ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Gilda’s LaughFest announces headliners for 2023 festival

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Gilda’s LaughFest is returning to Grand Rapids, as well as Lowell and Wayland, to again celebrate “laughter for the health of it.”. This year’s festivals features such comic notables as Tig Notaro and Pete Holmes. The community-wide festival of laughter presented by Gun...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Atwater Brewery releases IPA created by artificial intelligence

DETROIT – Michigan breweries release beer made with everything these days. But chances are you haven’t tried a beer made like this. Created by Atwater Brewery in Detroit, Artificial Intelligence IPA is a brew made completely by an artificial intelligence software. The 6.5% IPA is made with a blend of Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops, which results in tropical and citrus flavors and aromas.
DETROIT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US

Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Pen 2 Paper

Grand Rapids, Michigan - A Hilarious Insider's Perspective on College Life in the City"

As a college student in Grand Rapids, Michigan, one quickly learns that there's more to this midwestern town than just a bunch of furniture factories. Sure, you've got your pick of delicious beers at Founders, a world-renowned art museum in the form of the Meijer Gardens, and a thriving downtown scene, but there's also a unique sense of community and pride among the student population.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy