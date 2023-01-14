ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Valley communities take part in MLK Day of Service

By Elenee Dao
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2238hG_0kF5ZhS000

It’s a weekend of service across the Valley as people celebrate and honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

About 200 people picked citrus from many trees in Sahuaro Ranch Park in Glendale Saturday morning. All the fruit picked will go to St. Mary’s Food Bank to help people have a little extra sustenance.

“It’s all our part. We have to give back to the community and help. For some, they can give back financially. For others, they can give their time,” said Kim Bruck who came out with her co-workers at Desert Financial.

The event was put on by the city of Glendale in partnership with Hands On Greater Phoenix . The organization had to stop taking volunteers just a few days ago because they had too many.

“I’m always impressed to see people wanting to come back and give back on the day,” said Blain Logan, with Hands On Greater Phoenix, adding that they donated 11,000 pounds of citrus during the same event last year.

While those volunteers picked citrus, others with organization Redeem Neighborhoods picked up trash and helped the unhoused in the Laveen area. This was part of their monthly community service, although co-founder Melissa Hubert said their mission is not far off from what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. did.

“As a community, we are compelled to help each other. When we do it together, things can actually get done and the burden isn’t just on one part,” Hubert said.

Jad Johnson wanted his daughter, Nyjah, help give back. He woke her up early Saturday morning to help others clean up the neighborhood and help those experiencing homelessness.

“She was a little unhappy to wake up this morning, but as you can see, she’s extremely happy to be here. We just want to reinforce the responsibility of service,” Johnson said.

“It’s really nice because now I know there’s good people in the world,” Nyjah told ABC15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix elementary school student hospitalized after taking an edible

PHOENIX - A child was taken to the hospital after taking a THC edible at a Phoenix elementary school, fire crews said Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Peoria after two sixth graders took the edibles and reported having "medical issues." One...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona sees largest increase in homeless youth nationwide; here’s how you can help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Homelessness is on the rise across Arizona, including the number of teens who are living on the streets or in a shelter. According to a new report by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Arizona tops the list for the states with the largest increase of homeless youth. The numbers show a nearly 45% increase in Arizona compared to 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Toilet paper set on fire at Glendale elementary school

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Fire Department is investigating a possible fire at Horizon Elementary School after heavy smoke was detected Tuesday morning inside one of the school's classrooms. Someone had set a roll of toilet paper on fire in of the school's classrooms, Glendale Fire said. The fire...
GLENDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Taylor Street closes $22.9M in total with 3 deals

Taylor Street Advisors, a leading full-service real estate firm in Phoenix, Arizona, announced the sales of Aspen Cove located in Payson, AZ for $11,000,000; The Hepburn Apartments located in downtown Phoenix for $3,900,000; and the sale of Los Porticos on 85th located in Scottsdale, AZ for $8,000,000 for a total of $22,900,000.
PAYSON, AZ
Greyson F

Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

Sometimes when you’re hungry for pizza you want it now, not in an hour. You don’t feel like sitting around, waiting for the pie to bake and eventually come out to your table. Thankfully, when it comes to rapidly prepared pizza there are options out there around metro Phoenix. The fast-casual segment within the restaurant industry has continually grown over the last several years, splitting the difference between casual and fast food. So if you are looking for a fast-casual pizza experience, a popular chain from Denver is back in the Valley, opening a second location to help (quickly) feed the masses.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Kristen Walters

Growing cafe chain opening new location in Arizona

A growing cafe chain is opening another new location in Arizona this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Cartel Roasting Co. will be holding the grand opening for its newest Arizona cafe location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Developer-city battle hangs over Buckhorn Baths

Mesans have been waiting over a decade to find out the long-term fate of the historic Buckhorn Baths spa buildings near Main Street and Recker Road since the passing of Alice Sliger in 2010. Sliger created the storied Buckhorn Mineral Wells and Wildlife Museum in East Mesa with her husband...
MESA, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy