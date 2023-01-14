Read full article on original website
Sports Spotlight: Bear Grass Charter’s Chandler has grown into one of her school’s strongest student-athletes
BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - Bear Grass Charter’s Madeline Chandler is one of the top students in her school, on one of the top cheer teams in the state in their division. We feature Madeline in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight. “I tried out in 7th grade and...
Schwartz says on radio show Small out for “Forseeable Future”
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head men’s basketball coach mike schwartz told 94.3 radio on his coach’s show Monday night Javon Small will be out for the foreseeable future. The Pirates leading scorer is averaging about 16 points per game. ECU lost to South Florida without him Sunday. Their 4th straight conference loss.
ECU football announces two-game series with Liberty in 2024, 2029
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football announces an agreement to play Liberty in 2024 and 2029. They have never played before. They will play at Liberty Sept. 21, 2024 and at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2029. “We are committed to solidifying quality home-and-home matchups that will be of interest...
ECU baseball ranked 11th in Division One Baseball preseason poll
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D1Baseball announced its preseason top 25 poll on Tuesday and East Carolina University is ranked 11th. The Pirates open the season in a month when they host George Washington from February 17th to the 19th. Wake Forest is ranked 6th, UNC is ranked 12th, and NC...
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
North Lenoir boys beat Kinston at Kinston for the first time ever, make up postponed games from Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston high school basketball had its games stopped with North Lenoir due to altercations among fans on Tuesday. They made the games up Wednesday night with the North Lenoir girls winning 46-38. After the games, I asked how everything was on Tuesday from the boy’s perspective.
ECU announces new cornerbacks coach
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football announced Tuesday morning the signing of Jules Montinar as its new cornerbacks coach and defensive game coordinator. He comes to ECU from Temple where he served in the same capacity. He served as Florida’s cornerbacks coach prior to Florida. He has also worked as a defensive assistant coach at South Florida, Georgia, Baylor, Texas State, James Madison, and as a graduate assistant at Purdue and later Alabama.
Ballet takes ENC audiences down a ‘rabbit hole’ this weekend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Twirlers from The Dance Collective and the Greenville Civic Ballet are lacing their pointe shoes for their production of Alice in Wonderland this weekend. The curtain rises for the dancers at ECU’s Wright Auditorium. Cherita Lytle is the associate artistic director for The Dance Collective....
Fight breaks out, causes postponement of Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games
KINSTON, Lenoir County — 1/18 Update: According to Kinston Police Department Interim Chief Keith Goyette, there were multiple fights that broke out. The school resource officer is pulling video to identify those involved and says if adults were included there will be charges brought. Two juvenile males were transported to the police station and released to their parents. Authorities are working on getting juvenile petitions for the two juveniles.
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
Mike Parker: A special word of thanks to our local medical staff
Some of you may have noticed my column was not in last week’s edition of Neuse News. The reason for my dereliction of duty sprang from a host of medical appointments in preparation for total hip replacement surgery on January 5. I would like to take this time to...
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
Women’s empowerment breakfast teaches self love in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a world where you can be anything, why not be yourself?. It seems easy enough, but we all know that sometimes being true to who you are can be a harder battle than it seems. In those moments we can look to people like Shree...
Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 100 people filled ECU’s Murphy Center Monday to remember Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy. The 26th Annual Community Unity Breakfast focuses on celebrating and expanding diversity initiatives in Pitt County from city officials to residents, and knowledge on how to help work toward a more unified community.
Martin Luther King Jr events throughout ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In Greenville, there will be an annual march and rally at 10 a.m. at Eppes Recreation Center. A people’s feast will follow at the Moyewood Community Center. Also in Greenville, a Day of Service will be held at River Park North. The public is encouraged...
NC by Train breaks annual ridership record
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s intercity rail service, NC by Train, had the busiest year yet in 2022. The Department of Transportation tells WITN that more than 522,000 people rode NC by Train which is the highest number over its 32-year history. The DOT says that October saw...
Pitt County launches “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign
Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A man from Duplin County took his chances with a $20 scratch-off and won $2 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery tells WITN that James Lee bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 in Wallace. The Wallace man decided to...
New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern community members and nonprofits were collecting clothes Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. day, a national day of service. Tried By Fire Inc. collected lightly worn clothes for Marla’s Closet, a clothing closet for community members in need and previously incarcerated women who will soon be residents at Tried By Fire’s “My Sister’s House” reentry home.
