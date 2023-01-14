Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel WebsiteL. CaneFlorida State
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schoolsUSA DiarioMiami, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Hyundai Air & Sea Show Returns to Miami Beach on Memorial Day WeekendJudith MastersMiami Beach, FL
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Sixers star Joel Embiid claims ‘white guys on YouTube’ are secret to his shooting
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid started playing basketball late for someone who’s now a professional player. The Sixers star played soccer and volleyball as a child, but picked up basketball at the age of 15. Within four years, Embiid was a superstar center at the University of Kansas, averaging...
Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby
Things got chippy between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Brook Lopez found himself in a lot of trouble after he was unable to contain his emotions during a heated juncture in the game. The Bucks big man was forced to take an early shower after getting himself ejected from the […] The post Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Maxey sounds off on harsh reality of Sixers bench demotion
The Philadelphia 76ers have been using Tyrese Maxey off the bench of late. What started out as an easing-in period as he made his way back from injury is now a full-blown tactic being employed by Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. Rivers initially stated that it was Maxey’s idea to utilize him off the bench […] The post Tyrese Maxey sounds off on harsh reality of Sixers bench demotion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move
The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling along this season without Khris Middleton, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. He’s played in just seven games in 2022-23, but it appears Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star isn’t far off finally returning. Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Middleton is heading to the Bucks’ G-League team, the Wisconsin […] The post Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Maxey hits public over the head with hilarious Joel Embiid truth bomb after Sixers win
Joel Embiid has already been one of the absolute best players in the NBA and is somehow getting even better. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man just continues to light up opponents with ease. In his latest performance, he torched the Los Angeles Clippers to the tune of 41 points in a big victory for the Sixers. […] The post Tyrese Maxey hits public over the head with hilarious Joel Embiid truth bomb after Sixers win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets
There were a lot of broken hearts when the Washington Wizards announced their decision to trade John Wall to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook back in 2020. Wall, who now plies his trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, was Washington’s cornerstone superstar for many years, so it was indeed a dark day […] The post Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Wall’s bold ‘beat the s–t out of LeBron’ take draws clap back from Isaiah Thomas
John Wall has been making headlines lately, not for his play on the court with him being out for around two weeks due to an abdominal injury, but due to the noise he’s been making off it. In a podcast with Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson, Wall recently doubled down on his six-year old take that back in 2017, his Washington Wizards would have “beat the s–t” out of LeBron James had they met the Cleveland Cavaliers in the postseason that year.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to major Taylor Jenkins disrespect
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant wants to turn the attention of the basketball world to head coach Taylor Jenkins and what could possibly be the biggest disrespect he’s seeing. On Twitter, Morant responded to a post saying that Jenkins is being widely ignored by the media despite the fact that he should be the top […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to major Taylor Jenkins disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks
Jason Kidd didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Dallas Mavericks’ poor play after they lost their third straight game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs actually played a good game offensively. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood combined for 72 points in the game, with the team shooting 52.4 percent […] The post Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous
Anthony Edwards had himself a game on Monday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star dropped 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, his heroics weren’t enough as the Jazz escaped with a 126-125 victory. Edwards also dropped four 3-pointers on the evening, which allowed him to set a wild […] The post Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Wall drops major Tyler Hansbrough accusation, Psycho T claps back with John Calipari dig
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall was an absolute stud back in Lexington during his college days with the Kentucky Wildcats. Wall, however, made a recent admission that he could have ended up playing college basketball in Chapel Hill, particularly with the North Carolina Tar Heels, if it weren’t for the poor reception he got […] The post John Wall drops major Tyler Hansbrough accusation, Psycho T claps back with John Calipari dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard puts refs on blast after losing duel vs Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard did not hide his true feelings over the officiating late in the game of their 122-113 road loss to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night. Following the contest, Lillard pointed out that among the reasons the Blazers fell short of their mission to take down […] The post Damian Lillard puts refs on blast after losing duel vs Nikola Jokic, Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Lakers fan’s $70,000 half-court shot has everyone clamoring for LA to sign him
A Los Angeles Lakers fan went viral on Wednesday after he banked a half-court shot during a break in Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The fan got the attention of everyone not just because of his luck, but also due to how he effortlessly drained the long-range bomb for the $70,000 reward.
10 Worst Contracts In NBA History, including Ben Simmons
Signing a player in free agency is usually an investment for any sports team. Usually, a contract’s amount equates to a player’s ability to perform up to the team’s expectations. Because of this, it’s no surprise that the biggest stars in the NBA are also among the highest paid players. While some players who are […] The post 10 Worst Contracts In NBA History, including Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets
Anthony Edwards is kicking himself in the head following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-118 road loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It appears that Edwards is taking that loss harder than most other defeats he’s suffered not just in the NBA but in his entire basketball career, as he revealed to Dane Moore. Probably as […] The post Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis takes big step in Lakers return, but there’s a catch
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has made significant progress in his recovery, but head coach Darvin Ham doesn’t want the team and the fans to celebrate too early. Ahead of Wednesday’s showdown with the Sacramento Kings, Ham provided some update on Davis’ status, revealing that the big man...
‘I did some dumb stuff’: Kristaps Porzingis looks back on controversial divorce with Knicks
Kristaps Porzingis was back in the Big Apple Wednesday night to play his former team, the New York Knicks. He used to star for the Knicks, proving his draft-day haters wrong with exceptional play for a man his size in his early years in the NBA. But it’s also been years since he last suited […] The post ‘I did some dumb stuff’: Kristaps Porzingis looks back on controversial divorce with Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The James Harden reason Houston is holding off on Eric Gordon trade
Rumors of the potential of Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden heading back to his old stomping grounds AKA the Houston Rockets have been around for some time now. Tim McMahon of ESPN, in a recent episode of his Howdy Partners podcast, tackled that idea and said that it’s that possible reunion that has led some […] The post RUMOR: The James Harden reason Houston is holding off on Eric Gordon trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 best trades Pacers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
As the 2023 NBA trade deadline on February 9 quickly approaches, the Indiana Pacers have some decisions to make. The biggest question mark for the franchise is, are they buyers or are they sellers? If they’re sellers, the Pacers’ trade deadline strategy has to include Myles Turner heading out first, as he has the most value. However, the team is working on a long-term deal with the star big who is having a career year. So, despite losing their last three games in a row, maybe the Pacers should be buyers, trying to consolidate lesser assets into better players for a run in 2023. If this is the Pacers’ trade plan, here are the two best deals they can make — for Obi Toppin and OG Anunoby — before the NBA trade deadline.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0