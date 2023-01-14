Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Construction Company Executive Allegedly Accused of Stealing Over $100 Million From NYC Developers In a SchemeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Spotswood tops Carteret - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Yarus led Spotswood with 20 points as it defeated Carteret 52-36 in Spotswood. Spotswood (11-3) held a 25-22 lead at the half and a 43-36 at the end of the third quarter. It closed the game out with a 9-0 run in the fourth. Joseph Nardino also had 13...
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra
Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Magnet defeats Dunellen
East Brunswick Magnet used a big second quarter run to propel itself to a 49-34 victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (7-5) went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter and held a 14 point lead at halftime as a result.
Perth Amboy Magnet over Wardlaw-Hartridge - Girls basketball recap
Jalena Santiago put in a game-high 31 points and 14 rebounds as Perth Amboy Magnet won at home, 50-24, over Wardlaw-Hartridge. Amanda Batista recorded a double double of 14 points and 14 boards for Perth Amboy Magnet (9-2), which opened with an 18-5 run and never looked back. Kayla Martel...
Dunellen over East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Jahzara McLaughlin led Dunellen with 18 points as it defeated East Brunswick Magnet 42-26 in East Brunswick. Dunellen (9-2) jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and held a 23-13 lead at the half. It outscored East Brunswick Magnet 19-13 in the second half. Alexa Castro added...
Girls Basketball: Highland Park wins big over Somerset Tech
Four players scored in double figures for Highland Park as it rolled past Somerset Tech 74-48, in Bridgewater. Janiya Mitchell (20 points, nine assists, two rebounds, two steals), Alexis Valenta (17 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, steal), Vanessa Kohler (17 points, five assists, five steals, four rebounds), and Anasia Kambitsis (10 points, three rebounds, steal) combined for 64 points in the win.
Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy
Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap
Timothy Cranga filled up the stat sheet for Calvary Christian with 19 points as it cruised to a 72-36 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Cranga added nine rebounds and six assists as Calvary Christian (6-2) jumped out to a 24-6 lead and was able to cruise from there.
Girls basketball: North Arlington bests Weehawken for 6th straight win
Skyla Acosta finished with 19 points to help lift North Arlington to a 42-27 win over Weehawken in North Arlington. Sophia Veloso tallied 11 points for North Arlington (10-3), which won its sixth straight game. Eva Shevlin led Weehawken (6-7) with seven points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Girls basketball: Medford Tech stops New Egypt for 6th straight win
Jada Jacobs finished with 21 points to help pace Medford Tech to a 36-24 win over New Egypt in Medford. Soleil Casseus tallied nine points for Medford Tech (9-3), which won its sixth straight game. Payton Arnold led New Egypt (7-5) with nine points while Sara Scozzari had eight. The...
Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Wrestling: Old Tappan over Pascack Valley
Jonathan Rotolo (106) had a big win for Old Tappan, scoring 18 points on a technical fall, as it defeated Pascack Valley 39-24 in Hillsdale. Ryan Sullivan (144), Joseph Velasquez (150), Robert Ferrara (157) and Daniel Olivo (120) had wins by decision with Nicholas Rossi (190) scoring a win by way of major decision.
Boys ice hockey: Connors scores go-ahead goal as Jackson Liberty nips Robbinsville
Patrick Connors scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as Jackson Liberty edged Robbinsville 3-2 at Howell Ice World. Zach Duggan gave Robbinsville (6-5-2) the 1-0 lead in the second period before James Georges equalized for Jackson Liberty (5-3-1). Brian Ostrander tallied a goal for a Jackson Liberty lead.
Seton Hall Prep routs West Essex in SEC showdown, hands Knights first loss
After eking out a four-point win against West Essex a year ago, Seton Hall Prep left little doubt about who the SEC American division’s preeminent team is this year. Heading on the road to North Caldwell, Seton Hall Prep easily downed the Knights 40-12 on a night where Seton Hall Prep was firing on ally cylinders.
Wrestling: Pascack Hills defeats Westwood
Max Unger earned a victory by major decision in the final bout to secure a 32-31 victory for Pascack Hills over Westwood in Westwood. Pascack Hills (11-4) got pins from Christian Funke (165) and Tyler Duffy (190) early on. In the end, Unger (138) and Athan Stamis (120) notched major decisions to swing momentum.
New Milford over Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap
Jaiden Ortiz scored 12 points to help New Milford turn in a big fourth quarter during its 49-46 victory over Palisades Park in New Milford. Palisades Park (4-9) jumped out to an early lead and extended to five by halftime. New Milford (6-6) played even in the third before taking control over the final eight minutes.
Boys basketball: Fleming nets 43 pts. as Timothy Christian, Franklin win - MLK Classic
Jalen Fleming exploded for 43 points along with 10 rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 76-52 win over Sayreville at the MLK Hoops Classic in Jersey City. Myles Dickerson had 12 points and Brandon Johnson chipped in with seven points and six rebounds for Timothy Christian (5-7), which has won two of its last three games. Joel Sierra had five rebounds, seven assists and five blocked shots.
Boys basketball: Teaneck, Paterson Kennedy win - Freedom Fighters Hoops Challenge
Tyler Tejada tallied 29 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while Keith McKnight had 23 points, four rebounds and three assists as Teaneck pulled away from Columbia 80-76 at the Freedom Fighters Hoops Challenge in Paterson. Ty Carnegie tallied nine points while Jarrell Harmitt had eight points, eight rebounds and...
Boys Ice Hockey: Central Regional rolls past Red Bank Regional
Central Regional defeated Red Bank Regional by a final of 5-2 at the Red Bank Armory. Central Regional (6-5-2) only trailed once at 1-0 before rattling off three straight goals to go up 3-1 headed into the third period. To start the third Red Bank Regional (1-12) would get one...
Girls basketball: Passaic Charter, Newark Central win - MLK College Showcase
Na’Tori Postell finished with 25 points to help lead Passaic Charter to a 50-45 win over Hillside at the Martin Luther King College Showcase at Montclair State University. Asoni Henderson tallied 10 points for Passaic Charter (7-4), which has won five of its last six games. Precious Onyeagocha led...
