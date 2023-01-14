ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Mahomes Reacts to Trevor Lawrence’s Post-Win Waffle House Move

The Chiefs quarterback vaguely remembers how he celebrated his first playoff win. A video of Trevor Lawrence‘s post-game meal at Waffle House went viral just hours after he and the Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit to win their wild-card game against the Chargers. While the Jacksonville quarterback and his teammates’ opted for a more wholesome celebration, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a different approach after his first postseason victory.
