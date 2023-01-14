ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts: I’ll ‘have a bounty on me’ vs. Giants

PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts faced the Giants in the regular-season finale on Jan. 8, he was trying to shake off the rust of a two-week forced vacation with a sprained right shoulder. The offense looked much different from the attack that hung 48 points in a victory over the Giants four weeks earlier.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles coordinator gets another head coach interview

Teams are taking interest in Frank Reich. Last week, the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingbury just 10 months after extending his contract through 2027. Now, they’re looking at Reich, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that the former Indianapolis Colts head coach interviewed with Arizona on Tuesday.
NJ.com

Giants Super Bowl hero believes in ‘dominant’ Daniel Jones

Saturday, the New York Giants will be put to the test once again. And they’ll be led by quarterback Daniel Jones. That detail wouldn’t have been nearly as comforting for Giants fans before this season, when their starting quarterback’s fifth-year option wasn’t picked up. But this season, Jones has proved himself.
