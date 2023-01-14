Read full article on original website
David Bednarczyk joins Tulpehocken's 1000 point club
BERNVILLE, Pa. - Several 1000 point scorers on courts all across Berks County this season. Last night, Tulpehocken's David Bednarczyk became the latest member of the club. Bednarczyk becomes just the eighth member of the Trojans 1000 point club in program history. The achievement took place in Monday night's loss...
Lehigh men will head in to rivalry game on five-game winning streak following win at Loyola
BALTIMORE (AP) - Keith Higgins Jr. scored 27 points to lead Lehigh to a 74-70 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night. Higgins sank 7 of 10 shots, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Mountain Hawks (10-8, 5-2 Patriot League). Evan Taylor pitched in with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 18 on 7-of-11 shooting.
Central Catholic, Parkland bounce back in conference play
Several marquee EPC boys basketball programs squaring off on Tuesday night. Central Catholic and Parkland earning home wins to start their week off. The Vikings playing host to Liberty, and would control this one for much of the way en route to a, 70-57 win. Lucas Mushrush and Anthony Jones...
Emmaus defeats Southern Lehigh for fifth straight victory
EMMAUS, Pa. - Will Barber and Dylan Darville combined for 33 points as Emmaus defeated Southern Lehigh 60-53 in a non-league matchup on Monday night at the Hornet's Nest. It is the fifth straight victory for Emmaus (12-2) who sit atop the District 11 6A power point rankings. Max Pristas led all scorers with 19 points for Southern Lehigh (9-4).
Another country artist joins Musikfest 2023 lineup
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has announced another Musikfest headliner for this summer. Country artist Walker Hayes will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Monday, Aug. 7. It will mark Hayes' second visit to Bethlehem, after a performing in the Levitt Pavilion Summer Concert Series in 2017, ArtsQuest said. Tickets...
Community members make case for youth center in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its Wednesday night meeting, Allentown City Council heard several requests from citizens requesting council to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a youth center in the city. Dawn Godshall, executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, said she was...
Italian restaurant in Lehigh Valley reopens its doors after fire
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - It took nearly a year, but Fiamma Italian Grill in Hanover Township is back open for business after a fire closed its doors last February. "It's something big, it really is," said owner Joe Jurkivo. "Fiamma has always been since we opened a real strong staple in the community, especially in Hanover Township, Bethlehem."
Nonprofit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, to hold grand opening of 2nd Lehigh Valley cafe
EASTON, Pa. - A nonprofit coffee company - known for serving up more than a prime cup of joe - will celebrate its second Lehigh Valley location this weekend. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event in conjunction with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at 13 S. Bank St. in downtown Easton.
New BYOB bistro to showcase international dishes, Bethlehem's steel-making history
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bistro coming soon to downtown Bethlehem will serve fresh burgers, salads, pasta dishes and more while paying homage to the city's rich steel-making history. Steel City Bistro, a BYOB restaurant offering appetizers, sandwiches and dinners with an international flair, is set to open in late January...
Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in Reading
READING, Pa. - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Reading Wednesday night. City police officers were sent to the 300 block of Washington St. for a reported shooting around 7:30 p.m., according to city police. Officers found a man with a single gunshot wound, police said.
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
Fire destroys home near Friedensburg
FRIEDENSBURG — Fire destroyed a home in Wayne Twp. on Wednesday morning. The blaze at 223 Kiehners Road was reported at 11:20 a.m., firefighters said, and involved a house that sits atop a hill west of King Coal Winery. The mother, father and their three children who live there...
Water main break continues to cause problems for Slatington residents, closes schools
SLATINGTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in northern Lehigh County. A 6-foot piece of pipe broke Tuesday evening when firefighters tried to get water from a hydrant to put out flames at a Washington Township home, said the Slatington borough manager. When firefighters turned the plug...
Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
Missing mother found dead within miles of Montgomery County home
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Jennifer Brown, a woman who went missing two weeks ago, was found dead in Royersford, Montgomery County, Wednesday afternoon. Authorities announced her body was found after speaking about a double homicide in Abington at a news conference Wednesday. The body of the Limerick Township mom was found...
'Bring them to justice quickly': Friends, neighbors react to Jennifer Brown's death
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Friends and family had been searching for Jennifer Brown since her disappearance. Montgomery County officials announced her body was found not far from her home Wednesday night. Friends and neighbors reacted to the death of the 43-year-old single mom of two. A friend and neighbor of...
Driver reacts after unintentionally running over man in overnight fatal pedestrian accident in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa - Imagine it’s late at night on a busy Berks highway, and all of a sudden, you hit something. “I was coming down the bypass and I saw a couple cars on the shoulder and as I looked up, I saw a pile in the middle of the thru lane and before I could brake or move I ran over what I thought was a deer,” said William Bangs of Reading.
Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
