North Augusta animal rescue founder remembered as advocate for pets

Elaine van der Linden of North Augusta is the founder of and the driving force behind Molly's Militia, which rescues and finds homes for shelter dogs and stray dogs. She died Jan. 12 at age 73. AIken Standard file photo

NORTH AUGUSTA — One of Aiken County's most ardent animal advocates is being remembered by family and friends this week, with a legacy that includes the establishment of rescue organization Molly's Militia.

Lifelong North Augusta resident Elaine Crawford van der Linden died Thursday, known largely for her years as an advocate for the adoption of dogs and cats, in partnership with local shelters. She was 73.

The organization that she established in 1999 "is committed to seeking out those animals that just need a little TLC before moving on to their forever homes," according to its website.

A visitation in her honor is set for Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Posey Funeral Directors, in North Augusta.

The "Molly" in this case was one of van der Linden's pets – a cocker spaniel (and former "pound puppy" in dire straits) who died of cancer in 2004.

Debbie Rhodes, who succeeded van der Linden as director of Molly's Militia, recalled "her passion for animals and her family," including her husband, Jan, who recently reached age 99.

"You can hardly talk about Elaine without talking about her husband. They were always together and just shared everything together. He was just as involved in the rescue as she was, and just as passionate about it. They were always supportive of one another."

Another of van der Linden's neighbors noted, "I will say she did make a difference in North Augusta when she started Molly’s Militia. Many organizations start and stop within a few years. They expect veterinarians to do everything for free. She stuck through the hard times."

Donna Hasty, operations coordinator for Molly's Militia, also shared some thoughts, recalling that she met van der Linden in 2001, in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, when Hasty was a Girl Scout leader helping her group search for a service project to pursue.

"She's been a great friend, and we were very close and ... spent a lot of time together as a part of Molly's Militia, rescuing dogs," Hasty said.

"Elaine was a big activist. Whatever she believed in, she went after it," she added, noting that Molly's Militia was founded due to van der Linden's intense desire to improve the conditions at the animal shelter in Richmond County, Georgia.

"It was the old shelter, at the time, not like the one they have now. She just became an activist. She was of that generation."

Van der Linden's acquaintances in Aiken included the late Carl Langley, a longtime local newspaper reporter and columnist whose household included several pets and whose obituary included an invitation for memorial donations to be made to Molly's Militia.