Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
What channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers game today vs. Dallas Cowboys? (1/16/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFC Wild Card, NFL Playoffs 2023
The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, in an NFC Wild Card NFL Playoff Game on Monday, January 16, 2023 (1/16/23) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WATCH NFL PLAYOFFS GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
Complete NFL Divisional Playoffs schedule: Teams, dates, time, TV | Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills, more
The NFL Divisional Playoffs matchups are just about set. The picture will be complete following Monday’s Super Wild Card Weekend showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Saturday, January 14. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def....
Giants’ wild-card win is indictment of ex-coach Joe Judge
I think it’s safe to say Joe Judge didn’t enjoy Super Wild Card Weekend. There are two reasons why. First, his New England Patriots didn’t even qualify for the postseason. Second, Judge’s former team won its first playoff game in more than a decade. The Giants...
NFL Draft 2023: Blockbuster Eagles-Jets trade highlights latest 1st-round mock; Giants get defensive playmaker
Another day, another mock. The 2023 NFL Draft will be open for business in three months. And when it does, expect plenty of wheeling and dealing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round mock. It projects a big trade between...
Giants send message to Eagles’ A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, as Adoree’ Jackson shuts down Vikings’ Justin Jefferson
MINNEAPOLIS — It looked like Justin Jefferson was going to pick the Giants’ defense apart all Sunday afternoon. And then … well, it just didn’t happen — at all. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Jefferson, the NFL’s best wide receiver, caught three...
Ex-Giants kickers troll Cowboys during extra-point fiasco: ‘Wouldn’t wear that helmet for $10m a game’
On Monday night, everybody had jokes. As Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed a record four extra points in an NFC Wild Card Playoff Game, the zingers were flying on Twitter: The Cowboys would leave him in Tampa. Nobody was rooting harder for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense than Maher. The Jets have announced that they can fix him.
Eagles kicker answers cheating accusations: ‘It’s completely legal’
PHILADELPHIA – Ahead of the Saturday’s massive NFC divisional round game between the Eagles and the Giants, the Eagles have been dealing with improper usage of items to help them with field goals, but the Eagles have stated they are in the clear, and have even spoken to the league about what happened.
Cowboys vs. 49ers playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for NFC Divisional Round playoff game | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, face the Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. BUY NFL PLAYOFFS TICKETS HERE: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans can purchase 49ers...
Patriots sign ex-Rutgers star
The Piscataway-to-Foxborough pipeline remains strong. The New England Patriots signed former Rutgers star linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract, the team announced Wednesday. He becomes a member of the ever-expanding club of former Scarlet Knights to play for head coach Bill Belichick’s club, joining stars like Devin and Jason McCourty, Duron Harmon, Logan Ryan, Mohamed Sanu, Kenny Britt, Tiquan Underwood and more.
Why Vikings’ Kirk Cousins didn’t go to Justin Jefferson on last play vs. Giants
All season long, Kirk Cousins looked to Justin Jefferson. But with the game and the season on the line Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback didn’t go to his favorite target. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Facing fourth and eight, Cousins completed a three-yard pass to tight...
Bills vs. Chiefs neutral-site AFC Championship tickets: The cheapest tickets available for potential AFC Championship, NFL playoff game in Atlanta | Ticket prices, best deals, more
It’s unclear if the AFC Championship game matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will happen, but starting on Wednesday, fans can secure their tickets to the neutral site game. The game, which would feature quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, would take place at 6:30 p.m....
Former Eagles coordinator gets new gig
Jim Schwartz has a new job. He has been hired by the Cleveland Browns as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He was the first candidate to be interviewed for the position last week after the Browns fired...
Cowboys-Buccaneers wild-card game: If Tom Brady’s season ends Monday, here are options for 2023
Tom Brady has been here before. And he’ll likely be here again. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback resumes his quest for Super Bowl ring No. 8 on Monday when the Dallas Cowboys visit Raymond James Stadium for an NFC Wild Card Game. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Wink Martindale on Eagles’ Boston Scott: ‘I don’t think he’s a Giant Killer’
No one will ever confuse Boston Scott for Saquon Barkley or any other elite running back in the National Football League, but they might if the Eagles’ fifth-year running back played every game in his career against the Giants. In eight career games against the G-Men, he has 86...
Ex-Eagles coordinator gets another head coach interview
Teams are taking interest in Frank Reich. Last week, the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingbury just 10 months after extending his contract through 2027. Now, they’re looking at Reich, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that the former Indianapolis Colts head coach interviewed with Arizona on Tuesday.
Will Gov. Murphy root for the Giants or Eagles in big NFL playoff game? Here’s what he just said.
There’s a big football game Saturday that will put many fans in North Jersey and South Jersey on bitterly opposing sides: an NFL playoff battle between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. So which team will New Jersey’s governor root for?. “I’m staying out of it,”...
Ex-Eagles coach is ‘obvious’ Chargers offensive coordinator candidate, NFL insider says
The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday that they have parted ways with Joe Lombardi, which means they are now in search of a new offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen thinks that former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is a good fit for the job. He tweets: If Frank...
Giants’ Darius Slayton looking forward to ‘plenty of boos and middle fingers’ from rival Eagles fans
The Giants had just won their first playoff game in nearly 11 years and fourth-year receiver Darius Slayton took a moment to recognize the team’s glorious past. “A franchise like this with such a rich history, this is what we’re supposed to do,” Slayton said Sunday night after the Giants’ 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round. “We’re going to try to live up to the legacy.”
