Hi-Liners Fall Short at Central
GRAND FORKS, ND (News Dakota.com) Call it another near miss for the Hi-Liners, only this time, it was worth two. After roaring back from a 14-point deficit late in the second half, Valley City saw Grand Forks Central score the final 12 of the game, and dropped a 68-55 decision in Grand Forks Tuesday..
Cardinals Falls To M-P-C-G 65-53
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—–Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (MPCG) scored 24 first quarter points and led 24-10 and cruised to a 65-53 victory over the Carrington Cardinals. Xyler Carlson scored a game high 28 points (20 first half) and Landon Koenig added 17 points to pace the Patriots victory. Carrington who trailed by as many as 20 early in the third quarter at 39-19, cut the deficit to 9 points at the end of the quarter at 46-37. The Patriots started the fourth quarter with a 8-0 run and were never threatened again. Carrington was paced by Jack Erickson and Grady Shipman with 16 points each . Hudson Schmitz added 10 points and Josh Bickett added 9 for the Cards. MPCG improved to 7-2 overall and Carrington dropped to 6-4 overall. Carrington will host fifth ranked Ellendale in District 5 matchup on Saturday with tipoff scheduled around 6:30. The game will be aired on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.
Blue Jay Girls Win Fifth Straight, Take Down St. Mary’s
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School girls’ basketball team picked up its fifth consecutive victory on Tuesday night at Jerry Meyer Arena in a 54-43 win over Saint Mary’s. Jamestown led at the halftime break by 11 as the Jays’ defense held St. Mary’s in...
No. 14 Jimmies Take Down Third-Ranked Midland
FREMONT, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The 14th-ranked Jimmie women’s hockey team earned their biggest win of their inaugural season Sunday afternoon, defeating No. 3 Midland University 3-2 at Sidner Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Warriors led 1-0 after one thanks to a goal by Brynn Tosh at 6:08 of the...
Blue Jay Recap: Basketball Sweeps, Gymnastics 3rd
JAMESTOWN/BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown High School basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics were all in action this past weekend. Here are your results:. The Blue Jay girls won its fourth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon in a blowout over Watford City. Ella Falk paced Jamestown with 20 points and seven assists. Bre Oettle and Teagan Bosche each ended the game in double figures as Oettle had 14 points and Bosche added 12. Jamestown shot 57% from the floor as a team and scored 50 points in the paint. The Jays (6-3, 5-3) host Bismarck St. Mary’s on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM. Full coverage can be heard on Jamestown 107.1/1400, online at newsdakota.com, or on YouTube under our channel Jamestown 107.1 Sports.
VCHS Speech Team Results
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City High School Speech Team had a fantastic first weekend of the season. The team hosted nearly 20 teams at their home meet on January 14th, 2023 at VCHS. The Hi-Liners finished the day with 6 state qualifiers! Individual results below:. Radio:...
Casey Kruger Captures 1st Place In Oratorical Contest
PARK RIVER, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On January 14th, Casey Kruger, senior competitor on the Valley City High School Speech and Student Congress teams, took 1st at the East Region American Legion Oratorical Contest. Kruger traveled to Park River on Saturday, January 14th to compete at the VFW with his...
Roger Haut
Roger James Haut, 59, Jamestown, ND died January 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by family, after a short battle with melanoma cancer. Roger was born May 2, 1963 at Gackle, ND the son of Eugene and Muriel (Schauer) Haut. The family relocated to Jamestown in 1968. He attended Lincoln Elementary and Jamestown High School, graduating in 1981. He attended VCSU for two years before graduating from Mid-America College of Funeral Service – Jeffersonville, IN in 1984. Roger became a licensed funeral director in 1985 and began working with his father Eugene at Haut Funeral Home, as 4th generation.
Rosa St. John
Rosa St. John, 63, Kulm, ND died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown, ND. Rosa Santiago was born June 20, 1959 at Tamarindo, Ponce, Puerto Rico the daughter of Jose and Rosa (Ramos) Santiago. She grew up in Puerto Rico until she was 6 when the family moved to Chicago. She attended elementary and high school in Chicago.
Herbert “Herb” A. Triebold
Herbert “Herb” A. Triebold, 83, Valley City, ND, passed away at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and his family on January 14, 2023, after a battle with esophageal cancer. Herb’s funeral service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10:30 AM in Epworth United Methodist Church, Valley City. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00.
UJ selects Jungels as Nursing Excellence Award Winner
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – The nursing faculty at the University of Jamestown (UJ) selected Trisha Jungels as the inaugural recipient of the UJ Nursing Excellence award. Jungels is the Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Clinical Services at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. She received the award on Thursday,...
Choralaires to Present Dinner Concert
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Choralaires have been entertaining audiences since 1955. Since the pandemic, the performances have been a bit limited. But, a favorite event is coming back. The Dinner Concert: Honor/Dedication/Remembrance will be Friday, January 27th, and Saturday, January 28th at the Reiland Fine Arts Center on the University of Jamestown campus. The doors will open at 6:30 pm, and the concert begins at 7 pm.
Hi-Lites place in Top 5 at Spirit of America Competition
This past weekend the Valley City Hi-Lites Dance Team traveled to Minneapolis, Minnesota to compete at the UDA Spirit of America competition on Saturday, January 7th, 2023. Teams from all of the Midwest came to attend the competition which was held at the Mall of America. The Universal Dance Association holds competitions like Spirit of America all over the United States ending with a Nationals Competition at the end of the dance season.
Phyllis Otto
Phyllis J. Otto, 94, Gackle, ND, passed away, January 15,2023, at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center. Phyllis was born, May 5, 1928, in Jamestown, ND, the daughter of Art and Blanch (Miska) Tranmer. She began her education in Cleveland, ND, until the family moved to Gackle. Here Phyllis continued her education and graduated from Gackle High School, in 1946. Upon graduating, she began working at the Gackle Post Office, as a clerk. She continued working with the Postal Service for the next 31 years.
Several Vehicles Slid Off I-94 Due To Icy Road Conditions
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Law enforcement along with fire and rescue crews have been responding to several vehicles sliding of the roadway along Interstate 94 in Barnes County east and west of Valley City on Monday, January 16th. Crews responded to calls for service at mile markers 282,...
First Responders Record Busy Day In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Rural Fire District first responders and law enforcement officers with the Highway Patrol, Barnes County Sheriff’s office and Valley City police department responded to a number of vehicle crashes due to extremely icy road condition in the area on January 16th.
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – While driving the other day I was on my “pity-pot” about all the snow we have and some of its challenges. Then, as the sun set lower in the sky, I began noticing the magnificent artwork created by the snow, wind and shadows. The beauty ranged from the largest snow banks to the barely definable snow drifts in ditches, in fence lines, in the sloughs and on the tilled fields. Go for a drive & and enjoy the views.
The Book; “Let’s Talk About It” Moved To Adult Section
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from the Valley City Barnes County Public Library concerning the book “Let’s Talk About It” following a January 5th public hearing and testimony received by the six person library board. “After careful review of local...
