The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
ARONBERG: Boca Raton Antisemitic Incident Carried Out By “Cowards”
Speaks With Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. Says Prosecution Difficult. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg says the people behind antisemitic leaflets in Boca Raton are “cowards.” He joined me this morning on South Florida’s […]
South Florida Woman Arrested For Child Neglect After Winning Lottery Game
The suspect was arrested days after she cashed her $50,000 lottery ticket.
12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Florida coast
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts made the catch of a lifetime, reeling in a great white shark off the coast of South Florida.Campbell Keenan was on a family fishing trip about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale Tuesday when he made the catch.He said he was nervous as he battled the great white."I was a little bit nervous like, I don't know if I want to go up against the shark. It did make me really excited. I sat down on the chair, they gave the rod to me and I just started cranking," he said.It took about 45 minutes for Keenan to reel in the shark, which is estimated to have been about 11 feet long and 700 pounds.Keenan eventually released the shark back into the ocean.
WSVN-TV
Antisemitic messages found near AT&T building in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Another display of antisemitic messages leaves a community on edge. Police found two men in a parking garage with equipment used for the stunt. They also appear to be responsible for a similar incident that happened in Boca Raton this weekend. In that incident,...
cbs12.com
Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
cbs12.com
Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
cw34.com
Police report says contractor dumped 5 bundles of mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the incident last week where a private contractor delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service dumped mail in a lake. The incident happened at Mirabella at Mirasol in Palm Beach Gardens. The new information is contained in a...
2 people detained after brush fire in Jensen Beach
Two people were detained Tuesday in connection with a brush fire in Jensen Beach, deputies said in a Facebook post.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Memorial grows for officer killed in automobile crash in West Palm Seaside
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A memorial is growing for a Boynton Beach police officer killed in a Saturday morning crash in West Palm Beach. Flowes and flags sit on the spot where Dennis Castro’s 2021 Dodge Durango went off at Northlake Boulevard, between Ibis Boulevard and North State Road 7, around 4 am.
cbs12.com
Firefighters save person trapped in truck sinking in canal
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A person in Wellington was rescued early Wednesday morning after a truck flipped into a canal. Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to calls about a car in a canal to find a truck overturned and taking on water. The driver was reportedly stuck inside.
Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
wlrn.org
Grow, feed and learn: FAMU unveils community garden in West Palm Beach food desert
Despite downtown West Palm Beach's reputation for its flourishing economic growth and development, people in low income communities just 10 minutes north of the 'Wall Street South' live in a food desert — where families have limited access to affordable, fresh fruits and vegetables. As a result, the city...
‘It was mass chaos’: 8 hurt in shooting at Florida car show event
Eight people were hurt in a shooting at a car show on Monday in Fort Pierce, the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office said.
Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times At a city commission meeting last fall in Pinellas County’s Indian Rocks Beach, local resident Jerry Newton’s frustration was evident. The problem? Short-term vacation rentals in his community. “Yet another month has passed, Newton said. “In the meantime, there are more hotel rooms and more unfamiliar faces every day next door to our homes. It’s […] The post Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
cbs12.com
FBI seeking information regarding bank robbery in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The FBI is seeking information regarding a bank robbery in Fort Lauderdale. Investigators said the robbery took place on Jan. 13 at around 4:15 p.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank on 5991 Ravenswood Road. According to the FBI, the armed robber entered the store...
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
5 hurt, including 2 PBSO deputies, in crash
Five people, including two Palm Beach County deputies, were transported to local hospitals after a traffic stop and crash, PBSO and PBFR said Tuesday night.
cw34.com
Investigation concludes into Palm City boarding facility that left one dog dead after stay
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — CBS12 is learning more about why a family dog died, immediately after spending time at a Treasure Coast boarding facility over the holidays. You may remember CBS12 news first brought you this story in early December. After two healthy Flat Coat Retrievers stayed for a short 48-hours over Thanksgiving at Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, it ended with one of them dying after the visit, the other needing hospitalization, and a criminal investigation pending test results.
