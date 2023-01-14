Florida State recently started its spring semester, and along with that comes a new roster for the football program. Some of the things that stuck out at first glance:. D’Mitri Emmanuel is still listed on the roster, even though he was a redshirt-senior last season. There’s been chatter of FSU and “Meech” pursuing an NCAA waiver for a previous injury at Charlotte, and it seems that’s still in play. This is definitely a situation to monitor.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO