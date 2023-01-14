ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU hoops sweeps Notre Dame

Four-star 2024 receiver Tawaski Abrams, from Dunbar High in Fort Myers, has included Florida State in his top eight:. FSU video department dropping a little bit of heat via hype videos for some recent recruiting visitors:. 2026 quarterback Brady Smigiel out of California has received a Florida State offer:. Stay...
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State releases updated roster

Florida State recently started its spring semester, and along with that comes a new roster for the football program. Some of the things that stuck out at first glance:. D’Mitri Emmanuel is still listed on the roster, even though he was a redshirt-senior last season. There’s been chatter of FSU and “Meech” pursuing an NCAA waiver for a previous injury at Charlotte, and it seems that’s still in play. This is definitely a situation to monitor.
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State takes down Notre Dame behind dominant first half

The Florida State Seminoles were in South Bend for an early week matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This is the second and final game of the series between the two, after the Seminoles escaped with a narrow win in Tallahassee about a month ago. After the best start of the season by the Noles, they closed the game with a 84-71 victory.
Tomahawk Nation

‘Noles News: Football kicks off Junior Day, basketball falls at home

Seminole Athletics had some ups and downs rounding out the second week of January. Football hosted their first Junior Day of the off-season, which brought in numerous top-tier recruits to the Moore Center; men's and women’s basketball couldn’t put one in the win column, tennis secured a victory over UGA, and cheerleading took home a National Championship.
