Madera’s Rhynne Mitchell drives to the hoop for a shot during Friday’s victory over Edison, Mitchell scored seven points in the victory. The Madera Coyotes girls basketball team seemed to be in control for most of the game, but teetered on the end of losing it several times in a 46-45 victory over the Edison-Fresno Tigers in Joe Flores Gym.

MADERA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO