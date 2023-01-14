ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

wcti12.com

Juvenile arrested in connection to Greenville homicide

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A juvenile has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a homicide on 1st Street in Greenville on Jan. 16, 2023. Greenville police officers along with the SBI arrested the 16-year-old male for the murder of 25-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith. The suspect was arrested...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Teen arrested in Greenville, facing weapon, other charges related to drive-by shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday and is facing several weapon and other charges related to a drive-by shooting on Jan. 15. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports Lamikah Baptist, 18, was arrested at 3329 Stone Bend Dr. Wednesday evening, Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said. He was charged with numerous weapons […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two arrested after police find stolen dirtbike, stolen gun, cocaine

EDGECOMBE COUNTY — Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after discovering a stolen dirtbike, stolen Glock handgun and cocaine. The bike was found at 341 Faith Baptist Church Road in Pinetops. Dentavis Staton and Taeshawn Gunter were arrested. Staton was charged with:. Possession of a...
PINETOPS, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Police looking for Chocowinity burglar

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town want your help in nabbing someone who broke into a business Tuesday morning. Chocowinity police released surveillance photos of the break-in at the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business. The burglar took merchandise from the shop before running away.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
jocoreport.com

Police Investigating Suspected Fatal Canned Air Overdose

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police and the Johnston County Medical Examiner are investigating the suspected overdose death of a Johnston County woman. Around 9:00am Monday, Jan. 9, the 46 year-old victim was at Walmart when she reportedly overdosed by “huffing” Air Duster. She was transported to Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield, reportedly refused medical treatment, and left the emergency department. Sometime later the woman obtained a ride with an unknown person.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognized This Person?

SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
SELMA, NC
WRAL News

Man crashes into Greenville apartment after deadly shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A man on Monday crashed his car into a Greenville apartment building after he was fatally shot, according to police. After midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st St., The District at Tar River apartment complex. Police found a 2000 Nissan Maxima crashed into a first-floor...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern man arrested on drug trafficking charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Vanceboro led to a vehicle search on Jan. 13, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Robert Steven Durocher Jr, of Carolina Pines Boulevard, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine, […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On Friday, Craven County Deputies searched a car during a traffic stop on N.C. 118 Highway & Ange Road in Vanceboro, N.C. They found large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, and items consistent with sell and distribution of illegal drugs. The driver, Robert Durocher Jr....
VANCEBORO, NC

