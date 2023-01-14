ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

NJ.com

Wrestling: Haddonfield rolls past Haddon Heights

Haddonfield cruised past Haddon Heights 67-6, in Haddon Heights. With the win, Haddon Heights has victories in six straight matches and has outscored its opponents 316-104 during this recent span. Wednesday’s win was the largest margin of victory so far this season for the Bulldawgs. Since starting the season...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Pennington falls to Friends Select (PA) - Boys basketball recap

Corey Miller led with 22 points, including four from three point range, but Pennington lost at home, 57-54, to Friends Select (PA). Kae Kilic added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Brandon Russell chipped in 10 points, including three 3-pointers, for Pennington (8-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls individual rankings for Jan. 18: Maldonado takes hit but remains on top at 120

All 14 top ranked wrestlers held their spots at their respective weights from last week. Although there were some changes among the remaining four wrestlers at most weights, the rankings remain pretty static this week, as the Somerville Patriot Jamboree did not have the same impact as it did a year ago when it changed the rankings in most every weight class with a round of upsets.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Kingsway builds early lead, rallies late to beat No. 12 St. Augustine

Brendan Callahan’s 1-0 win in the final bout of the evening led Kingsway to a 31-30 upset of No. 12 St. Augustine in a back-and-forth match on Wednesday night. Kingsway built an 10-point lead in the first two bouts before St. Augustine ripped off five straight victories in the middle weights to take a 20-10 lead, capped by Dennis Virelli’s 6-4 decision over previously undefeated Benjamin Dryden at 165 and Jake Slotnick’s 7-1 decision over Joseph Leone at 175.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra

Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Governor Livingston defeats Rahway

Governor Livingston cruised to a 59-22 victory over Rahway, in Rahway. Governor Livingston (9-2) extended its win streak to six. The Highlanders have outscored its opponents 361-115 during this recent stretch. The closest the score got was when Governor Livingston led 12-10, and then it proceeded to win eight straight...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Old Tappan over Pascack Valley

Jonathan Rotolo (106) had a big win for Old Tappan, scoring 18 points on a technical fall, as it defeated Pascack Valley 39-24 in Hillsdale. Ryan Sullivan (144), Joseph Velasquez (150), Robert Ferrara (157) and Daniel Olivo (120) had wins by decision with Nicholas Rossi (190) scoring a win by way of major decision.
HILLSDALE, NJ
NJ.com

New Milford over Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap

Jaiden Ortiz scored 12 points to help New Milford turn in a big fourth quarter during its 49-46 victory over Palisades Park in New Milford. Palisades Park (4-9) jumped out to an early lead and extended to five by halftime. New Milford (6-6) played even in the third before taking control over the final eight minutes.
PALISADES PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Mount Olive over Mountain Lakes - Boys ice hockey recap

JL O’Toole put in the game-winner and finished with a hat trick as Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown blanked Mountain Lakes-Boonton, 7-0, at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan Twist added two goals while Christian Hertzig and Tyler Dean each found the net for Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown (6-5-1). Talon Muscolino earned the shutout...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy

Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap

Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Pascack Hills defeats Westwood

Max Unger earned a victory by major decision in the final bout to secure a 32-31 victory for Pascack Hills over Westwood in Westwood. Pascack Hills (11-4) got pins from Christian Funke (165) and Tyler Duffy (190) early on. In the end, Unger (138) and Athan Stamis (120) notched major decisions to swing momentum.
MONTVALE, NJ
NJ.com

