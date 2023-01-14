Rain showers continue to spread across Central Kansas and light snow falling for Northwest KAKEland. This activity will continue with the potential for areas of heavier snow for Northwest and North Central Kansas through the morning and continuing into the afternoon. There will be areas of wintry mix consisting of sleet and possibly freezing rain before transitioning to all snow. Again this will be mainly for North Central Kansas. Wichita will not be dealing with any wintry precipitation as our temps remain well above freezing.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO