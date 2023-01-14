The Chiefs quarterback vaguely remembers how he celebrated his first playoff win. A video of Trevor Lawrence‘s post-game meal at Waffle House went viral just hours after he and the Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit to win their wild-card game against the Chargers. While the Jacksonville quarterback and his teammates’ opted for a more wholesome celebration, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a different approach after his first postseason victory.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO