Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU hoops sweeps Notre Dame
Four-star 2024 receiver Tawaski Abrams, from Dunbar High in Fort Myers, has included Florida State in his top eight:. FSU video department dropping a little bit of heat via hype videos for some recent recruiting visitors:. 2026 quarterback Brady Smigiel out of California has received a Florida State offer:. Stay...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State releases updated roster
Florida State recently started its spring semester, and along with that comes a new roster for the football program. Some of the things that stuck out at first glance:. D’Mitri Emmanuel is still listed on the roster, even though he was a redshirt-senior last season. There’s been chatter of FSU and “Meech” pursuing an NCAA waiver for a previous injury at Charlotte, and it seems that’s still in play. This is definitely a situation to monitor.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU basketball vs. Notre Dame: Game thread, how to watch, stream, matchup notes, odds
Florida State men’s basketball (5-13, 3-4 ACC), is set to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-9, 1-6 ACC) tonight on the road in South Bend. The Seminoles are coming off a 67-58 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in a game that was consistently out of reach for FSU.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State takes down Notre Dame behind dominant first half
The Florida State Seminoles were in South Bend for an early week matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This is the second and final game of the series between the two, after the Seminoles escaped with a narrow win in Tallahassee about a month ago. After the best start of the season by the Noles, they closed the game with a 84-71 victory.
Tomahawk Nation
Survey Results: Final ranking, most significant FSU win, reflecting on expectations and more
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Florida State Seminoles football successfully wrapped up its most successful run in six seasons...
Tomahawk Nation
‘Noles News: Football kicks off Junior Day, basketball falls at home
Seminole Athletics had some ups and downs rounding out the second week of January. Football hosted their first Junior Day of the off-season, which brought in numerous top-tier recruits to the Moore Center; men's and women’s basketball couldn’t put one in the win column, tennis secured a victory over UGA, and cheerleading took home a National Championship.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Football starts offseason regimen, Ta’Niya Latson ties ACC record
2024 athlete Ricky Knight III has been offered by Florida State:. 2025 QB Tramell Jones Jr is encouraging his five-star teammate to FSU:. With the vast majority of the 2023 class accounted for; the focus has shifted to Rising Seniors and Juniors. Football:. If you are a Seminole Booster Mike...
