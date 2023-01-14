ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Police looking for Chocowinity burglar

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town want your help in nabbing someone who broke into a business Tuesday morning. Chocowinity police released surveillance photos of the break-in at the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business. The burglar took merchandise from the shop before running away.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
wcti12.com

Two arrested after police find stolen dirtbike, stolen gun, cocaine

EDGECOMBE COUNTY — Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after discovering a stolen dirtbike, stolen Glock handgun and cocaine. The bike was found at 341 Faith Baptist Church Road in Pinetops. Dentavis Staton and Taeshawn Gunter were arrested. Staton was charged with:. Possession of a...
PINETOPS, NC
cbs17

2 teens stole dirt bike in Edgecombe County, tried selling it on Facebook, sheriff says

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday for trying to sell a dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies received information regarding a dirt bike that was stolen on Monday that was advertised for sale on the e-commerce platform. Deputies said that the account that made the listing was fake.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man crashes into Greenville apartment after deadly shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A man on Monday crashed his car into a Greenville apartment building after he was fatally shot, according to police. After midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st St., The District at Tar River apartment complex. Police found a 2000 Nissan Maxima crashed into a first-floor...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville Police arrest murder suspect

Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers. Updated: 5 hours ago. A national company dedicated a day...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide

Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers. Updated: 5 hours ago. A national company dedicated a day...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns

LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
CENTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
GREENVILLE, NC
obxtoday.com

Halifax County man bags $1 million scratch-off prize

Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids. When Todd arrived at lottery headquarters Friday, he had a decision to make. He...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy