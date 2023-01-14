Read full article on original website
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Gilda’s LaughFest announces headliners for 2023 festival
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Gilda’s LaughFest is returning to Grand Rapids, as well as Lowell and Wayland, to again celebrate “laughter for the health of it.”. This year’s festivals features such comic notables as Tig Notaro and Pete Holmes. The community-wide festival of laughter presented by Gun...
‘Free weed for life:’ New 24/7 drive-thru dispensary offers prizes, Taylor Swift tickets
PORTAGE, MI -- Anyone who goes inside Lake Effect’s new retail dispensary location to make a purchase of $100 or more during the grand opening can enter for a chance to win free cannabis for life, co-founder Jevin Weyenberg said. Lake Effect has opened its second Kalamazoo County location,...
Thousands apply to be extras in Nicole Kidman’s ‘Holland, Michigan’ movie
HOLLAND, MI — One day after a casting director put out a call for extras for a film being made in Holland, the director says she’s “overwhelmed” by how many people applied. The movie, called “Holland, Michigan,” is being produced by and will star Nicole Kidman....
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
Nicole Kidman-led film ‘Holland, Michigan’ is looking for West Michigan extras
A major film production is headed to West Michigan in April, and they are looking for folks interested in working as background extras on set.
Netflix dropping documentary on small-town Michigan’s infamous ‘Pez Outlaw’
He’s one of the most famous Michiganders you’ve never heard of, but now the whole world will know his name thanks to Netflix, which is dropping a documentary film about this small-town Michigan man. “The Pez Outlaw” debuts on the streaming service on Thursday, January 19. The film...
New Frederik Meijer Gardens CEO promises to open doors to the arts
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has selected its next president & and CEO who will take over in February, promising to make the arts accessible for more of West Michigan.
What’s Up With the Leaning Trees in This Battle Creek Cemetery
I'm positive that the only reason this is deemed "weird" is because of the location. Earlier today, my boss showed me a few photos of a cemetery in Battle Creek where the trees all seem to be leaning in one direction. Check them out below:. She wondered why all of...
Michigan’s Atwater Brewery releases IPA created by artificial intelligence
DETROIT – Michigan breweries release beer made with everything these days. But chances are you haven’t tried a beer made like this. Created by Atwater Brewery in Detroit, Artificial Intelligence IPA is a brew made completely by an artificial intelligence software. The 6.5% IPA is made with a blend of Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops, which results in tropical and citrus flavors and aromas.
West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US
Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
Festival of the Arts announces new executive director
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts has a new executive director. Festival of the Arts announced Wednesday, Jan. 18 that its new director is Missy Summers, who will lead the event into its 54th year. Summers is the chief rural officer of Junior Achievement...
‘The real work begins now,’ congresswoman Scholten says during Grand Rapids ceremony
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Saying “the real work begins now,” U.S. Rep Hillary Scholten hosted an in-district swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building in Grand Rapids. Prior to taking the oath, the first-term Democrat from Grand Rapids spoke to a packed room of...
Restaurants losing out on thousands waiting for liquor license approval
Local restaurants are waiting months for liquor license approval, losing out on thousands of dollars in revenue as the Michigan Liquor Control Commission works to process thousands of applications.
Townhome, retail development would transform stretch of Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A stretch of Wealthy Street SE between Lafayette and Prospect avenues would be transformed with 18 townhomes, two renovated single-family homes, and commercial space under a proposed development plan. The plan, being pitched by Grand Rapids-based Indigo Design + Development, would re-envision an area that...
Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan
The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn't look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez.
Here's how you can be in a Nicole Kidman movie set in Holland, Michigan
HOLLAND, Michigan — Amazon Studios is working on a new movie set in Holland starring Nicole Kidman. The thriller, titled "Holland, Michigan," was the most popular script among film executives in the 2013 Black List. Jenny Alison Casting is asking for Michiganders to apply to be extras in the...
Community rallies behind West Michigan dairy farm in need
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Rod er Dic Farm in Byron Center was facing an uncertain future, with labor shortages affecting their ability to care for their dairy herds. That was before the local community stepped up to help them find the workers they needed. After the labor shortage at...
Grand Rapids, Michigan - A Hilarious Insider's Perspective on College Life in the City"
As a college student in Grand Rapids, Michigan, one quickly learns that there's more to this midwestern town than just a bunch of furniture factories. Sure, you've got your pick of delicious beers at Founders, a world-renowned art museum in the form of the Meijer Gardens, and a thriving downtown scene, but there's also a unique sense of community and pride among the student population.
