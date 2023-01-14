ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NBC Washington

Dak Prescott Gives Cowboys Early Lead Over Buccaneers in Wild Card Game

The Dallas Cowboys took a rare lead over Tom Brady. The Cowboys entered their NFC wild card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday having never defeated Brady, going 0-7 during the quarterback's 23-year career. But, after the game opened with four consecutive three-and-outs, it was Dallas that struck...
NBC Washington

Tom Brady Throws Ugly Interception in End Zone Vs. Cowboys

Tom Brady is going to want this one back. Early in the second quarter of Monday night's wild card game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was picked off in the back of the end zone by Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse. There wasn't a Buccaneers player close to where Brady...
NBC Washington

Tom Brady Shut Out in First Half of Playoff Game For First Time Since 2001

Tom Brady has been shut out in the first half of a playoff game for the first time since...well, since his very first playoff game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 18-0 at halftime of Monday's NFC wild card matchup. Brady completed just 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards with one ugly interception in the end zone.
NBC Washington

Five Possible Lamar Jackson Destinations This NFL Offseason

Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
NBC Washington

Which City Has Hosted the Most Super Bowls?

Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Arizona is back under center. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals and west of Phoenix, is the host venue for Super Bowl LVII. It marks Arizona’s fourth time hosting the NFL’s...
