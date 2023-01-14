ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NJ.com

Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Cowboys vs. 49ers playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for NFC Divisional Round playoff game | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, face the Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. BUY NFL PLAYOFFS TICKETS HERE: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans can purchase 49ers...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NJ.com

Patriots sign ex-Rutgers star

The Piscataway-to-Foxborough pipeline remains strong. The New England Patriots signed former Rutgers star linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract, the team announced Wednesday. He becomes a member of the ever-expanding club of former Scarlet Knights to play for head coach Bill Belichick’s club, joining stars like Devin and Jason McCourty, Duron Harmon, Logan Ryan, Mohamed Sanu, Kenny Britt, Tiquan Underwood and more.
NJ.com

Bills vs. Chiefs neutral-site AFC Championship tickets: The cheapest tickets available for potential AFC Championship, NFL playoff game in Atlanta | Ticket prices, best deals, more

It’s unclear if the AFC Championship game matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will happen, but starting on Wednesday, fans can secure their tickets to the neutral site game. The game, which would feature quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, would take place at 6:30 p.m....
ATLANTA, GA
NJ.com

Former Eagles coordinator gets new gig

Jim Schwartz has a new job. He has been hired by the Cleveland Browns as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He was the first candidate to be interviewed for the position last week after the Browns fired...
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles coordinator gets another head coach interview

Teams are taking interest in Frank Reich. Last week, the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingbury just 10 months after extending his contract through 2027. Now, they’re looking at Reich, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that the former Indianapolis Colts head coach interviewed with Arizona on Tuesday.
NJ.com

Giants’ Darius Slayton looking forward to ‘plenty of boos and middle fingers’ from rival Eagles fans

The Giants had just won their first playoff game in nearly 11 years and fourth-year receiver Darius Slayton took a moment to recognize the team’s glorious past. “A franchise like this with such a rich history, this is what we’re supposed to do,” Slayton said Sunday night after the Giants’ 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round. “We’re going to try to live up to the legacy.”
MEADOWLANDS, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

