A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former KKK headquarters in Texas is being converted into an arts center named after the first lynching victim in DallasJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Who Killed Missy Bevers at Church While Dressed in SWAT Gear?NikMidlothian, TX
TCU Reportedly Close To Poaching Top SEC Offensive Coordinator
TCU could soon be landing a top offensive coordinator at Arkansas' expense. In what's been an extremely challenging offseason for the Hogs after losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles is reportedly close to a homecoming of sorts. According to FootballScoop.com, Briles, a Texas ...
footballscoop.com
Sources provide update on TCU and Kendal Briles
Less than a week after losing Broyles Award-winning offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to Dabo Swinney and Clemson, TCU is honing in on a deal for Riley's replacement. Sources tell FootballScoop that Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs believe a deal will be reached to hire Texas native and top young offensive coordinator Kendal Briles away from the Arkansas Razorbacks, barring any unforeseen snags.
Former LSU EDGE Philip Webb Reveals Transfer Destination
Webb entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season, finds a new home in the SWAC.
Football World Reacts To TCU's Offensive Coordinator Hire
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs reportedly landed a big fish out of the SEC on Wednesday. Per 247Sports' Brandon Marcello, TCU is expected to hire Arkansas' Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator after losing Garrett Riley to Clemson. The football world reacted to TCU's big hire on social ...
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Texas commit Ron Holland leads top-ranked Duncanville past rival DeSoto
Senior 6-foot-8 forward Ron Holland — a Texas Longhorns commit — passed a major career milestone Tuesday night as he powered the top-ranked Duncanville Panthers to an 83-63 win over rival DeSoto
Kolbe Fields, former LSU LB, announces transfer destination
Kolbe Fields, a linebacker who transferred to LSU after a season at South Carolina, has found his new home. Fields told BleedTechBlue.com of Rivals that he intends to transfer to Louisiana Tech. Fields will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Fields said, “The coaching...
Arlington Renegades 2023 Schedule (XFL Football)
Here's the XFL Arlington Renegades' schedule with a full list of their 2023 opponents, game locations, game times, TV channels and updated results throughout the season.
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb’s epic message to Brett Maher amid nightmare Wild Card game
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a nightmarish Wild Card Game on Monday night. He missed four extra points during Dallas’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott showed his frustration over the misses during the game. Prescott did offer support after the game. However, the Dallas kicker found some support on […] The post Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb’s epic message to Brett Maher amid nightmare Wild Card game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan downplays 49ers scheduling edge over Cowboys
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers face the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. And given the nature of their Wild Card Weekend schedule, they may be a tad more rested. The 49ers played the very first game of the playoff schedule, beating the Seattle Seahawks. Dallas, meanwhile played the […] The post Kyle Shanahan downplays 49ers scheduling edge over Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
High school football coach accused of making players do 400-pushups in hour
Child protective services are investigating a Dallas, Texas high school football coach. John Harrell is accused of making players do hundreds of pushups in less than an hour.
Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks
Jason Kidd didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Dallas Mavericks’ poor play after they lost their third straight game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs actually played a good game offensively. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood combined for 72 points in the game, with the team shooting 52.4 percent […] The post Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Duncanville, Beaumont United top first SBLive Texas Boys Basketball Top 25 power rankings of season (Jan. 17)
A closer look at the top 25 teams across the Lone Star State in SBLive’s first Texas Boys Basketball Top 25 power rankings of the 2022-23 high school basketball season
How Deep is Cedar Creek Reservoir in Texas?
The Cedar Creek Reservoir (also known as the Joe B. Hogsett Dam) is an artificial lake in East Texas. One of the largest lakes in Texas, Cedar Creek, serves as a significant water source for Fort Worth and other cities around it. This artificial lake drains an area of 1,000 square miles and has a surface area of 32,623 acres. Cedar Creek Reservoir is undoubtedly one of the largest lakes in Texas, but how deep is it? This post details all you need to know about the depth of this creek and other interesting facts about it.
Hal Jay Says He Needs a Heart Transplant
Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay announced Monday morning that he is at an area hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Jay called in to the WBAP (820 AM) morning show from his hospital bed at Baylor Medical Center, where he is waiting for the transplant. During the interview, Jay said...
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
This Dallas restaurant serves some of the meanest, juiciest chicken in North Texas
At Soul Bird’s Chickn Shack, the bird is a passion project. They serve some of the meanest and juiciest chicken in the metroplex, whether you’re looking for a chicken sandwich, wings, tenders, salads and more.
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
