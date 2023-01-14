Landlord Fails to Address ‘Urgent Health and Safety Risks’—County of Mendocino Declares Creekside Cabins a ‘Public Nuisance’

Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
Cleaning Up After Flooding: Mendocino County Public Health Offers Advice
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Mendocino County has received a significant amount of rain in a relatively short. period of time, causing localized flooding in low-lying areas along the Russian and Navarro. rivers. Flood waters may contain human fecal material, livestock manure, and...
ksro.com
Sinkhole in Mendocino County Traps RV Residents
Dozens of residents are stranded after a property owner decides not to fill a massive sinkhole in Mendocino County. The sinkhole showed up on a private road that leads to Creekside Cabins off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits. It began to appear on December 30th and has since taken the width of the road. The owner of the private road, Teresa Thurman, was told repairs were her responsibility and she had selected a contractor to fix it. But then work was halted for unknown reasons as the sinkhole continues to grow. This has stranded about 50 residents and guests of the RV Park and Resort as no temporary bridge has been installed either. The matter has been referred to the Mendocino County Code Enforcement who have declared it a public nuisance. Caltrans is also looking into the issue.
mendofever.com
A 115-Year-Old Willits Resident, Storms, Sinkholes, and County Finances—3rd District Supervisor John Haschak’s Monthly
The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The whiplashing that the weather has given us severe drought and flooding and has caused death and destruction. While the groundwater basins and reservoirs are filling up, trees are falling and roads are slippery. Much appreciation to our fire departments and other first responders along with the crews keeping the power on.
mendofever.com
The Creekside Cabins Sinkhole Debacle Continues: Landlord’s Inaction Forces County of Mendocino to Intervene
A slow-moving humanitarian disaster is playing out north of Willits at the Creekside Cabins after a sinkhole swallowed the road in and out of the property 18 days ago. The only way the approximately fifty residents who reside there can enter and exit is a muddy footpath through an adjacent property.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Investigating Health Concerns for Residents Stranded After Sinkhole Eats Their Road
The County of Mendocino Public Health Department issued a press release today saying they are “investigating concerns for the health and human safety of the residents at Creekside Cabins and RV Resort resulting from the large sinkhole that emerged on December 30, 2022.”. For over two weeks residents have...
mendofever.com
Cooperative Efforts Between Mendocino Sheriff’s Office and Community Result in the Arrest of Multiple Theft Suspects
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Cooperative effort between the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and members of our community has...
kymkemp.com
MCSO Credits Community Cooperation for Arrests Made in Two Theft Investigations
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Cooperative effort between the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and members of our community has resulted in...
mendofever.com
California Attorney General Requires Proposed Lake County Luxury Development to Mitigate Wildfire Risk and Greenhouse Emissions
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta:. California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a settlement that will address wildfire ignition risks and greenhouse gas impacts from the proposed Guenoc Valley development project. The Guenoc Valley project, as originally proposed, would have been a low-density, luxury development located in a very high-risk fire hazard severity zone in Southeast Lake County. The settlement follows a decision by the Lake County Superior Court vacating the County’s EIR certification and approval of the Guenoc Valley project, and requiring supplemental environmental review on community evacuation for any re-approval. Today’s settlement requires a revised version of the project that has a smaller, higher-density footprint to reduce wildfire risk and additional measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
kymkemp.com
Garberville traffic Stop Finds Fentanyl, Meth, Cannabis, etc, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Rough Road Ahead: Small Slipout on 101 Near Humboldt/Mendocino County Line Open, But Slow
Travelers are having to slow way down at a new slipout at mile marker 0.35 just barely north of the Humboldt/Mendocino County line on Hwy 101 today. Caltrans has been dumping rock on the area and has flaggers there. According to a spokesperson, Myles Cochrane, “Caltrans is focused on the slipout right now. We have one-way traffic control in the area and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we plan repairs.”
mendofever.com
Subject Kicking Outside Door, Male In Black Car Dumped Trash – Fort Bragg Police Logs 01.16.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Lake County Gun Club Holstering-Mishap Leads to Gunshot Wound
On Monday, January 16, 2023, a firearm-holstering mishap at a Lake County gun club resulted in an accidental discharge. The bullet struck the shooter’s upper thigh requiring hospitalization though the wounds would prove non-life threatening. Lauren Berlinn, the Public Information Officer for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, told us...
The Mendocino Voice
Lake Mendocino hits highest water level in a decade, leading to first flood control release in four years (photos)
UKIAH, CA, 1/16/23 — Lake Mendocino was set to approach 100,000 acre-feet of water storage on Monday for the first time in “well over a decade,” The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) shared in an update Sunday night. The lake’s rapid elevation increase of nearly 40 feet in the past month has led the USACE to plan to release some of this water downstream, with scheduled flood control releases beginning Monday.
kymkemp.com
Ukiah Man on Active Parole Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to ‘physically harm and kill a 53-year-old female’
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-11-2023 at about 8:15 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to...
ksro.com
CHP Investigating Deadly Crash on Highway 29 in Lake County
A 40-year-old Clear lake woman is dead and three others are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Lake County. On Sunday evening, a Toyota SUV was driving northbound on Highway 29 while an oncoming Dodge truck was approaching in the opposite direction. Just north of Diener Drive, the Dodge drove over the two solid yellow lines into the northbound lane hitting the Toyota head on. Lisa McCuan, the Toyota driver, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She had two passengers in the vehicle, one had major injuries and other moderate. The Dodge driver, 51-year-old Dan Fallis, also suffered major injuries. CHP is still investigating the crash but is recommending that the Lake County DA charge Fallis with involuntary manslaughter.
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Deputies Investigate Suspicious Vehicle Near Garberville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 8:22 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
‘Crisis Mode’: SF Gate Digs Into SoHum’s Economic Woes After Cannabis Crash, Locals Offer Hope
Today, the SF Gate laid down a sad tale of Southern Humboldt’s woes following the crash in the cannabis market. Garberville, the article says “is on life support.” But some local businesses and the SoHum Chamber at least partially disagree. The Gate’s writer, Lester Black, lays the...
mendofever.com
Mendocino Art Center ‘Grapples With a Significant Overall Budgetary Shortfall’: Please Consider Supporting
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Art Center:. Thanks to YOU, our amazing community of supporters for donating to the Mendocino Art Center’s 2022 year end appeal. We raised $25,000 of the $50,000 target match from the community. This generosity will enable the MAC to continue our dynamic Ceramics, Artists-in-Residence, and expanded Youth programs.
mendofever.com
Assault/Battery, Loud Music On Main Street – Fort Bragg Police Logs 01.15.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
A Cyclist Is Dead and an 18-Year-Old Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Vehicular Manslaughter After Fatal Clearlake Collision
The following is a press release issued by the Clearlake Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:45 pm, officers from the Clearlake Police Department responded to...
Comments / 1