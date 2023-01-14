ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Landlord Fails to Address ‘Urgent Health and Safety Risks’—County of Mendocino Declares Creekside Cabins a ‘Public Nuisance’

By MendoFever Staff
mendofever.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mendofever.com

Cleaning Up After Flooding: Mendocino County Public Health Offers Advice

The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Mendocino County has received a significant amount of rain in a relatively short. period of time, causing localized flooding in low-lying areas along the Russian and Navarro. rivers. Flood waters may contain human fecal material, livestock manure, and...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sinkhole in Mendocino County Traps RV Residents

Dozens of residents are stranded after a property owner decides not to fill a massive sinkhole in Mendocino County. The sinkhole showed up on a private road that leads to Creekside Cabins off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits. It began to appear on December 30th and has since taken the width of the road. The owner of the private road, Teresa Thurman, was told repairs were her responsibility and she had selected a contractor to fix it. But then work was halted for unknown reasons as the sinkhole continues to grow. This has stranded about 50 residents and guests of the RV Park and Resort as no temporary bridge has been installed either. The matter has been referred to the Mendocino County Code Enforcement who have declared it a public nuisance. Caltrans is also looking into the issue.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

A 115-Year-Old Willits Resident, Storms, Sinkholes, and County Finances—3rd District Supervisor John Haschak’s Monthly

The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The whiplashing that the weather has given us severe drought and flooding and has caused death and destruction. While the groundwater basins and reservoirs are filling up, trees are falling and roads are slippery. Much appreciation to our fire departments and other first responders along with the crews keeping the power on.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

California Attorney General Requires Proposed Lake County Luxury Development to Mitigate Wildfire Risk and Greenhouse Emissions

The following is a press release issued by the Office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta:. California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a settlement that will address wildfire ignition risks and greenhouse gas impacts from the proposed Guenoc Valley development project. The Guenoc Valley project, as originally proposed, would have been a low-density, luxury development located in a very high-risk fire hazard severity zone in Southeast Lake County. The settlement follows a decision by the Lake County Superior Court vacating the County’s EIR certification and approval of the Guenoc Valley project, and requiring supplemental environmental review on community evacuation for any re-approval. Today’s settlement requires a revised version of the project that has a smaller, higher-density footprint to reduce wildfire risk and additional measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Rough Road Ahead: Small Slipout on 101 Near Humboldt/Mendocino County Line Open, But Slow

Travelers are having to slow way down at a new slipout at mile marker 0.35 just barely north of the Humboldt/Mendocino County line on Hwy 101 today. Caltrans has been dumping rock on the area and has flaggers there. According to a spokesperson, Myles Cochrane, “Caltrans is focused on the slipout right now. We have one-way traffic control in the area and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we plan repairs.”
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Lake County Gun Club Holstering-Mishap Leads to Gunshot Wound

On Monday, January 16, 2023, a firearm-holstering mishap at a Lake County gun club resulted in an accidental discharge. The bullet struck the shooter’s upper thigh requiring hospitalization though the wounds would prove non-life threatening. Lauren Berlinn, the Public Information Officer for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, told us...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Lake Mendocino hits highest water level in a decade, leading to first flood control release in four years (photos)

UKIAH, CA, 1/16/23 — Lake Mendocino was set to approach 100,000 acre-feet of water storage on Monday for the first time in “well over a decade,” The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) shared in an update Sunday night. The lake’s rapid elevation increase of nearly 40 feet in the past month has led the USACE to plan to release some of this water downstream, with scheduled flood control releases beginning Monday.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

CHP Investigating Deadly Crash on Highway 29 in Lake County

A 40-year-old Clear lake woman is dead and three others are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Lake County. On Sunday evening, a Toyota SUV was driving northbound on Highway 29 while an oncoming Dodge truck was approaching in the opposite direction. Just north of Diener Drive, the Dodge drove over the two solid yellow lines into the northbound lane hitting the Toyota head on. Lisa McCuan, the Toyota driver, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She had two passengers in the vehicle, one had major injuries and other moderate. The Dodge driver, 51-year-old Dan Fallis, also suffered major injuries. CHP is still investigating the crash but is recommending that the Lake County DA charge Fallis with involuntary manslaughter.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino Art Center ‘Grapples With a Significant Overall Budgetary Shortfall’: Please Consider Supporting

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Art Center:. Thanks to YOU, our amazing community of supporters for donating to the Mendocino Art Center’s 2022 year end appeal. We raised $25,000 of the $50,000 target match from the community. This generosity will enable the MAC to continue our dynamic Ceramics, Artists-in-Residence, and expanded Youth programs.
MENDOCINO, CA

