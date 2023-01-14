ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

roi-nj.com

Watson, former city planner for Newark, joins MSW

Christopher Watson, the former director of city planning for Newark, has joined Murphy Schiller & Wilkes as the firm’s director of planning and development services, the law firm announced Tuesday. Watson will use his experience and expertise to help clients navigate the ever-complicated bureaucratic maze associated with New Jersey’s...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Bayonne High School teacher charged with groping colleague

A Bayonne High School teacher has been charged with groping a colleague earlier this year, the Bayonne Police Department announced. Ricardo Rodriguez, 61, of Bayonne, was charged with criminal sexual contact, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. He taken into custody at 9:40 a.m. yesterday at police headquarters stemming from...
BAYONNE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Imagine welcomes new facilitators for Newark location

NEWARK, NJ — Recently, Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss staff members Sonia Nunez, Newark program manager, and Ashley S. Allen, Newark training and education manager, trained a new team of facilitators to join Imagine’s rapidly growing Newark Night of Support. Many of the new facilitators will be facilitating Imagine’s groups that meet at the Boys & Girls Club of Newark. The new volunteers spent three full days training in the Teach for America headquarters in Newark. During the training, the new volunteers had an opportunity to share their grief experiences and receive support from one another while learning facilitation and companioning skills.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination

A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.5 PST

Jersey City, NJ cop accidentally shoots himself in the groin

ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Newark, New Jersey

In 1666, the city of Newark, New Jersey, was founded by colonists looking to set up a Puritan-ruled location. By the mid-1800s, it had hit an industrial boom, with leather factories and breweries bringing about jobs and goods in town. It also became a crucial port city thanks to the building of the Morris Canal and several railroad lines.
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

FDA advisory doctor says it's time to rethink booster shot recommendations

NEW YORK - A member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee says it is time to rethink COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. Dr. Paul Offit says not everyone should run out to get the latest booster shot. He made the comment on FOX 5 New York's Good Day New York on...
New Jersey 101.5

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Teen stabbed, hospitalized in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for five suspects after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon. Police say that around 4 p.m., the victim was stabbed in the back outside a laundromat on 6th Avenue near 49th Street in Sunset Park. Police say they are...
BROOKLYN, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Man stabbed to death inside Irvington, NJ home, cops say

IRVINGTON — County and local authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a 35-year-old man. At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Irvington police were notified of an alleged stabbing inside a home along Tichenor Terrace, officials say. On the scene, police found Irvington resident Haleem Youngblood suffering from an...
IRVINGTON, NJ
fox5ny.com

NYPD officer shot in the Bronx, teen in custody

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was released from the hospital after being shot in the arm in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. Police say one suspect, a teenager, has been taken into custody and a search is ongoing for two more after the early-morning gunfight. The incident took place...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Homeless man accused of terrorizing Queens neighborhood

NEW YORK - A restaurant owner in Queens says a homeless man is terrorizing the neighborhood. Many of the incidents have been caught by the Astoria eatery's surveillance camera. In one of the videos the man allegedly threw a rock at an employee of The Sweet Spot Sporting Bar. Harry...
QUEENS, NY

