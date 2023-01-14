ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Hundreds attend funeral for Lucian Munguia

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMS9m_0kF5Xmw300

YAKIMA, Wash. — No one can ever say that Lucian Munguia wasn’t loved. He was loved, not only by his family, but by the hundreds of strangers who came to his funeral to say goodbye and the thousands more watching from across the country.

Most funerals are attended by just close family and friends, unless the person who died was famous or in a position of power. Lucian was neither, but his story captured hearts and made people love a little boy they’d never get a chance to meet.

That’s why Yakima’s Stone Church was packed Saturday with people wanting to honor Lucian’s memory, say goodbye and express their condolences to his family.

Lucian disappeared Sept. 10 during a family outing to Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Law enforcement responded with one of the largest searches for a missing child in Washington state history.

Hundreds of community members joined the search, with missing child flyers covering the Yakima Valley and posted on signposts, bulletin boards and store windows across the nation.

His family never stopped hoping, pushing and praying for answers — and never stopped searching.

But after 111 days with no sign of their little boy, Lucian’s body was found Dec. 29 in the Yakima River near Wapato. Authorities determined his cause of death was accidental drowning.

“While the outcome, the answer, isn’t exactly what his family prayed for and hoped for, there can be — and there is — peace in this moment,” Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene Pastor Jim Beattie said to a packed church during a Jan. 7. vigil for Lucian.

In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging people to donate to causes they believe best honor Lucian’s memory, including:

  • Oregon Coast Aquarium (Wildlife Rehabilitation or Animal Enrichment Program)
  • Catholic Charities serving Central Washington (ABA Program).

Donations may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home, PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA, 98936. Memories and condolences may be shared online here .

KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell has been following this case since the beginning and had permission from the family to cover Lucian’s funeral. She will have more on this story on Monday.

COVERAGE OF THE LUCIAN MUNGUIA CASE:

COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 4

Holly Ann
3d ago

Rest in peace beautiful little soul. Sending wishes of love and hope to the parents (and other loved ones) as their long road to healing begins. Regardless of how the accident happened it was just that, a terrible accident. Stop blaming the parents, they blame themselves already. 🙏♥️

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘We don’t have enough’: Yakima Valley short on school resource officers

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima Valley school resource officers and school administrators met with Rep. Dan Newhouse to share their concerns about funding, staffing shortages and other barriers they face in keeping students safe. The National Association of School Resource Officers recommends every school have at least one SRO; if it’s a larger school, they recommend at least one SRO...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Lights, Camera, Action for Yakima Police This Year

It's not the show "Cops" but Yakima Police could soon be filmed as part of a documentary series designed to show the daily life of local Officers. The Yakima City Council Tuesday is expected to review a letter of agreement between the city and Category 6 Media. All the legal...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Moxee police searching for 15-year-old runaway

MOXEE, Wash. -- The Moxee Police Department (MPD) is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who's been missing for a week. MPD says 15-year-old Davian Harcum was reported as a runaway on Jan. 11. They say it has been one week since he has been seen by family members. Harcum was...
MOXEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Man Arrested After Scary Incident at Yakima Walmart

Yakima Police have arrested a man for robbery after they say he stole a families car at gunpoint at a Yakima Walmart store. Police say the incident was reported at about 10:30 pm Monday at the Walmart on Chestnut Avenue. Officers aren't saying it's a carjacking but it sure sounds...
YAKIMA, WA
redmond-reporter.com

While many were found, work remains to protect Indigenous people

One of the many obstacles that make the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) crisis so overwhelming is the lack of available data, from missing Indigenous people being misclassified by race to law enforcement agencies not using the same database system. However, this issue is being tackled head-on...
KING COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Growing Numbers of Drivers Caught Speeding In Yakima

The Yakima Police Department emphasis patrols aren't stopping despite the weather. Over the last 6 months police have made more than 4,000 traffic stops and issued more than 2,000 citations. Every Tuesday the department posts it's traffic emphasis numbers on social media. The numbers aren't changing much from week to...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

More than a dozen DUI arrests in Tri-Cities over the weekend, including several DUI crashes

KENNEWICK, Wash. — According to the Benton County Jail Roster, there were more than a dozen arrests for DUI over the holiday weekend. In the Tri-Cities, we’ve seen several cases of driving under the influence where people damaged property with their cars. Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol said when there are special weekends, for example, Friday the 13th...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee man gets 11 years in prison for child molestation

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for molesting a child. Devon S. McGrady, 33, pleaded guilty in December to three counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of a no contact order violation. McGrady was sentenced Wednesday to an 11-year prison...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

East Valley High School’s new ‘store’ will have free food, clothes for students

YAKIMA, Wash. — East Valley High School is opening a new resource for students Friday that will allow them to get clothes, food, toiletries and hygiene products — all for free. Ashley Griffith, a math teacher and the building’s student learning improvement coordinator and coach, said that’s especially important in an area where 60% of students have families whose income...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

MultiCare Health System Acquires Yakima Hospital Changes Name

MultiCare Health System has completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics, welcoming more than 2,700 new employees to the company. The hospital, which will now be known as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, is MultiCare’s 12th hospital. Big improvements and investments will be made in...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance

A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
TOPPENISH, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Stores Suffering From Retail Theft Police Taking Action

Theft is a big money loser for Yakima area businesses and Yakima Police are trying to change that. In fact Vicki Baker co-owner of the Grocery Outlet store on South 1st street says each year they lose thousands of dollars from people who walk into the store and walk out without paying. In 2021 because of a lack of officers the Yakima Police Department had to cut the Property Crimes Division and transfer officers into other areas. Now with the division back and fully staffed Officers are conducting retail theft operations to find and arrest suspects.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy