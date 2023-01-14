Madera’s Rhynne Mitchell drives to the hoop for a shot during Friday’s victory over Edison, Mitchell scored seven points in the victory. The Madera Coyotes girls basketball team seemed to be in control for most of the game, but teetered on the end of losing it several times in a 46-45 victory over the Edison-Fresno Tigers in Joe Flores Gym.
Honorable Mitchell Rigby administers the Oath of Office to Cecilia Massetti as she begins her fourth term as Madera County Superintendent of Schools. Madera County Superintendent of Schools Cecilia Massetti took her official Oath of Office earlier this month to begin her fourth term as the superintendent. The Massetti family...
Members of the 1976 Madera Coyotes baseball team show off their Mayor Certificates with Madera Mayor Santos Garcia, left. From left are Mickey Wright, LaSchelle Tarver, Brian Gutknecht, Vince Petrucci, Randy Martin, Dan Ascanio, Mike Marin, David Jauregui and assistant coach Roger Henderson. In another star-studded evening, the Madera Athletic...
