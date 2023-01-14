Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
NFL Could Punish Tom Brady For His 'Dirty Play' On Monday
In case you missed it, last night's Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers didn't go very well for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay squad. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14, and things got so ugly that Brady even tried to change sports mid-game. Early in the third quarter ...
What channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers game today vs. Dallas Cowboys? (1/16/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFC Wild Card, NFL Playoffs 2023
The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, in an NFC Wild Card NFL Playoff Game on Monday, January 16, 2023 (1/16/23) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WATCH NFL PLAYOFFS GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
Complete NFL Divisional Playoffs schedule: Teams, dates, time, TV | Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills, more
The NFL Divisional Playoffs matchups are just about set. The picture will be complete following Monday’s Super Wild Card Weekend showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Saturday, January 14. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def....
NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
Hall-of-Fame writer comes out of retirement to resume Eagles coverage
In May, Hall-of-Fame writer and broadcaster Ray Didinger announced he was retiring. But on Tuesday, word spread that Didinger was coming out of retirement as a contributor to WIP’s new morning show. According to the Philly Voice, Didinger will provide Philadelphia Eagles commentary “as needs arise.”. BUY EAGLES...
NFL Draft 2023: Blockbuster Eagles-Jets trade highlights latest 1st-round mock; Giants get defensive playmaker
Another day, another mock. The 2023 NFL Draft will be open for business in three months. And when it does, expect plenty of wheeling and dealing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round mock. It projects a big trade between...
Eagles’ injury report: Latest on Brandon Graham, Linval Joseph, Avonte Maddox for Giants game
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are making their final preparations for Saturday night’s Divisional Round game against the Giants. And after Wednesday’s practice, the first of the week after a walkthrough on Tuesday, we’re starting to get a picture of where things stand as they try to punch a ticket to the NFC Championship game.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts: I’ll ‘have a bounty on me’ vs. Giants
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts faced the Giants in the regular-season finale on Jan. 8, he was trying to shake off the rust of a two-week forced vacation with a sprained right shoulder. The offense looked much different from the attack that hung 48 points in a victory over the Giants four weeks earlier.
Giants’ wild-card win is indictment of ex-coach Joe Judge
I think it’s safe to say Joe Judge didn’t enjoy Super Wild Card Weekend. There are two reasons why. First, his New England Patriots didn’t even qualify for the postseason. Second, Judge’s former team won its first playoff game in more than a decade. The Giants...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady could face possible fine for ‘dirty’ slide vs. Cowboys in wild-card game
Tom Brady has the internet buzzing, but not because he’s reached another career crossroads. In Monday’s 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a soccer-style tackle that has some wondering if the G.O.A.T. will be facing a fine.
Cowboys-Buccaneers wild-card game: If Tom Brady’s season ends Monday, here are options for 2023
Tom Brady has been here before. And he’ll likely be here again. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback resumes his quest for Super Bowl ring No. 8 on Monday when the Dallas Cowboys visit Raymond James Stadium for an NFC Wild Card Game. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Why Vikings’ Kirk Cousins didn’t go to Justin Jefferson on last play vs. Giants
All season long, Kirk Cousins looked to Justin Jefferson. But with the game and the season on the line Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback didn’t go to his favorite target. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Facing fourth and eight, Cousins completed a three-yard pass to tight...
Ex-Eagles coordinator gets another head coach interview
Teams are taking interest in Frank Reich. Last week, the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingbury just 10 months after extending his contract through 2027. Now, they’re looking at Reich, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that the former Indianapolis Colts head coach interviewed with Arizona on Tuesday.
Giants Super Bowl hero believes in ‘dominant’ Daniel Jones
Saturday, the New York Giants will be put to the test once again. And they’ll be led by quarterback Daniel Jones. That detail wouldn’t have been nearly as comforting for Giants fans before this season, when their starting quarterback’s fifth-year option wasn’t picked up. But this season, Jones has proved himself.
Will Gov. Murphy root for the Giants or Eagles in big NFL playoff game? Here’s what he just said.
There’s a big football game Saturday that will put many fans in North Jersey and South Jersey on bitterly opposing sides: an NFL playoff battle between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. So which team will New Jersey’s governor root for?. “I’m staying out of it,”...
