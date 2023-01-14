Read full article on original website
16-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Greenville of man who crashed into apartment
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 16 murder of a Greenville man who crashed into an apartment building after being shot. The teen, who was not identified since he is under age 18, was arrested and charged in the murder of Aveon Isaiah Collins-Smith, 25, on Monday. […]
WITN
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
WITN
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
WITN
WHO AM I? Police looking for Chocowinity burglar
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town want your help in nabbing someone who broke into a business Tuesday morning. Chocowinity police released surveillance photos of the break-in at the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business. The burglar took merchandise from the shop before running away.
WITN
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville. ENC honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident. Updated: 20 hours ago. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment...
wcti12.com
Two arrested after police find stolen dirtbike, stolen gun, cocaine
EDGECOMBE COUNTY — Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after discovering a stolen dirtbike, stolen Glock handgun and cocaine. The bike was found at 341 Faith Baptist Church Road in Pinetops. Dentavis Staton and Taeshawn Gunter were arrested. Staton was charged with:. Possession of a...
19-year-old in critical condition after Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old was critically injured Monday night in a shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9 p.m., police officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was in critical condition and transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.
cbs17
2 teens stole dirt bike in Edgecombe County, tried selling it on Facebook, sheriff says
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday for trying to sell a dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies received information regarding a dirt bike that was stolen on Monday that was advertised for sale on the e-commerce platform. Deputies said that the account that made the listing was fake.
Woman critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital just after 9 last night in reference to a patient with gunshot wounds.
cbs17
Teen in critical condition following Rocky Mount shooting, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Nash Hospital called police Monday night after a teenager was critically shot. The Rocky Mount Police Department said they arrived at the hospital just after 9 p.m. to find a 19-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. UNC Nash medical staff confirmed the teen...
cbs17
Oxford felon gets 10 years in prison after shooting two people, leaving one to die: USDOJ
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man was sentenced Friday to a maximum of 10 years in prison for shooting two people and leaving one of them to die, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. In addition to the sentence, William...
Man crashes into Greenville apartment after deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A man on Monday crashed his car into a Greenville apartment building after he was fatally shot, according to police. After midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st St., The District at Tar River apartment complex. Police found a 2000 Nissan Maxima crashed into a first-floor...
WITN
Greenville Police arrest murder suspect
Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers. Updated: 5 hours ago. A national company dedicated a day...
WITN
Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount man arrested after police chase near Pitt County line
GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near intersection of Hwy 258 and Hwy 91. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase. The chase ended safely on Hwy...
Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns
LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
WRAL
Cocaine seized from truck belonging to retired police officer, home searched
WITN
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
obxtoday.com
Halifax County man bags $1 million scratch-off prize
Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids. When Todd arrived at lottery headquarters Friday, he had a decision to make. He...
