baseball preseason poll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D1Baseball announced its preseason top 25 poll on Tuesday and East Carolina University is ranked 11th. The Pirates open the season in a month when they host George Washington from February 17th to the 19th. Wake Forest is ranked 6th, UNC is ranked 12th, and NC...
ECU announces new cornerbacks coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football announced Tuesday morning the signing of Jules Montinar as its new cornerbacks coach and defensive game coordinator. He comes to ECU from Temple where he served in the same capacity. He served as Florida’s cornerbacks coach prior to Florida. He has also worked as a defensive assistant coach at South Florida, Georgia, Baylor, Texas State, James Madison, and as a graduate assistant at Purdue and later Alabama.
Schwartz says on radio show Small out for “Forseeable Future”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head men’s basketball coach mike schwartz told 94.3 radio on his coach’s show Monday night Javon Small will be out for the foreseeable future. The Pirates leading scorer is averaging about 16 points per game. ECU lost to South Florida without him Sunday. Their 4th straight conference loss.
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
Teacher of the Week: Kelly Brown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 18th is Kelly Brown. Brown is a 5th grade teacher at W. H. Robinson Elementary. She is a graduate of ECU. She says she loves watching her students grow academically and socially throughout the school year. The student...
NCWU president installed for additional five years

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The head of an Eastern Carolina university gets another five years as president. North Carolina Wesleyan University’s board has extended Dr. Evan Duff’s tenure as president into 2028. Duff had been appointed acting president by the Board of Trustees in June 2019, then...
Peace and Unity march held in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Around 100 people participated in a peace and unity march in Jacksonville Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Keeping the Dream Alive committee hosted its 16th annual march starting at city hall. People sang and chanted while walking to the courthouse, and then back to city hall where the march wrapped up.
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Light showers today expected to return again Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Light rain showers will sweep over the area in the early afternoon after a cloudy start to the day. About a quarter of an inch of rain is expected across most Eastern NC communities. The rain will pull away from the coast after sunset, leaving the cloud cover and southwesterly winds behind. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 50s with cooler air coming in with the rain.
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
Endangered woman missing from Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures rise despite lingering cloud cover

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fog has burnt off but the clouds have not fully retreated. Occasional sun breaks this afternoon will help push our temperatures back into the mid 60s later this afternoon. Winds out of the west to southwest will be light, blowing in at 5 to 10 mph. The cloud cover will increase over night, helping keep our temperatures in the 50s by sunrise Thursday.
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
Martin Luther King Jr events throughout ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In Greenville, there will be an annual march and rally at 10 a.m. at Eppes Recreation Center. A people’s feast will follow at the Moyewood Community Center. Also in Greenville, a Day of Service will be held at River Park North. The public is encouraged...
ENC honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -People chanted quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King’s famous speeches as they honored his legacy, calling for equality through the streets of Greenville and rallying at the Pitt County Courthouse. Social and economic injustice advocate, Richard Taylor says, “We are here because Martin Luther King would’ve...
