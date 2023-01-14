Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Juvenile arrested in connection to Greenville homicide
Teen arrested in Greenville, facing weapon, other charges related to drive-by shooting
16-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Greenville of man who crashed into apartment
WITN
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
WITN
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
wcti12.com
Two arrested after police find stolen dirtbike, stolen gun, cocaine
EDGECOMBE COUNTY — Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after discovering a stolen dirtbike, stolen Glock handgun and cocaine. The bike was found at 341 Faith Baptist Church Road in Pinetops. Dentavis Staton and Taeshawn Gunter were arrested. Staton was charged with:. Possession of a...
WITN
WHO AM I? Police looking for Chocowinity burglar
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town want your help in nabbing someone who broke into a business Tuesday morning. Chocowinity police released surveillance photos of the break-in at the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business. The burglar took merchandise from the shop before running away.
wcti12.com
Man arrested after trying to sell stolen tractor on Facebook Marketplace
EDGECOMBE COUNTY — A man was arrested by the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office and Nash County Sheriff's Office after police found he was trying to sell a stolen tractor on Facebook Marketplace. The tractor was a 2022 New Holland and was listed for $5,000. New, it is valued at...
jocoreport.com
Police Investigating Suspected Fatal Canned Air Overdose
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police and the Johnston County Medical Examiner are investigating the suspected overdose death of a Johnston County woman. Around 9:00am Monday, Jan. 9, the 46 year-old victim was at Walmart when she reportedly overdosed by “huffing” Air Duster. She was transported to Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield, reportedly refused medical treatment, and left the emergency department. Sometime later the woman obtained a ride with an unknown person.
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognized This Person?
SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
19-year-old in critical condition after Rocky Mount shooting
WITN
GOLDSBORO POLICE: Child expected to recover after being shot by another child
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A child is expected to recover after an accidental shooting involving another child. Around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area. WITN is told that an 8-year-old...
Man crashes into Greenville apartment after deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A man on Monday crashed his car into a Greenville apartment building after he was fatally shot, according to police. After midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st St., The District at Tar River apartment complex. Police found a 2000 Nissan Maxima crashed into a first-floor...
New Bern man arrested on drug trafficking charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Vanceboro led to a vehicle search on Jan. 13, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Robert Steven Durocher Jr, of Carolina Pines Boulevard, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine, […]
cbs17
Teen in critical condition following Rocky Mount shooting, police say
WITN
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On Friday, Craven County Deputies searched a car during a traffic stop on N.C. 118 Highway & Ange Road in Vanceboro, N.C. They found large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, and items consistent with sell and distribution of illegal drugs. The driver, Robert Durocher Jr....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man convicted on firearms and assault on federal agents charges, facing up to thirty years in prison
A federal jury convicted Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 22, of Greenville, on January 10, 2023 on firearm charges and for assaulting two federal agents with a deadly weapon, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. “We stand with the brave men and...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Halifax County Sheriff’s Office still seeking information in the death of Webb
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — It has been 61 days since the tragic death of Cierra Webb. Webb was murdered at a party where over 700+ individuals attended at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield, North Carolina on Green Acres Road. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation...
WITN
Kenansville police looking for hit & run driver after pedestrian & two vehicles hit
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are hoping you can help them find a hit & run driver who struck a person and two vehicles in a parking lot this morning. Kenansville police said it happened at Jackson’s IGA on South Main Street. Police said...
WITN
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
