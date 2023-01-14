Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: Highland Park wins big over Somerset Tech
Four players scored in double figures for Highland Park as it rolled past Somerset Tech 74-48, in Bridgewater. Janiya Mitchell (20 points, nine assists, two rebounds, two steals), Alexis Valenta (17 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, steal), Vanessa Kohler (17 points, five assists, five steals, four rebounds), and Anasia Kambitsis (10 points, three rebounds, steal) combined for 64 points in the win.
Girls basketball: Spotswood dispatches Carteret for 10th win of the season
Lizzie Calandruccio poured in 20 points to help lead Spotswood to a 58-29 win over Carteret in Carteret. Ava Hellerich tallied eight points while Tatum Jones and Allie Costantino each had seven points for Spotswood (10-3), which has won seven of its last eight games. Beauty Nwanzee and Jakya McClendon...
Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Magnet defeats Dunellen
East Brunswick Magnet used a big second quarter run to propel itself to a 49-34 victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (7-5) went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter and held a 14 point lead at halftime as a result.
Pennington falls to Friends Select (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Corey Miller led with 22 points, including four from three point range, but Pennington lost at home, 57-54, to Friends Select (PA). Kae Kilic added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Brandon Russell chipped in 10 points, including three 3-pointers, for Pennington (8-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra
Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy
Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
Girls basketball: North Arlington bests Weehawken for 6th straight win
Skyla Acosta finished with 19 points to help lift North Arlington to a 42-27 win over Weehawken in North Arlington. Sophia Veloso tallied 11 points for North Arlington (10-3), which won its sixth straight game. Eva Shevlin led Weehawken (6-7) with seven points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Wrestling: Pascack Hills defeats Westwood
Max Unger earned a victory by major decision in the final bout to secure a 32-31 victory for Pascack Hills over Westwood in Westwood. Pascack Hills (11-4) got pins from Christian Funke (165) and Tyler Duffy (190) early on. In the end, Unger (138) and Athan Stamis (120) notched major decisions to swing momentum.
New Milford over Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap
Jaiden Ortiz scored 12 points to help New Milford turn in a big fourth quarter during its 49-46 victory over Palisades Park in New Milford. Palisades Park (4-9) jumped out to an early lead and extended to five by halftime. New Milford (6-6) played even in the third before taking control over the final eight minutes.
Wrestling: Old Tappan over Pascack Valley
Jonathan Rotolo (106) had a big win for Old Tappan, scoring 18 points on a technical fall, as it defeated Pascack Valley 39-24 in Hillsdale. Ryan Sullivan (144), Joseph Velasquez (150), Robert Ferrara (157) and Daniel Olivo (120) had wins by decision with Nicholas Rossi (190) scoring a win by way of major decision.
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
No. 9 Gov. Livingston takes Oratory to advance to Union County Final - Boys ice hockey
Anthony Labisi scored twice as Gov. Livingston, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 7-1, over Oratory in the semifinal round of the Union County Tournament at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Gov. Livingston (8-2-2) will face No. 13 Summit in the final round at Warinanco on Friday at...
Boys ice hockey: Connors scores go-ahead goal as Jackson Liberty nips Robbinsville
Patrick Connors scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as Jackson Liberty edged Robbinsville 3-2 at Howell Ice World. Zach Duggan gave Robbinsville (6-5-2) the 1-0 lead in the second period before James Georges equalized for Jackson Liberty (5-3-1). Brian Ostrander tallied a goal for a Jackson Liberty lead.
No. 11 St. Rose defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Hodge led the way for St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 53-49 victory over Patrick School in Belmar. With the win, St. Rose improved to 13-0. It was a back-and-forth game as Patrick School (8-10) took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter before St. Rose led by one point at halftime. Patrick School went back ahead 42-39 in the third before St. Rose came up big down the stretch and outscored it 14-7 in the fourth.
Mount Olive over Mountain Lakes - Boys ice hockey recap
JL O’Toole put in the game-winner and finished with a hat trick as Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown blanked Mountain Lakes-Boonton, 7-0, at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan Twist added two goals while Christian Hertzig and Tyler Dean each found the net for Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown (6-5-1). Talon Muscolino earned the shutout...
Boys Ice Hockey: Central Regional rolls past Red Bank Regional
Central Regional defeated Red Bank Regional by a final of 5-2 at the Red Bank Armory. Central Regional (6-5-2) only trailed once at 1-0 before rattling off three straight goals to go up 3-1 headed into the third period. To start the third Red Bank Regional (1-12) would get one...
Portledge (NY) defeats Morristown-Beard - Girls ice hockey recap
Lilli Warnock led Morristown-Beard with a goal and an assist, but it would fall to Portledge (NY), being bested 6-2 at the Twin Oaks Ice Arena in Morris Township. Morristown-Beard (5-2-2) trailed 3-0 after the first period and scored a goal in the second with Portledge also scoring one, making the score 4-1. Portledge would outscore Morristown-Beard 2-1 in the third to take the win. It outshot Morristown-Beard 26-17 in the game.
No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) over No. 19 Don Bosco Prep - Wrestling recap
St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, remains unbeaten in New Jersey after defeating No. 19 Don Bosco Prep, 50-16, in Montvale. St. Joseph (12-2) concluded the dual with six consecutive victories, starting with Ryan Burton’s major decision over Michael Fuccilli at 165 pounds, followed by a Rocco Dellagatta decision at 175 and Michael Dellagatta’s pin at 190. Aidan Schlett won by major decision at 215 pounds, Jimmy Mullen won by forfeit at 285 and Johnathon McGinty concluded the night with a pin at 106 pounds.
Wrestling photos: Bogota/Ridgefield Park at Emerson/Park Ridge, Jan. 17, 2023
Emerson/Park Ridge entered Tuesday night 4-0 in the New Jersey Interscholastic Conference Patriot Division. So did Bogota/Ridgefield Park. Check out pictures below from their division-leading clash. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out...
