Jalen Fleming exploded for 43 points along with 10 rebounds to help pace Timothy Christian to a 76-52 win over Sayreville at the MLK Hoops Classic in Jersey City. Myles Dickerson had 12 points and Brandon Johnson chipped in with seven points and six rebounds for Timothy Christian (5-7), which has won two of its last three games. Joel Sierra had five rebounds, seven assists and five blocked shots.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO