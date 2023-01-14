ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

NJ.com

Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap

Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

Pennington falls to Friends Select (PA) - Boys basketball recap

Corey Miller led with 22 points, including four from three point range, but Pennington lost at home, 57-54, to Friends Select (PA). Kae Kilic added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Brandon Russell chipped in 10 points, including three 3-pointers, for Pennington (8-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Dunellen over East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap

Jahzara McLaughlin led Dunellen with 18 points as it defeated East Brunswick Magnet 42-26 in East Brunswick. Dunellen (9-2) jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and held a 23-13 lead at the half. It outscored East Brunswick Magnet 19-13 in the second half. Alexa Castro added...
DUNELLEN, NJ
NJ.com

Portledge (NY) defeats Morristown-Beard - Girls ice hockey recap

Lilli Warnock led Morristown-Beard with a goal and an assist, but it would fall to Portledge (NY), being bested 6-2 at the Twin Oaks Ice Arena in Morris Township. Morristown-Beard (5-2-2) trailed 3-0 after the first period and scored a goal in the second with Portledge also scoring one, making the score 4-1. Portledge would outscore Morristown-Beard 2-1 in the third to take the win. It outshot Morristown-Beard 26-17 in the game.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Mount Olive over Mountain Lakes - Boys ice hockey recap

JL O’Toole put in the game-winner and finished with a hat trick as Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown blanked Mountain Lakes-Boonton, 7-0, at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan Twist added two goals while Christian Hertzig and Tyler Dean each found the net for Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown (6-5-1). Talon Muscolino earned the shutout...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

New Milford over Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap

Jaiden Ortiz scored 12 points to help New Milford turn in a big fourth quarter during its 49-46 victory over Palisades Park in New Milford. Palisades Park (4-9) jumped out to an early lead and extended to five by halftime. New Milford (6-6) played even in the third before taking control over the final eight minutes.
PALISADES PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra

Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Pascack Hills defeats Westwood

Max Unger earned a victory by major decision in the final bout to secure a 32-31 victory for Pascack Hills over Westwood in Westwood. Pascack Hills (11-4) got pins from Christian Funke (165) and Tyler Duffy (190) early on. In the end, Unger (138) and Athan Stamis (120) notched major decisions to swing momentum.
MONTVALE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy

Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Governor Livingston defeats Rahway

Governor Livingston cruised to a 59-22 victory over Rahway, in Rahway. Governor Livingston (9-2) extended its win streak to six. The Highlanders have outscored its opponents 361-115 during this recent stretch. The closest the score got was when Governor Livingston led 12-10, and then it proceeded to win eight straight...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) over No. 19 Don Bosco Prep - Wrestling recap

St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, remains unbeaten in New Jersey after defeating No. 19 Don Bosco Prep, 50-16, in Montvale. St. Joseph (12-2) concluded the dual with six consecutive victories, starting with Ryan Burton’s major decision over Michael Fuccilli at 165 pounds, followed by a Rocco Dellagatta decision at 175 and Michael Dellagatta’s pin at 190. Aidan Schlett won by major decision at 215 pounds, Jimmy Mullen won by forfeit at 285 and Johnathon McGinty concluded the night with a pin at 106 pounds.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Cam Spencer receives major recognition from Big Ten

Rutgers has cracked the AP Top 25, won its last two games in dramatic fashion and now received some major recognition. On Tuesday, senior guard Cam Spencer was named the Big Ten’s Co-Player of the Week after leading the Scarlet Knights to wins over Ohio State and Northwestern while scoring more than 20 points in both games. He shared the honor with Purdue freshman Fletcher Loyer.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

