‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Suspect of Murdering and Stabbing the ex-NYPD officer has been arrestedNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
A Step Ahead of the Curves: Alpha Fit Club is Coming to MarlboroBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Wrestling: Haddonfield rolls past Haddon Heights
Haddonfield cruised past Haddon Heights 67-6, in Haddon Heights. With the win, Haddon Heights has victories in six straight matches and has outscored its opponents 316-104 during this recent span. Wednesday’s win was the largest margin of victory so far this season for the Bulldawgs. Since starting the season...
Pennington falls to Friends Select (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Corey Miller led with 22 points, including four from three point range, but Pennington lost at home, 57-54, to Friends Select (PA). Kae Kilic added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Brandon Russell chipped in 10 points, including three 3-pointers, for Pennington (8-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Girls individual rankings for Jan. 18: Maldonado takes hit but remains on top at 120
All 14 top ranked wrestlers held their spots at their respective weights from last week. Although there were some changes among the remaining four wrestlers at most weights, the rankings remain pretty static this week, as the Somerville Patriot Jamboree did not have the same impact as it did a year ago when it changed the rankings in most every weight class with a round of upsets.
Wrestling: Kingsway builds early lead, rallies late to beat No. 12 St. Augustine
Brendan Callahan’s 1-0 win in the final bout of the evening led Kingsway to a 31-30 upset of No. 12 St. Augustine in a back-and-forth match on Wednesday night. Kingsway built an 10-point lead in the first two bouts before St. Augustine ripped off five straight victories in the middle weights to take a 20-10 lead, capped by Dennis Virelli’s 6-4 decision over previously undefeated Benjamin Dryden at 165 and Jake Slotnick’s 7-1 decision over Joseph Leone at 175.
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra
Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
Girls basketball: Spotswood dispatches Carteret for 10th win of the season
Lizzie Calandruccio poured in 20 points to help lead Spotswood to a 58-29 win over Carteret in Carteret. Ava Hellerich tallied eight points while Tatum Jones and Allie Costantino each had seven points for Spotswood (10-3), which has won seven of its last eight games. Beauty Nwanzee and Jakya McClendon...
Girls basketball: North Arlington bests Weehawken for 6th straight win
Skyla Acosta finished with 19 points to help lift North Arlington to a 42-27 win over Weehawken in North Arlington. Sophia Veloso tallied 11 points for North Arlington (10-3), which won its sixth straight game. Eva Shevlin led Weehawken (6-7) with seven points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Boys Ice Hockey: Central Regional rolls past Red Bank Regional
Central Regional defeated Red Bank Regional by a final of 5-2 at the Red Bank Armory. Central Regional (6-5-2) only trailed once at 1-0 before rattling off three straight goals to go up 3-1 headed into the third period. To start the third Red Bank Regional (1-12) would get one...
Wrestling: Governor Livingston defeats Rahway
Governor Livingston cruised to a 59-22 victory over Rahway, in Rahway. Governor Livingston (9-2) extended its win streak to six. The Highlanders have outscored its opponents 361-115 during this recent stretch. The closest the score got was when Governor Livingston led 12-10, and then it proceeded to win eight straight...
Wrestling: Old Tappan over Pascack Valley
Jonathan Rotolo (106) had a big win for Old Tappan, scoring 18 points on a technical fall, as it defeated Pascack Valley 39-24 in Hillsdale. Ryan Sullivan (144), Joseph Velasquez (150), Robert Ferrara (157) and Daniel Olivo (120) had wins by decision with Nicholas Rossi (190) scoring a win by way of major decision.
Girls basketball: Medford Tech stops New Egypt for 6th straight win
Jada Jacobs finished with 21 points to help pace Medford Tech to a 36-24 win over New Egypt in Medford. Soleil Casseus tallied nine points for Medford Tech (9-3), which won its sixth straight game. Payton Arnold led New Egypt (7-5) with nine points while Sara Scozzari had eight. The...
Boys Basketball: Hit hard by cancer, Cherry Hill East continues to lean on each other
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
New Milford over Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap
Jaiden Ortiz scored 12 points to help New Milford turn in a big fourth quarter during its 49-46 victory over Palisades Park in New Milford. Palisades Park (4-9) jumped out to an early lead and extended to five by halftime. New Milford (6-6) played even in the third before taking control over the final eight minutes.
Mount Olive over Mountain Lakes - Boys ice hockey recap
JL O’Toole put in the game-winner and finished with a hat trick as Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown blanked Mountain Lakes-Boonton, 7-0, at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan Twist added two goals while Christian Hertzig and Tyler Dean each found the net for Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown (6-5-1). Talon Muscolino earned the shutout...
Boys ice hockey: Connors scores go-ahead goal as Jackson Liberty nips Robbinsville
Patrick Connors scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as Jackson Liberty edged Robbinsville 3-2 at Howell Ice World. Zach Duggan gave Robbinsville (6-5-2) the 1-0 lead in the second period before James Georges equalized for Jackson Liberty (5-3-1). Brian Ostrander tallied a goal for a Jackson Liberty lead.
Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy
Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
Wrestling photos: Bogota/Ridgefield Park at Emerson/Park Ridge, Jan. 17, 2023
Emerson/Park Ridge entered Tuesday night 4-0 in the New Jersey Interscholastic Conference Patriot Division. So did Bogota/Ridgefield Park. Check out pictures below from their division-leading clash. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out...
Perth Amboy Magnet over Wardlaw-Hartridge - Girls basketball recap
Jalena Santiago put in a game-high 31 points and 14 rebounds as Perth Amboy Magnet won at home, 50-24, over Wardlaw-Hartridge. Amanda Batista recorded a double double of 14 points and 14 boards for Perth Amboy Magnet (9-2), which opened with an 18-5 run and never looked back. Kayla Martel...
Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Wrestling: Pascack Hills defeats Westwood
Max Unger earned a victory by major decision in the final bout to secure a 32-31 victory for Pascack Hills over Westwood in Westwood. Pascack Hills (11-4) got pins from Christian Funke (165) and Tyler Duffy (190) early on. In the end, Unger (138) and Athan Stamis (120) notched major decisions to swing momentum.
