WBOY
Jayhawks outlast Mountaineers in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite leading by double figures at the half, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) fell to Kansas, 77-58, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday night. Junior forward Kylee Blacksten led WVU’s scoring efforts, tallying 13 points for her...
WBOY
West Virginia aims to end skid versus No. 14 TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s a different season, but the situation is similar. The last time TCU’s men’s basketball team visited the WVU Coliseum, West Virginia was in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. Behind 25 points from Taz Sherman, and 10 points off the bench...
WBOY
Tennis schedule set for 2023 season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University tennis coach Miha Lisac and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2023 spring schedule. “We are excited to get the spring season underway and continue to establish our program on a national level. We have a strong slate of matches in January and February that will prepare us for the Big 12 portion of our spring competition,” Lisac said. “I’m looking forward to challenging the group to rise up to the occasion and continue to rack up program firsts.”
WBOY
Hampton earns preseason nod from Perfect Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton has been named to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-Big 12 Team. The junior is WVU’s most experienced pitcher on the roster. He was the Mountaineers’ ace last season, starting all 15 games he appeared in. He led the team in innings pitched (83.0) and strikeouts (90).
WBOY
WVU travels to Kansas for mid-week matchup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) returns to the road for a mid-week matchup at Kansas on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Lawrence, Kansas. Tipoff against the Jayhawks is set for 8 p.m. ET, inside Allen Fieldhouse. Wednesday’s contest against KU...
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins on opportunities and return flight home
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins virtually met with members of the media Monday afternoon. His team, coming off a fifth-straight loss on Saturday, now turns its attention to No. 14 TCU. But before fully turning their attention to the Horned Frogs, the...
WBOY
WVU women’s hoops at Kansas: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers have conquered Wildcats, Horned Frogs, and nationally ranked Bears over the last three games. Next up, are the sliding Jayhawks. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. WVU women’s hoops at Kansas game information. Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Time:...
WBOY
Coach P’s crew receives AP votes after beating Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Less than 24 hours after securing the biggest win thus far in her first year with the Mountaineers’, Dawn Plitzuweit and her group received a bit of national recognition on Monday. West Virginia (12-4, 3-2) received two votes in this week’s AP Top 25 Women’s...
WBOY
WVU men’s hoops vs. No. 14 TCU: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s difficult schedule continues Wednesday as another Top 25 team comes to Morgantown in the form of Number 14 TCU. Here’s everything you need to know. No. 14 TCU at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18,...
WBOY
WATCH: Bob Huggins previews upcoming matchup with TCU
West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins spoke with members of the media Monday afternoon. He previewed WVU’s upcoming contest with TCU, and also detailed his team’s lengthy return trip from Norman, Oklahoma over the weekend.
WBOY
DerMarr Johnson named WVU men’s basketball assistant coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and procedures adopted by...
WBOY
VIDEO: French Bulldog reunited with family after 2 years thanks to microchip
DUBLIN, IRELAND (WBOY) — A French Bulldog who was stolen from her family in Ireland more than two years ago, has been reunited with her owners. An adorable video shows the Bulldog, Baya, being handed to her family in an emotional exchange on Jan 14. According to the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DCPCA), Baya was found in a busy street in Dublin, and when they checked her microchip, they discovered that she was listed as “lost/stolen” two years prior from a family located more than 125 miles away.
