ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Man wanted for shooting at American Tobacco Campus

Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr. Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Person in police custody dies in Raleigh

Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody. Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody.
RALEIGH, NC
publicradioeast.org

Grant awarded to North Carolina HBCU targeted by bomb threats last year

The Biden administration has announced more than half a million dollars in grants for three Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats in 2022, including one in North Carolina. North Carolina Central University, Philander Smith College in Arkansas and Hampton University in Virginia each received between $100,000 and...
HAMPTON, VA
multihousingnews.com

North Carolina Community Sells for $57M

CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Wake schools revises bullying and harassment policy

CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education is making some tweaks to its anti-bullying and anti-harassment policy. The board approved the changes Tuesday night. They do a few things, including adding students with attendance issues as a group of concern. The revised policy also states that a...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Cary man arrested in ‘Ponzi’ scheme that involved Orange County real estate development

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 56-year-old Cary man was arrested Tuesday upon the unsealing of a 23-count indictment in connection with an investment fraud scam. According to the indictment, Kumar Arun Neppalli allegedly relied on his good standing within the Indian-American community in Cary to defraud at least 12 victims or sets of victims into giving him money under the false pretense that he would be investing their money in a legitimate real estate development in the Orange County, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
CARY, NC
chapelboro.com

Pittsboro Elementary Teacher Charged With Assault

Chatham County Schools says it is addressing a situation involving a 4th-grade teacher who faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that occurred after he was hired — but before his first day of work. Eric Hudson, 45, who last Friday was...
PITTSBORO, NC
chathamjournal.com

A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

ABSS sued over Broadview Middle School teacher’s ‘violent attack’ on student last Nov.

School board approved system’s firing of teacher last week; teacher had expired license (but had not divulged that to ABSS) A new lawsuit has been filed against the Alamance-Burlington school board, alleging that an unlicensed teacher violently attacked a 14-year-old student at Broadview Middle School, grabbing the student by her hair and repeatedly slamming her to the ground in November 2022.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

Raleigh to flush water lines after complaints of discoloration

The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines today because of discolored water coming from taps. Officials said the discolored water could be iron residue left behind -- and should clear up after running the water for a while. They say it isn't a serious water quality issue. The...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy