FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
WCPSS Board unanimously supports amended bullying and discrimination policy
The Wake County Public School System Board unanimously backed an amended bullying and discrimination policy.
WXII 12
Triad communities honor late civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Events were held in the Triad to honor the late civil rights leader and his legacy:. The city celebrated its 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at noon. The event took place at Union Baptist Church on Trade Street. The celebration included performances of...
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
WRAL
Man wanted for shooting at American Tobacco Campus
Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr. Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr.
Gentle policing: Social workers team up with Raleigh officers to successfully respond to over 1,000 calls
RALEIGH, N.C. — In March, WRAL News wrote about a proactive team created by the Raleigh Police Department that shifted focus away from handcuffs, tasers and arrests. The ACORNS unit would instead send social workers alongside officers to handle many calls with underlying issues like homelessness and mental illness.
WRAL
Person in police custody dies in Raleigh
Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody. Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody.
After losing his son, Raleigh father says gun violence has to stop
This has to stop, it has to stop, people are suffering, communities are suffering behind gun violence."
publicradioeast.org
Grant awarded to North Carolina HBCU targeted by bomb threats last year
The Biden administration has announced more than half a million dollars in grants for three Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats in 2022, including one in North Carolina. North Carolina Central University, Philander Smith College in Arkansas and Hampton University in Virginia each received between $100,000 and...
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
Woman critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital just after 9 last night in reference to a patient with gunshot wounds.
WRAL
Police searching for suspect in American Tobacco Campus shooting
Police released the 911 calls from the American Tobacco Campus shooting. Police released the 911 calls from the American Tobacco Campus shooting. Reporter: Monica CaseyPhotographer: Sam BlevinsWeb Editor: Joseph Ochoa.
WRAL
Wake schools revises bullying and harassment policy
CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education is making some tweaks to its anti-bullying and anti-harassment policy. The board approved the changes Tuesday night. They do a few things, including adding students with attendance issues as a group of concern. The revised policy also states that a...
5 On Your Side helps widow wipe out $194K in medical debt
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a WRAL 5 On Your Side solution that was six months in the making. In August 2022, a Wilson woman reached out to 5 On Your Side after she says she was handed nearly $200,000 worth of inaccurate medical bills. However, Patricia Taylor’s nightmare...
cbs17
Cary man arrested in ‘Ponzi’ scheme that involved Orange County real estate development
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 56-year-old Cary man was arrested Tuesday upon the unsealing of a 23-count indictment in connection with an investment fraud scam. According to the indictment, Kumar Arun Neppalli allegedly relied on his good standing within the Indian-American community in Cary to defraud at least 12 victims or sets of victims into giving him money under the false pretense that he would be investing their money in a legitimate real estate development in the Orange County, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
WRAL's Julian Grace thanks Raleigh police officers for saving his life
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers and a state trooper for saving his life. In a video posted to his Facebook page, Grace said he was driving home from work around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 2 when three police officers and a state trooper sped past him on Interstate 440 East.
North Carolina lab finds street drugs cut with chemical that leads to ‘aggressive wounds’
CHARLOTTE — A new threat is being found in dangerous street drugs by researchers at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the effects can have a horrifying effect on users. The substance is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians called Xylazine. Its slang name is “Tranq,” and...
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Elementary Teacher Charged With Assault
Chatham County Schools says it is addressing a situation involving a 4th-grade teacher who faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that occurred after he was hired — but before his first day of work. Eric Hudson, 45, who last Friday was...
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
alamancenews.com
ABSS sued over Broadview Middle School teacher’s ‘violent attack’ on student last Nov.
School board approved system’s firing of teacher last week; teacher had expired license (but had not divulged that to ABSS) A new lawsuit has been filed against the Alamance-Burlington school board, alleging that an unlicensed teacher violently attacked a 14-year-old student at Broadview Middle School, grabbing the student by her hair and repeatedly slamming her to the ground in November 2022.
WRAL
Raleigh to flush water lines after complaints of discoloration
The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines today because of discolored water coming from taps. Officials said the discolored water could be iron residue left behind -- and should clear up after running the water for a while. They say it isn't a serious water quality issue. The...
