FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WBOY
Tennis schedule set for 2023 season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University tennis coach Miha Lisac and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2023 spring schedule. “We are excited to get the spring season underway and continue to establish our program on a national level. We have a strong slate of matches in January and February that will prepare us for the Big 12 portion of our spring competition,” Lisac said. “I’m looking forward to challenging the group to rise up to the occasion and continue to rack up program firsts.”
wvsportsnow.com
2025 F EJ Walker Looking Forward to Second Visit to WVU
2025 forward EJ Walker is looking forward to his second visit to West Virginia this weekend. Walker confirmed with WV Sports Now that he’s still scheduled to visit WVU. Walker’s first visit was in September during the Towson football game. WVU head coach Bob Huggins was honored during the game for his Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement.
REPORT: Blaine Stewart to Join WVU Football Staff
West Virginia adding familiar name to the football coaching staff
WBOY
WVU-Oklahoma game sold out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the WVU men’s basketball game against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 4, is a sellout. Multiple Big 12 home games were previously announced as sellouts, and this is the latest contest to do so. Fans...
Go-To Five Remain Illusive for Huggins
Bob Huggins has almost found his perfect combination.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former WVU Assistant Larry Harrison Makes Statement
Former West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison broke his silence after his dismissal from the program last week. Harrison provided a statement for West Virginia fans on social media. It seems he is still uncertain as to why he was dismissed. “I wish I had an explanation to share...
voiceofmotown.com
Pennsylvania Linebacker Fakes Out WVU in Commitment
The recruiting trail is no stranger to some trickery. Some prospects find it necessary to call an audible last minute when committing to a school – sometimes even in their commitment announcement. Yesterday, WVU fell victim to one of these interesting and unusual tactics via a linebacker from Pennsylvania.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Honored by State of West Virginia for Hall of Fame Enshrinement
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was honored in Charleston, W.Va. on Tuesday for his Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. Huggins was officially enshrined back in September. Huggins was able to get a picture with Governor of West Virginia Jim Justice and Babydog. Huggins became the third WVU alumni to...
Metro News
Former WVU guard Casey Mitchell declared innocent of rape charges in Greece
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Mountaineer guard Casey Mitchell has been declared innocent of all charges stemming from an alleged rape in Rethymnon, Greece in 2011. Mitchell’s attorney, Konstantinos Sfyridakis, confirmed to MetroNews Tuesday morning that Mitchell was found innocent of all charges unanimously by both the court and the jury. A mixed court of three judges and four people for the jury heard the case.
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
WBOY
DerMarr Johnson named WVU men’s basketball assistant coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and procedures adopted by...
WBOY
WATCH: Bob Huggins previews upcoming matchup with TCU
West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins spoke with members of the media Monday afternoon. He previewed WVU’s upcoming contest with TCU, and also detailed his team’s lengthy return trip from Norman, Oklahoma over the weekend.
LISTEN: Why Huggins and Brown opted for quick and expected options
Bob Huggins didn't need much time. Neal Brown took -- and is still taking -- his time. West Virginia basketball made a coaching change five days ago but has already named DerMarr Johnson as the replacement. Mountaineer football still hasn't replaced Graham Harrell on the coaching staff but did what many expected and promoted Chad Scott to offensive coordinator. These are different decisions with divergent explanations, though they do have one thing in common: They are related to the head coach's situation. But obviously, there's more to discuss.
nittanysportsnow.com
Stine: We’ll Soon Find Out How Good Penn State Wrestling Is
To this point, the season has been about par for the course for Penn State wrestling. There haven’t been any real surprises, other than the returning national champion at 197 in Max Dean slipping in back-to-back matches, but it seems that he’s put that way behind him in the rearview mirror.
Prep Basketball: Morgantown, Fairmont Senior and James Monroe retain top spots;
Others receiving votes: Princeton 11, University 6, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 2. Others receiving votes: Herbert Hoover 11, Lewis County 4, Keyser 2, Wayne 1, Weir 1. Class AA. 1. Bluefield (5) 5-2 93 1. (tie) Williamstown (5) 9-0 93 2. 3. Chapmanville 9-1...
Sunset Ellis Restaurant hiring ahead of reopening
A historic restaurant in Harrison County is looking to hire several positions to prepare for its reopening.
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
Black West Virginians recount experience of growing up in Mon County
The West Virginia University Community Coalition for Social Justice put on its annual event in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
