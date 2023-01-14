ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Porterville Recorder

Washington 116, N.Y. Knicks 105

Percentages: FG .442, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Porzingis 4-9, Kuzma 4-12, Morris 3-6, Avdija 2-3, Beal 1-1, Kispert 1-2, Wright 1-3, Hachimura 0-6). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Porzingis 2, Wright 2, Avdija, Beal, Gafford, Kuzma, Morris). Turnovers: 13 (Kuzma 4, Porzingis 3, Beal...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

NORTHERN IOWA 65, ILLINOIS STATE 63

Percentages: FG .479, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Poindexter 2-5, Kasubke 2-6, Petrakis 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Burford 0-2, Knight 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kasubke, Sissoko). Turnovers: 13 (Knight 4, Burford 2, Lewis 2, Petrakis 2, Kasubke, McChesney, Poindexter). Steals: 6 (Burford 2, Johnson,...
NORMAL, IL
Porterville Recorder

MISSOURI STATE 65, DRAKE 62, OT

Percentages: FG .468, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Trimble 4-9, K.Moore 2-2, Clay 2-5, Ridgnal 1-1, C.Moore 1-3, Mason 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clay, Mayo). Turnovers: 15 (Clay 3, Ridgnal 3, K.Moore 2, Mayo 2, Mogbo 2, C.Moore, Mason, Trimble). Steals: 9 (C.Moore...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Porterville Recorder

HIGH POINT 71, WINTHROP 66

Percentages: FG .356, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Hightower 3-10, Harrison 2-3, McMahon 2-10, Claxton 1-4, Lane 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Claxton). Turnovers: 14 (Harrison 4, Hightower 3, McMahon 3, Talford 3, Claxton). Steals: 10 (Hightower 5, Harrison 3, Claxton, Talford). Technical Fouls:...
HIGH POINT, NC
Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 84, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 54

Percentages: FG .300, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Steele 3-6, Cameron 1-1, Daniels 0-1, Gai 0-1, Madden 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Seat 0-1, Allen 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Simmons 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Madden). Turnovers: 9 (Cameron 3, Jackson 2, Simmons 2, Allen, Dibba). Steals:...
ABILENE, TX
Porterville Recorder

NO. 20 MARQUETTE 83, NO. 22 PROVIDENCE 75

Percentages: FG .475, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Carter 2-5, Breed 1-3, Locke 1-7, Floyd 0-1, Hopkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carter). Turnovers: 13 (Breed 3, Hopkins 3, Carter 2, Croswell 2, Locke, Moore, Pierre). Steals: 2 (Carter 2). Technical Fouls: Hopkins, 8:36...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 115, Cleveland 114

Percentages: FG .512, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Garland 5-11, Okoro 4-4, LeVert 4-7, Stevens 1-1, Love 1-5, Rubio 1-5, E.Mobley 0-1, Osman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Okoro 2, LeVert). Turnovers: 16 (E.Mobley 6, LeVert 4, Allen 2, Garland...
Porterville Recorder

Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103

Percentages: FG .402, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Powell 7-9, Batum 3-4, Jackson 3-7, Coffey 1-3, Morris Sr. 1-4, Mann 0-1, Preston 0-1, Boston Jr. 0-2, Covington 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Diabate 3, Zubac 2, Covington). Turnovers: 13 (Boston Jr. 3, Mann 3,...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte 122, Houston 117

Percentages: FG .500, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Rozier 3-12, McGowens 2-3, Washington 2-5, Ball 2-8, Thor 0-1, D.Smith Jr. 0-2, McDaniels 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Williams 5, Washington 3, McDaniels, Rozier). Turnovers: 9 (Ball 3, McDaniels 2, Rozier 2, D.Smith Jr., McGowens).
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

NORTH ALABAMA 78, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 73

Percentages: FG .483, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Ortiz 3-8, Lane 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Brown 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Howell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest 2, Howell 2). Turnovers: 11 (Lane 4, Dawkins 2, Johnson 2, Forrest, Howell, Soucie). Steals: 4 (Lane 2, Nelson,...
CONWAY, AR
Porterville Recorder

Miami 124, New Orleans 98

Percentages: FG .532, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Vincent 4-8, Strus 4-10, Martin 2-4, Oladipo 1-2, Lowry 1-3, Butler 0-1, Herro 0-7). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Oladipo). Turnovers: 9 (Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Martin 2, Herro, Lowry, Strus). Steals: 11 (Martin 3, Adebayo...
Porterville Recorder

Baylor 69, Kansas St. 48

BAYLOR (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.647, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Asberry 4-8, Andrews 2-9, Fontleroy 1-2, Owens 0-1, Blackwell 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Bickle 1, Fontleroy 1, Littlepage-Buggs 1) Turnovers: 11 (Andrews 2, Bickle 2, Blackwell 2, Fontleroy 2, Littlepage-Buggs 2, Asberry 1) Steals: 5 (Andrews...
LAWRENCE, KS
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106

Percentages: FG .415, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Mathurin 3-6, Nembhard 2-4, Duarte 2-5, Turner 1-1, Nesmith 1-3, Queen 1-3, Hield 1-4, Brissett 1-6, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 6, Queen 3, Brissett). Turnovers: 23 (Turner 4, Hield 3, Queen 3, Duarte...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

OKLAHOMA STATE 72, OKLAHOMA 56

Percentages: FG .411, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (J.Groves 2-4, Noland 1-4, Sherfield 1-4, Cortes 0-1, Hill 0-1, T.Groves 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin, Hill, T.Groves). Turnovers: 12 (Sherfield 4, Uzan 4, Oweh 2, Hill, T.Groves). Steals: 3 (Oweh, Sherfield, Uzan). Technical Fouls:...
STILLWATER, OK
Porterville Recorder

GRAND CANYON 89, UTAH TECH 85

Percentages: FG .474, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Staine 5-8, Nicolds 2-2, Pope 2-3, Gonsalves 1-4, Leter 0-1, Christensen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 8 (Christensen 2, Pope 2, Edmonds, Gonsalves, Leter, Staine). Steals: 5 (Gonsalves 3, Staine 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Carr90-00-00-1040.
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

MISSOURI 79, NO. 25 ARKANSAS 76

Percentages: FG .460, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Davis 3-7, Walsh 2-2, Black 1-3, Council 1-4, Pinion 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Black, Makhi.Mitchell). Turnovers: 21 (Davis 6, Black 5, Council 3, Graham 2, Makhi.Mitchell 2, Ford, Johnson, Walsh). Steals: 6 (Council 3, Black...
ARKANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Texas Tech 68, No. 25 Texas 64

TEXAS TECH (15-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.816, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Scott 4-7, Gerlich 1-2, Shavers 1-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ferrell 2, Freelon 1, Tofaeono 1) Turnovers: 14 (Ferrell 3, Gerlich 3, Scott 2, Shavers 2, Freelon 1, Tofaeono 1, Veitenheimer 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Gerlich 3, Shavers...
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

San Diego St. 82, Colorado St. 76, OT

SAN DIEGO ST. (14-4) K.Johnson 2-4 1-1 5, Mensah 2-6 2-3 6, Bradley 4-14 5-6 14, Butler 7-14 3-4 19, Trammell 4-11 3-4 11, Parrish 5-5 2-3 15, Seiko 1-4 0-0 3, Arop 2-3 1-1 5, LeDee 2-3 0-3 4. Totals 29-64 17-25 82. COLORADO ST. (10-10) Moors 0-1 1-2...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 111

Percentages: FG .494, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Huerter 3-8, Murray 2-4, Barnes 2-5, Fox 2-7, Lyles 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Okpala 0-1, Monk 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Huerter, Mitchell, Monk). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 2, Fox 2, Holmes 2, Monk 2, Huerter,...
Porterville Recorder

Denver 122, Minnesota 118

Percentages: FG .519, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Garza 3-5, Russell 3-6, McDaniels 2-3, Prince 2-4, Anderson 1-1, Nowell 1-3, Knight 0-1, Edwards 0-4, Reid 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 10 (McDaniels 3, Reid 3, Anderson, Edwards, Moore Jr., Prince). Turnovers: 17 (Russell 4, Edwards...
DENVER, CO

