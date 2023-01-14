GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 16 murder of a Greenville man who crashed into an apartment building after being shot. The teen, who was not identified since he is under age 18, was arrested and charged in the murder of Aveon Isaiah Collins-Smith, 25, on Monday. […]

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO