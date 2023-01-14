RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 56-year-old Cary man was arrested Tuesday upon the unsealing of a 23-count indictment in connection with an investment fraud scam. According to the indictment, Kumar Arun Neppalli allegedly relied on his good standing within the Indian-American community in Cary to defraud at least 12 victims or sets of victims into giving him money under the false pretense that he would be investing their money in a legitimate real estate development in the Orange County, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

CARY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO